Beauty Bakerie’s Lip Whip is perfect for those who want a bold color that lasts all day long. After setting, the product leaves a high-impact finish that's so solid, you won't need to reapply. Word to the wise: make sure you know how to apply it first for the optimal finish.

We put the Beauty Bakerie Matte Lip Whip to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I’ll just come out and say it: I have never been a fan of matte lipsticks on my face. I love to see the bold formulas on other people, but the idea of having a color cling to my lips with no room for error feels way too high-stakes for me. Instead, I usually prefer a moisturizing, sheer pigment, giving my intensely dry lips a healthy, subtle finish—one that's easy to adjust if it doesn't go on perfectly the first time.

Due to my experiences with matte formulas, I was curious but uneasy about testing out Beauty Bakerie’s much beloved Matte Lip Whip. The Black-owned beauty brand has created a product that's adored by many (including much of Team Byrdie) for its promise to result in a vibrant finish that lasts so long, there's no need to reapply throughout the day. So did this cult-favorite product live up to its reputation and change my mind on matte lip color? Keep reading to find out in my full review.

Beauty Bakerie Matte Lip Whip Best for: All skin tones and types, though the feel of the product may vary depending on your lips' natural moisture level. Uses: A liquid lipstick that deposits bold, long-lasting color. Potential allergens: Phenoxyethanol, mica Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $20 About the brand: Cashmere Nicole founded Beauty Bakerie in 2011, in an effort to create a line with health-conscious, research-driven products after her battle with breast cancer. The line, which includes the cult-favorite Lip Whip among other high-quality makeup products, is now available in over 1000 locations worldwide. Nicole also founded a 501(c)3 nonprofit called Sugar Homes that supports the needs of orphaned children around the globe.

About My Lips: Dry as a bone

I have chronically dry lips that I find peeling in one crevice or another more often than not. I haven’t had a ton of luck with lip scrubs, and I’ve got sensitive skin, so I'm prone to breakouts and irritation if I wear too much lipstick or add too much product around my mouth. It’s as agitating as it sounds, so I'm careful about what products I try and thrilled when I find options that work well with my skin and lips.

How to Apply: One steady stroke

When I went to apply my Beauty Bakerie Lip Whip, I made two grave errors. First, I had lip balm on. Second, I didn’t apply the product in one smooth stroke (I did several small strokes, which created multiple uneven layers). Learn from my mistakes and apply yours to bare lips in one steady swipe, let it "bake" for around two minutes, and then you’ll be good to go. Do not smack your lips or put other products on prior to application, or you might be stuck with a sticky, crackly hot mess like I was. Beauty Bakerie also recommends doing a lip scrub the night before to ensure a smooth, even finish, and those with drier skin types might also consider a hydrating mask so your lips don't end up parched without the use of balm.

The Results: High-impact color with major lasting power

I test-drove the Beauty Bakerie Lip Whip in the Berry Pop shade. The soft shade of pink complemented my eyes and really popped on my face, especially since I wasn’t wearing any other makeup. The product did feel slightly sticky after a few minutes, but that eventually subsided. I think the key thing to know about the Lip Whip is that it delivers on its promise of being long-lasting—this thing does not move, which is a major plus if you want a lip color that doesn’t smudge. That aspect is not the best if you mess up and don’t have the brand's Lip Whip Remover on hand (like me), so be prepared to either apply carefully or have a good plan for removing the formula. All that being said, the product does an amazing job of delivering what it promises and is definitely worth buying.

The Value: Pretty good

$20 for a well-formulated, high-impact lip color seems like a reasonable price to me—especially since there's no need to reapply throughout the day. The tube will likely last me the rest of the year.

Similar Products: You've got options

Rouje Le Rouje Velours: Rouje’s beauty portfolio is a personal favorite, including this creamy matte lip color ($32) that comes in several everyday shades, like this soft pink. Similarly intense and long-lasting, this product is sure to have you obsessed with the result.

Too Faced Melted Matte Liquid Lipstick: This option from Too Faced ($22) is cruelty-free and infused with nourishing ingredients like avocado oil, vitamin E, and hyaluronic filling spheres to help with moisture. Plus, the shades are super versatile across skin tones, so pick your favorite and rest assured it's more than likely to work out amazingly.