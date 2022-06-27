12 Beach Outfits For Your Next Vacation

Summer is officially here and we're dreaming of beach vacations with our toes in the sand, the wind in our hair, and a good book in our hands. Packing for a summer trip can be overwhelming, but we're here to make things a little bit simpler. When you're headed somewhere tropical, or really anywhere with a beach, it's important to plan your beach looks in advance in order to get the most out of each item you pack. For example, pack cover ups that double as sundresses and beach bags that can be used as a carry on.

Whether you're heading somewhere tropical across the globe or spending the weekend at a local lake, keep scrolling for 12 beach outfits you'll want to show off.

Beach Barbie

With all the buzz of Barbie the movie being released in 2023, we found it fitting to include a Barbie-inspired beach look. In collaboration with the official Barbie, Funboy released its Dream Collection, featuring this groovy belted one-piece swimsuit. Pair it with hot pink poplin, wide-leg pants for a fun and flirty oceanside look.

Mellow Yellow

Whether you're taking a weekend trip or hoping a flight for a week-long excursion, this yellow skirt is an essential piece to pack. Wear it to the beach as a coverup and keep it on for an evening jaunt to get gelato with friends.

Surf Chic

Cynthia Rowley is breaking waves with this colorblock wetsuit. Whether you're waking up at the crack of dawn to catch the morning swell or simply looking for a full-coverage suit, this wetsuit is fashionable and practical. Pair it with black shorts and a slate blue bucket hat.

Crochet Cutie

Nothing screams summer quite like crochet. The Georgina Crochet Coverup Maxi Dress pairs seamlessly with a little brown bikini and a straw tote with. Finish off the look with slip-on sandals and your favorite SPF.

Psychedelic Sarong

This Aerie Sarong is embracing the psychedelic trend with its bright and cheery floral print. Wear it over a yellow bikini and add enamel jewelry for a fun touch.

Feeling Nautical

If you're looking for a Fourth of July look, you might find it in Beach Riots Isle top with white and navy stripes and gold button accents. Throw on a pair of denim shorts and a red and white striped beach shirt and you're good to go.

Shop The Look Beach Riot

DL1961

Tularosa

Picturesque Pastels

Summer is the perfect time to embrace color in your wardrobe. Pitusa's Ombre Rainbow Mini Sundress pairs well with any colorful accessories, like these baby blue jelly sandals and creamsicle sunglasses.

Ocean Blues

If you're entering your Grecian summer era, this look is a must. The Totem Maxi Dress by Cin Cin is stunning in a checkerboard pattern and deep neckline. Pair this with any printed bikini and a coordinating hat for a stunning resort look.

Garden Florals

Traveling to Martha's Vineyard or taking a trip to the Amalfi Coast? Whatever the case, this Summersalt set in garden floral is a packing essential for a romantic summertime retreat. Pair it with the matching ruffle one-piece and simple jewelry for an elegant look.

Shop The Look Summersalt

Summersalt

Summersalt

Terry Romper

Available in four beautiful colors, this terry romper from Good American is a great piece that doubles as a coverup or a one-and-done dinner look. For the beach, throw on your favorite swimmer and gold hoops for an effortless and comfortable look. Plus, Hey Harper's Dana hoops are completely waterproof, so there's no need to remove them when you decide to take a dip.

Little Black Swimsuit

You can't go wrong with an all-black look. This one-piece by Agua Bendita has gorgeous puff sleeves with tied-waist cutouts, and it pairs so well with black palazzo pants. Complete the look with the Saint Laurent Rive Gauche tote for an outfit that will leave the whole beach speechless.

Fringe-y

For the sunbathing beauty, we've found the most perfect printed two-piece set from Zimmermann. Marry fringe with more fringe with a pair of sandals and a straw tote for a comfortable and trendy look. Did we mention this set is made of terry cloth? We always have comfort in mind.