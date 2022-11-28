If you've been shopping the sales since the moment you put your fork down after Thanksgiving dinner, this article is for you. With Cyber Monday comes a fresh round of deals from your favorite beauty labels. In addition to site-wide sales, many brands are offering additional perks like free shipping and product samples. Ready to start filling up your cart? Let's go!
We see lots of discounts from designer makeup brands like Armani Beauty and Kevyn Aucoin. It's also a great time to stock up on skincare products from Drunk Elephant, Ole Henriksen, and Tatcha. And with sales on already affordable must-haves from Benefit Cosmetics, NYX Professional Makeup, and Tower 28 you'd be crazy not to stock up.
Scroll on to see the full list of the best site-wide beauty brand sales, including must-have products that Byrdie editors love.
Tarte Cosmetics: 40% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: It all started with a cheek stain. Tarte Cosmetics is known for its collection of reasonably-priced beauty buys made with natural ingredients like Amazonian clay and goji berry extract. Today's standout product is the Shape Tape Concealer, which made our list of the best concealers of 2022, but we also love the Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump, the Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush, and the Glamazon Cheek Brush.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
Laneige: 25% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: Three words—Lip Sleeping Mask. If you're like us, you didn't know you needed an overnight lip balm until this little pot came along. If you love waking up with perfectly moisturized lips, try the Water Sleeping Mask to get that same feeling on your face or the Eye Sleeping Mask to soothe tired, puffy eyes. These overnight products make us look forward to our daily bedtime skincare regimen.
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Vegamour: 30% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: Vegamour's plant-based Gro Hair Serum was a top pick on our list of the Best Hair Loss Treatments of 2022. (If you're dreaming of longer, healthier locks, try the Gro Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner.) The brand's best-sellers also include a lash serum, biotin gummies, and scalp massager. Save 35% when you sign up for a product subscription, and you'll also experience the joy of never running out of your preferred products.
Vegamour Gro Hair Serum
Charlotte Tilbury: Up to 30% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: If you have yet to hear of the Charlotte Tibury Hollywood Flawless Filter, where have you been? It's not a foundation, but the skin-transforming magic happens when you mix it into one. The British brand is also known for its Eyes to Mesmerise cream shadow and Matte Revolution Lipstick, specifically in the shade "Pillow Talk."
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter
Static Nails: Up to 50% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: We love the brand's Reuseable Pop-On Manicure Nails so much that they took the #1 spot in our roundup of the Best Press-On Nail Sets of 2022. They're easy to apply (and reapply!) and come in an array of nail shapes and polish styles. Static Nails also offers some beautiful polish palettes and nail strengthening treatments.
Static Nails Reusable Pop-On Manicure
Drunk Elephant: 20% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: If you have a problem finding a facial oil for your combination skin, Drunk Elephant's Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil is the solution. It's rich enough to moisturize and absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving behind a greasy feel. We're also obsessed with the T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial and the Protini Polypeptide Cream.
Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil
First Aid Beauty: 30% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: If you have textured skin due to keratosis pilaris (commonly referred to as "strawberry skin") and want results fast, add the KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub to your cart. Other skin-soothing products you should try are the Ultra Repair Cream, Face Cleanser, and Facial Radiance Pads. Use code CYBERSKIN at checkout.
First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub
R+Co: 30% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: The R+Co Bleu Featherlight Hairspray does everything you need hairspray to do and more. It adds volume, holds curls, and smells light and fresh without that hairspray feel. (You know what we mean.) We're also fans of the Balloon Dry Volume Spray and the Velvet Curtain Texture Balm. Use code CYBER30 at checkout.
R+Co BLEU Featherlight Hairspray
Tatcha: 20% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: A favorite Tatcha product? How can we narrow it down when there are so many to love? If we have to choose, we'll say the best-selling The Water Cream, The Liquid Silk Canvas Primer, The Rice Wash, and The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream. Oooh, and the Violet-C Brightening Serum.
