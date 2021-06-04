When it comes to keeping your beard looking its best, the good news is that, for most guys, a trim here and there at home, followed by some beard oil or mustache wax, is all it takes. But the key to a well-groomed beard is knowing the ins and outs of the style you’re going for. From full-on beard to goatee to traditional moustache, there are a wide variety of styles of beards for men, and each has its own quirks and guidelines.

Choosing a style of beard comes down to a few factors including the shape of your face, your hairstyle, and how much facial hair you can actually grow and where on your face. But first and foremost, it should be based on what you like. Whether you’re about to grow a beard for the first time or have been rocking the same style for longer than you can remember and you're up for a change, we’re going to walk you through the 10 styles of beards for men and how to wear them best. We’ll also throw in some grooming tips and hairstyle recommendations to take these beards for men to the max, but remember: You do you.

To help guide our journey through today’s modern take on beards for men, we hit up top New York City barber Jason Biggs of Babe of Brooklyn to share some insight into what makes a great beard work and how to keep your beard on fleek (we can say that for beards, right?), no matter what style you choose to sport.