Beauty Bakerie: Brand Review and 11 of the Best Products

When I first began shopping for makeup, I had no clue what to look for. I would stand in the aisles of Ulta Beauty, overwhelmed by the hundreds of products filling the shelves. I simply wanted to find simple yet effective products that helped me look and feel my best. When I came across the Beauty Bakerie aisle, I knew I had found what I was looking for. The brand's baking-themed packaging was enough to grab my attention. However, it was the quality of their products that made me a devoted customer.

Beauty Bakerie Founded: Cashmere Nicole, 2011 Based In: United States Pricing: $$ Best Known For: Creating high-quality, bakery-themed beauty products for deeper skin tones Most Popular Product: Matte Lip Whips, Flour Setting Powder Fun Fact: Beauty Bakerie launched its 501(c)3, Sugar Homes, in 2016 to support the needs of orphaned children worldwide. Other Brands You’ll Love: The Lip Bar, NYX Cosmetics



Cashmere Nicole founded Beauty Bakerie in 2011 intending to sweeten the lives of others through beauty. Nicole's health struggles inspired her to start the brand as she was diagnosed with (but successfully beat) breast cancer. This experience led her to become highly conscious about the products we put in and on our bodies. Her research sparked a passion for creating makeup and skincare products made with high-quality, healthy ingredients.

Nicole’s business originally started as a side hustle, but the brand has become a major player in the industry over the last 11 years. Beauty Bakerie has received recognition from celebrities like Beyoncé and received investments from corporations such as Unilever. However, the brand's impact doesn't just end in the beauty aisles. The brand also gives back through donations to social justice movements and its nonprofit, Sugar Homes, which supports orphaned children around the world. Beauty Bakerie is a shining example of what it means to combine passion and purpose in the beauty industry.

Want to learn more about the brand's inclusive, cruelty-free products? Read on for our favorite Beauty Bakerie products.

