Easy to apply
Goes on smoothly and evenly
Inclusive color range
Lasts all day without smudging, crusting, or flaking
Dry lips may need a little extra prep beforehand
Can be hard to remove
Beauty Bakerie’s Lip Whip is perfect for those who want a bold color that lasts all day long. After setting, the product leaves a high-impact finish that's so solid, you won't need to reapply. Word to the wise: make sure you know how to apply it first for the optimal finish.
Beauty Bakerie Matte Lip Whip
We put the Beauty Bakerie Matte Lip Whip to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.
I’ll just come out and say it: I have never been a fan of matte lipsticks on my face. I love to see the bold formulas on other people, but the idea of having a color cling to my lips with no room for error feels way too high-stakes for me. Instead, I usually prefer a moisturizing, sheer pigment, giving my intensely dry lips a healthy, subtle finish—one that's easy to adjust if it doesn't go on perfectly the first time.
Due to my experiences with matte formulas, I was curious but uneasy about testing out Beauty Bakerie’s much beloved Matte Lip Whip. The Black-owned beauty brand has created a product that's adored by many (including much of Team Byrdie) for its promise to result in a vibrant finish that lasts so long, there's no need to reapply throughout the day. So did this cult-favorite product live up to its reputation and change my mind on matte lip color? Keep reading to find out in my full review.
Best for: All skin tones and types, though the feel of the product may vary depending on your lips' natural moisture level.
Uses: A liquid lipstick that deposits bold, long-lasting color.
Potential allergens: Phenoxyethanol, mica
Byrdie Clean? Yes
Price: $20
About the brand: Cashmere Nicole founded Beauty Bakerie in 2011, in an effort to create a line with health-conscious, research-driven products after her battle with breast cancer. The line, which includes the cult-favorite Lip Whip among other high-quality makeup products, is now available in over 1000 locations worldwide. Nicole also founded a 501(c)3 nonprofit called Sugar Homes that supports the needs of orphaned children around the globe.
About My Lips: Dry as a bone
I have chronically dry lips that I find peeling in one crevice or another more often than not. I haven’t had a ton of luck with lip scrubs, and I’ve got sensitive skin, so I'm prone to breakouts and irritation if I wear too much lipstick or add too much product around my mouth. It’s as agitating as it sounds, so I'm careful about what products I try and thrilled when I find options that work well with my skin and lips.
How to Apply: One steady stroke
When I went to apply my Beauty Bakerie Lip Whip, I made two grave errors. First, I had lip balm on. Second, I didn’t apply the product in one smooth stroke (I did several small strokes, which created multiple uneven layers). Learn from my mistakes and apply yours to bare lips in one steady swipe, let it "bake" for around two minutes, and then you’ll be good to go. Do not smack your lips or put other products on prior to application, or you might be stuck with a sticky, crackly hot mess like I was. Beauty Bakerie also recommends doing a lip scrub the night before to ensure a smooth, even finish, and those with drier skin types might also consider a hydrating mask so your lips don't end up parched without the use of balm.
The Results: High-impact color with major lasting power
I test-drove the Beauty Bakerie Lip Whip in the Berry Pop shade. The soft shade of pink complemented my eyes and really popped on my face, especially since I wasn’t wearing any other makeup. The product did feel slightly sticky after a few minutes, but that eventually subsided. I think the key thing to know about the Lip Whip is that it delivers on its promise of being long-lasting—this thing does not move, which is a major plus if you want a lip color that doesn’t smudge. That aspect is not the best if you mess up and don’t have the brand's Lip Whip Remover on hand (like me), so be prepared to either apply carefully or have a good plan for removing the formula. All that being said, the product does an amazing job of delivering what it promises and is definitely worth buying.
The Value: Pretty good
$20 for a well-formulated, high-impact lip color seems like a reasonable price to me—especially since there's no need to reapply throughout the day. The tube will likely last me the rest of the year.
Similar Products: You've got options
Rouje Le Rouje Velours: Rouje’s beauty portfolio is a personal favorite, including this creamy matte lip color ($32) that comes in several everyday shades, like this soft pink. Similarly intense and long-lasting, this product is sure to have you obsessed with the result.
Too Faced Melted Matte Liquid Lipstick: This option from Too Faced ($22) is cruelty-free and infused with nourishing ingredients like avocado oil, vitamin E, and hyaluronic filling spheres to help with moisture. Plus, the shades are super versatile across skin tones, so pick your favorite and rest assured it's more than likely to work out amazingly.
Beauty Bakerie’s Lip Whip is a solid option for matte lips and comes in a bunch of compelling shades. However, it didn’t change my opinion on liquid matte lipstick, so I likely won’t be wearing it again unless I have a special event and want to ensure my color stays put. That being said, my opinion mainly comes down to personal preference, and this is truly a standout formula that fans of liquid lipstick are sure to love. If you also have dry lips, I definitely recommend doing a scrub beforehand—and no matter what, make sure you apply it correctly for the best result.
Specs
- Product Name Matte Lip Whip
- Product Brand Beauty Bakerie
- Price $20
- Weight 0.12 oz.
- Full Ingredient List Isododecane, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Dimethicone, Cyclopentasiloxane, Cyclotetrasiloxane,Disteardimonium Hectorite, Trihydroxystearin, Propylene Carbonate, TocopherylAcetate, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, May Contain: Mica (CI 77019), CI15850 (Red 7 Lake), CI 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), CI 45410 (Red 27 Lake), CI17200 (Red 33 Lake), CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499 (Iron Oxides), CI 42090 (Blue1 Lake), CI 15985 (Yellow 6 Lake), CI 77266 (D&C Black 2), CI 45380 (Red 21Lake), CI 73360 (Red 30 Lake), CI 47005 (Yellow 10 Lake), CI 19140 (Yellow 5Lake), CI 12085 (Red 36).