15 Easy, Breezy Beach Hairstyles for Your Next Getaway

There are many keys to a perfect beach day: You'll want the perfect snack, water, SPF, perhaps an umbrella, and of course, a plan to keep your hair in check amidst the wind, sand, and surf. It can be stressful to have the wind aggressively whip your hair in every direction at some inevitable point during your blissful afternoon, so finding a fun hairstyle that minimizes this can be game-changing and allow you to fully enjoy your time.

If you're looking for something simple to wear on the shore, you can never go wrong with the basic topknot bun or high pony, but we tapped experts to help you get creative for the perfect beach day look. Keep reading for 15 of the best beach hairstyles to try on your next day in the sun.