Tatcha The Water Cream
Fenty Beauty: 20% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: If you've ever envied Rihanna for her cupid's bow, adding the Icon Semi-Matte Lipstick to your cart is a no-brainer. (The only thing you should consider is which one of the 16 lush shades you want.) Speaking of shades, the Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation is available in 59 options, so there's one that's bound to march your skin tone. And don't stop after you've shopped the makeup aisle! The Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen is an incredible skincare staple.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Fenty Icon The Fill Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick
Armani Beauty: 30% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: We’ve tested a lot of foundations, but we always return to the Luminous Silk Foundation, which provides just the right amount of coverage, blends well, and lasts all day. Other swoon-worthy items in the Giorgio Armani Beauty collection are the Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow and the Lip Maestro Velvet Liquid Lipstick. Use code GIFTTHEGLOW30 at checkout.
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation
Kosas: 20% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: Use the Wet Lip Oil Gloss, and your pout won't just look juicy, it'll feel moisturized, too, thanks to ultra-hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, avocado oil, and shea butter. We're also big fans of the Revealer Concealer, the Brow Pop Pencil, and the Cloud Set Setting Powder.
Kosas Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss
Ole Henriksen: 30% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: Banana Powder is the secret to the effectiveness of this dark circle-eradicating Banana Bright+ Eye Cream. Plus, it’s also packed with vitamin C to help give skin a brightening boost. The same goes for the Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum and the Banana Bright Face Primer.
Ole Henriksen Banana Bright+ Vitamin C Eye Crème
Benefit Cosmetics: 30% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: Byrdie testers and beauty stans love the Roller Lash Curling Mascara, which is so effective at lifting lashes you won't need an eyelash curler! Then there's the iconic Hoola Bronzer, which was popular before TikTok GRWM tutorials even existed. If your brows need a boost, try the Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel. Use code CHEERS at checkout.
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling Mascara
Dr. Dennis Gross: 30% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: When it comes to over-the-counter skincare products that yield noticeable results, Dr. Dennis Gross is a brand you can trust, and the Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Triple Correction Eye Serum is a game-changer. Apply under your eyes to treat fine lines and on your lids for a lifting effect. Other fan favorites include the Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion and the All-Physical Lightweight Wrinkle Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Triple Correction Eye Serum
Biossance: 30% Off Site-Wide
hat to Buy: The collagen-boosting copper peptides and muscle-relaxing paracress extract in the Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum give skin a younger appearance, with results that rival products priced in the hundreds of dollars. Other Biossance products containing the moisturizing ingredient include the Squalane + Phyto-Retinol Serum and the Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream. Use code GIVE30 at checkout.
Biossance Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum
Nars Cosmetics: 20% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: We're willing to bet you've got a Nars blush in your makeup bag. (If you need to stock up or want to try a new shade, now's the time!) But have you tried the brand's Radiant Creamy Concealer or the Tinted Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base? They're both award-worthy staples you'll use every day. Use code CYBER at checkout.
Nars Blush in Orgasm X
Augustinus Bader at Dermstore: 20% Off
What to Buy: World-renowned biomedical scientist Augustinus Bader's eponymous skincare line is some of the best in the world. The only thing is, you have to invest some serious money to see the amazing results the products like The Cream deliver. So remain calm and click over to the brand's aisle on Dermstore to save 20% off the entire line, including The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum and The Leave In Hair Treatment. Use code JOY at checkout.
Augustinus Bader The Cream
Glossier: Up to 30% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: Glossier You isn't just a perfume, it's a skin scent. Top notes of iris and pepper sit atop a base of musk, ambrette, and ambrox and blend with the wearer's natural body chemistry to create a singular fragrance. Other you-enhancing products we love: The Cloud Paint gel-cream blush, the Boy Brow eyebrow wax, and the Haloscope conditioning highlighter.
