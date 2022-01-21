Basma Beauty's Foundation Sticks Are Worth the Hype

Basma Beauty's Foundation Sticks are a dream to use. The lightweight formula melts effortlessly into your skin, leaving you with an even complexion and a beautiful glow.

We put the Basma Beauty Foundation Stick to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

The beauty community on TikTok and Instagram has been buzzing for months about one product: Basma Beauty's Foundation Sticks. Countless reviews have come across my feed—all of them praising the 40 shade range, buildable coverage, and buttery feel of the sticks. Naturally, my curiosity was piqued, and I immediately went down a rabbit hole to learn more about the brand. Basma Beauty is the brainchild of Basma Hameed, a paramedical scar camouflage artist who drew upon a childhood experience to create her makeup line.

"When I was two years old, I was involved in a kitchen accident that left me with third-degree burns on nearly half of my face," Hameed says. "Despite hundreds of surgeries and treatments, doctors were unable to conceal the bright red scar on my face."

At an early age, she turned to makeup to boost her confidence. However, she was dissatisfied with the products she was encouraged to buy. "The products I'd be recommended were always super high coverage, super cakey feeling, and lacked shades," she explains. "It was almost as if the industry was saying if you had a scar or imperfection, you need something heavy to cover it up. Secondly, no one looked like me in the brand imagery—and I'm not just talking about having a scar. Everyone always looked so perfect."

Through Basma Beauty, Hameed has made it her mission to develop the inclusive and empowering products she longed for as a teenager. The brand's Foundation Sticks are the first result of her efforts. Understanding this product was developed with paramount attention to diverse skin pigments, undertones, and textures, I was ready to put it to the test. Ahead, read my honest review of the Basma Beauty Foundation Sticks.

Basma Beauty The Foundation Stick Best for: Evening out your skin tone Active ingredients: Aloe vera, apricot butter, and vitamin E Clean?: Yes Shade Range: 40 shades What's Included: Product only About the brand: Founded by paramedical scar camouflage artist Basma Hameed, Basma Beauty exists to help people own their uniqueness. The brand believes in creating makeup made for real skin.

About My Skin/Complexion: Year-round dryness

My primary skin concern has always been dryness. I have to curate my routine with products that help lock in lasting moisture from head to toe. Because of this, I'm constantly reeled in by foundations made with hydration in mind. In addition to a moisturizing formula, I like my complexion products to offer light-to-medium coverage. Since I'm still working from home, I'm not wearing makeup daily. However, there are days when I like to throw on some foundation and gloss to boost my mood.

How to Apply: Fingers, foundation brush, or sponge

Olivia Hancock

After moisturizing and priming my skin, I swiped on the Foundation Stick in the shade 19. The brand says you can apply the product using any method you prefer—fingers, foundation brush, or damp beauty sponge. I typically use a sponge but opted to switch things up and use a foundation brush.

Ingredient Quality / Concentration: A rich, nourishing formula

Developing the Foundation Stick formula took a total of three years. "We experimented with so many different ingredients to make sure the foundation was as creamy and luxurious as possible," Hameed explains. "It took over 10 iterations of the formula—spanning over one year—to land on what's now The Foundation Stick. I knew from the beginning of the process that we'd have a minimum of 40 shades, so developing each shade took another year and a half."

The resulting ingredient list includes vitamin E to boost hydration, aloe vera extract to increase collagen and improve elasticity, and apricot butter to nourish the skin. The formula is also vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested, and hypoallergic.

The Results: Fresh and radiant skin

Basma Beauty / Olivia Hancock

When it comes to foundations, this one checks off all my requirements on paper. It claims to be buildable, lightweight, and made with skin-loving ingredients. But, of course, how it performs in real life is what matters most. After swiping the Foundation Stick across my face, I was impressed with how easily and evenly it blended into my skin. I applied enough foundation to achieve medium(ish) coverage, but I still had that natural "second skin" look I love.

My often dull complexion looked impressively radiant, but more importantly, the foundation felt smooth and comfortable on my skin. Hours after applying, my skin didn't feel dry (something I've experienced with other foundation sticks in the past). It's easy to forget you're wearing anything on your face with this product. Overall, I can say all of the buzz surrounding the Basma Beauty Foundation Sticks is warranted. Whenever I do my makeup now, I'll be eager to reach for this.

The Value: Small for the price, but worth it

For $40, you'll receive .22 ounces of product in your stick. In my opinion, the price is a bit expensive considering the amount of product you get. However, I don't wear foundation daily, so I know I won't run out any time soon. If you're wearing makeup often, you'll likely find yourself needing to repurchase more frequently. All things considered, it's clear Basma Beauty invested in high-quality ingredients to ensure the Foundation Sticks perform at a premium level on all skin types. So, the product is more than worth its price tag.

Similar Products: You have options

Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick: Available in 30 shades, the Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick ($50) is formulated with a unique transparent base that helps even out the complexion. It's infused with nourishing ingredients like olive extract and shea butter to keep your skin hydrated.

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Skin Finish Buildable Coverage Foundation Stick: Like the Basma Beauty Foundation Sticks, Huda Beauty's #FauxFilter Skin Finish Buildable Coverage Foundation Stick ($39) offers lightweight and buildable coverage. This fragrance-free, transfer-proof, waterproof, humidity- and sweat-resistant formula is available in 39 shades.

