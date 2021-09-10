Beanie Feldstein Is a Self-Proclaimed Sensitive-Skin Queen (And Believes in the Power of a Good Brow)

From Lady Bird to Booksmart and Impeachment: American Crime Story, it’s clear that Beanie Feldstein has got range. After co-producing and starring in Ryan Murphy’s biopic docuseries as Monica Lewinsky, the L.A. native landed her dream role of Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of the 1964 musical dramedy Funny Girl. A true full-circle moment, it’s one she told The Tonight Show she’s been manifesting since dressing up as Barbara Streisand’s fashion-forward character at her Funny Girl-themed 3rd birthday party. Talk about putting it out into existence.

I caught up with the multihyphenate on a sunny morning in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District, nestled beneath the apple trees at the Kate Spade presentation for New York Fashion Week—a fitting setting for a star who loves a statement print. Naturally, Feldstein was clad in leopard at the event, a nod at the iconic animal-print coat Streisand donned in the film. “I've been living in L.A. for 18 months, and I'm so excited to be back in the crisp autumn air,” she said. “I miss coats. My name is Beanie, so obviously, I have to enjoy a good colorful beanie every now and then.”

And what better backdrop for cozy outerwear and brisk strolls than New York fall? After being cooped up inside for nearly two years, mental health walks have been a meditative lifeline for many—and Feldstein makes sure to get those steps in whenever possible. “I’m so happy to be back in New York because I can walk everywhere. In these times, it’s the safest way to get around, and my partner and I are always counting our steps. It's really good for the soul.”

Amidst stressful times like Fashion Week, or the past year-and-a-half in general, wellness rituals are extra important—and Feldstein suggests drinking plenty of water and getting lots of sleep (though she admits to not always taking her own advice). It’s also a time when people are sharing nonstop, and when it comes to social media, Feldstein is of the belief that comparing yourself to others never ends well. “I tell my mom this because she's always on Instagram looking at other people’s lives: I'm like, ‘Don't compare yourself to other moms. You're wonderful, you're perfect, you're gorgeous. You don't need to worry about anybody else.' So, we all do it.”

While Feldstein is all for a fun beauty filter, she says, “If it's something that you feel is masking whoever you are, you just be you. I believe that every single human being is beautiful in their own way.” Speaking of accentuating your natural features, Feldstein knows the power of a bold eye look. “I'm an eyeliner girl, and I love a good brow. With Glossier Boy Brow ($16), you just throw it in your bag and always have it around.” Another win for the undefeated cool-girl beauty staple? Check.

Along with a statement liner and a brushed-up brow, the actor tends to keep her skincare routine streamlined, thanks to her extra sensitive skin. “I am allergic to everything. I should live in a bubble. I'm like the sensitive skin queen. All I use is coconut oil and VaniCream ($13). You buy it at Duane Reade—it's fragrance and gluten-free, and it’s incredible for sensitive skin, so I swear by it.”

And while we’ve got our fair share of drugstore instant saviors for soothing sensitive skin, withstanding public pressures is trickier—as seen via the scrutiny so many women have faced in the media over the years, from Monica Lewinsky to Britney Spears. Reflecting on her latest role, Feldstein says we’ve still got work to do. “Since 1999, we hope that there has been a shift, but we still have so much further to go.”