Glossier You
Murad: 30% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: The blend of silicones, antioxidants, and salicylic acid, in Murad's Invisiscar Resurfacing Treatment is designed to fill in areas of uneven skin texture and help even out tone and brighten dark marks and discoloration. TLDR: It visibly reduces the appearance of most types of acne scarring. We also like the Deep Relief Acne Treatment for treating cystic breakouts.
Murad InvisiScar Resurfacing Treatment
Hourglass Cosmetics: 20% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: Hourglass is one of the leaders in cruelty-free makeup, so you'll feel good about shopping the brand. The Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick is a complexion-perfecting marvel that's waterproof, weightless, and delightfully creamy. You'll also love the Vanish Airbrush Primer and the Ambient Soft Glow Foundation Brush.
Hourglass Cosmetics Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick
bareMinerals: 30% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: We love bareMinerals' shade ranges and flawless coverage products. The Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer is a hydrating gel cream that one Byrdie editor calls the "anti-foundation." Other best-sellers that give that luminous look include the Original Loose Powder Foundation and the Mineral Veil Finishing Powder. Use code CYBER at checkout.
COMPLEXION RESCUE TINTED MOISTURIZER - HYDRATING GEL CREAM BROAD SPECTRUM SPF
NYX Professional Makeup: Up to 50% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: Pro-level formulas make this brand one of the few affordable options for makeup artists and makeup lovers. The Butter Gloss provides a mirror shine without the stickiness, which is probably there's one sold every 15 seconds. Check out the Epic Ink Eyeliner, the Jumbo Eye Pencil, and the Makeup Setting Spray.
NYX Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss in Éclair
Tower 28: 20% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: The brand is named after an L.A. lifeguard tower, so it makes sense that the BeachPlease Tinted Lip + Cheek Balm gives you a sunkissed glow. And no one should step outside without proper sun protection, so we also recommend the SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen.
Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush
Bobbi Brown: 30% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: The Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner provides hours of rich color, plus it's waterproof, sweat-resistant, and humidity-resistant, so it won't budge until you're ready to take it off. We also recommend the brand's Vitamin Enriched Face Base and the matte Bronzing Powder.
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner
It Cosmetics: 30% Off Site-Wide
The CC+ Cream Full-Coverage Foundation provides more coverage than a typical CC cream and it has an SPF 50+. Layer it under the Ombre Radiance Bronzer, then swipe on the Hello Light Cooling Glow Highlighting Stick for a natural glow.
IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
Estée Lauder: 30% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: You only hold your place as one of the beauty world's most iconic brands for 75 years if you make great products. Case in point: The cult-favorite Advanced Night Repair Serum reduces fine lines and wrinkles, boosts moisture, and minimizes pores. Pair it with the Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Eye Cream for a powerful anti-aging overnight skincare regimen. Use code FRIDAY22 at checkout.
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex
e.l.f. Cosmetics: 50% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: This Cyber Monday sale is legendary, but there's a catch. Everything on the site is 50%... when you spend $30 or more. But that should be easy, considering the brand's offerings include the Poreless Putty Primer, the Intense Ink Eyeliner, and the Holy Hydration! Eye Cream.
e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer
Laura Mercier: 30% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: The ombré blush look is eye-catching and easier to achieve than you might expect, especially if you've got the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Blush in your makeup bag. Lock in the look with the brand's Translucent Loose Setting Powder, swipe the super-creamy RoseGlow Caviar Eye Stick Shadow over your lids, and you've got the perfect no-makeup makeup. Use code CYBER 30 at checkout.
Laura Mercier Natural Tinted Moisturizer
Kevyn Aucoin Beauty: Up to 60% Off Site-Wide
What to Buy: We chose the Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara as the best tubing mascara on the market. Bold pigments provide the illusion of length and fullness, jojoba oil keeps your lashes soft, and the brush is designed for easy application. There's also jojoba in the brand's Sensual Skin Enhancer, and the Contour Book palette is the only thing you need to sculpt and highlight.