Beauty Bakerie: Brand Review and 11 of the Best Products

When I first began shopping for makeup, I had no clue what to look for. I would stand in the aisles of Ulta Beauty, overwhelmed by the hundreds of products filling the shelves. I simply wanted to find simple yet effective products that helped me look and feel my best. When I came across the Beauty Bakerie aisle, I knew I had found what I was looking for. The brand's baking-themed packaging was enough to grab my attention. However, it was the quality of their products that made me a devoted customer.
Beauty Bakerie
Founded: Cashmere Nicole, 2011
Based In: United States
Pricing: $$
Best Known For: Creating high-quality, bakery-themed beauty products for deeper skin tones
Most Popular Product: Matte Lip Whips, Flour Setting Powder
Fun Fact: Beauty Bakerie launched its 501(c)3, Sugar Homes, in 2016 to support the needs of orphaned children worldwide.
Other Brands You’ll Love: The Lip Bar, NYX Cosmetics
Cashmere Nicole founded Beauty Bakerie in 2011 intending to sweeten the lives of others through beauty. Nicole's health struggles inspired her to start the brand as she was diagnosed with (but successfully beat) breast cancer. This experience led her to become highly conscious about the products we put in and on our bodies. Her research sparked a passion for creating makeup and skincare products made with high-quality, healthy ingredients.
Nicole’s business originally started as a side hustle, but the brand has become a major player in the industry over the last 11 years. Beauty Bakerie has received recognition from celebrities like Beyoncé and received investments from corporations such as Unilever. However, the brand's impact doesn't just end in the beauty aisles. The brand also gives back through donations to social justice movements and its nonprofit, Sugar Homes, which supports orphaned children around the world. Beauty Bakerie is a shining example of what it means to combine passion and purpose in the beauty industry.
Want to learn more about the brand's inclusive, cruelty-free products? Read on for our favorite Beauty Bakerie products.
Matte Lip Whip
The Matte Lip Whips are a Beauty Bakerie staple. These liquid lipsticks dry down to a smooth, smudge-proof, water-proof, and matte finish. The shade range is vast, coming in over 20 color options. Since these lipsticks are long-lasting, you'll have to use the brand's Lip Whip Remover or a makeup remover with a strong oil base to take it off. If you're a fan of the brand's matte lipsticks, you'll also want to try the metallic and creme versions of its Lip Whips.
InstaBake Aqua Glass Foundation
Beauty Bakerie released its first foundation, the Cake Mix Foundation, back in 2018. While it was beloved by influencers like Jackie Aina, Nicole decided to reformulate it. The new Aqua Glass Foundation is a one-of-a-kind product, coming in 30 diverse shades. It helps conceal and color-correct, leaving you with a glass-like complexion. Though the formula is full-coverage, it feels lightweight and comfortable on your skin.
InstaBake 3-in-1 Hydrating Concealer
The InstaBake Concealer—available in 18 shades—will help you smooth, conceal, and contour. The formula is infused with an active ingredient derived from cassava, known for its water-binding properties. After swiping this on, your skin will look and feel ultra-hydrated. I reach for this concealer often and can confirm it delivers amazing crease-free coverage.
Lollipop Liner
The Lollipop Liner is super-inky and perfect for a bold eye look. The gold packaging is exquisite, and the flexible felt tip allows you to create a precise wing. The liner's formula is designed to be smudge-proof, water-proof, and last all day. Needless to say, you won't have to worry about your liner budging when you use this.
Flour Setting Powder
Beauty Bakerie's Flour Setting Powder in the Cassava shade has been a game-changer in my makeup routine. As someone with oily skin, I often have difficulty getting rid of excess shininess. This lightweight setting powder reduces oiliness, blurs pores, and gives my makeup a matte look.
Blending Eggs
These blending sponges are a dream come true for any makeup lover. Each sponge is thoughtfully designed to fit in the palm of your hand for a seamless blending experience, whether you're using foundation, concealer, or powder. The ultra-soft sponges are not made with latex, and they're easy to wash in between uses.
Cake Pop Lippies
I am obsessed with the Cake Pop Lippies. They may be mini, but they pack a huge punch when it comes to pigment. They are available in 15 vibrant shades, ranging from deep red to bright orange. You can snag these lipsticks in two finishes: a soft hydrating matte and moisturizing creme. It's worth noting the formulas are not smudge-free, but they are intended to be long-wearing.
Neapolitan Bar
Inspired by the classic ice-cream trio, the Neapolitan Bar is an all-in-one bronzer, blush, and highlighter palette. All of the shades in the multi-purpose palette are crafted to be blendable and buildable. The highlighter is my personal favorite— it's incredibly pigmented and gives you a sunkissed glow. If you're constantly on the go, you'll also appreciate that this palette is compact and travel-friendly.
Butter Hydrasilk Primer
I was immediately drawn to this primer's packaging. Who wouldn't want a primer that looks like a stick of butter? The Butter Hydrasilk Primer is infused with goji berry extract, known for its anti-inflammatory and barrier-boosting properties. Designed for all skin types, this product will help minimize the appearance of pores and fine lines. For me, this primer works best for dewy makeup looks.
Better Half My Creamer Face Moisturizer
Beauty Bakerie recently launched its skincare line, and the moisturizer has quickly become one of my go-to products. The packaging is adorable (it comes in the shape of a milk carton!), and the product is extremely nourishing. The non-greasy moisturizer is formulated with skin-loving ingredients like cocoa butter, sodium hyaluronate, and niacinamide. It has been an excellent hydrator and protective barrier for my skin during the winter.
Breakfast in Bed Eyeshadow Palette
The Breakfast in Bed Eyeshadow Palette is one of my favorite neutral palettes, offering a mix of muted and shimmery hues. The neutral eyeshadows are pigmented and blend quite easily. The shimmery shades also deliver an impressive payoff. If you're on the hunt for a palette you can use to create versatile day-to-night looks, give this one a try.