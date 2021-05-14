'Bat Wing' Eyeliner Is a Game Changer for Hooded Eyes—Here's How to Do It

We love a bold makeup look. While bright red pouts, draped blush, and mile-long lashes are fairly easy to achieve with a wide array of products and techniques—not to mention on just about all skin tones and face shapes—nailing the ultimate wing tip is not nearly as simple. At least, it wasn't until celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes popped onto the 'gram to share what we're deeming the most helpful makeup advice of the year.

Enter: "bat wing" eyeliner. Oftentimes, when folks have trouble applying a winged eyeliner look, it's because they have hooded eyes that quickly smudge the silhouette. Luckily, Hughes' bat wing eyeliner technique is here to save the day. The trick is to apply your eyeliner with your eyes open and looking straight ahead. In doing so, you'll be able to achieve the coveted wing tip, with the only difference being that when you close your eyes, your angled bat wing silhouette will be exposed. To be clear, that's not a bad thing. The unique shape—started by Hughes—is something of a legend on social media now.

To see if the liner style is right for you, keep reading for a dozen of our favorite takes on bat wing eyeliner.