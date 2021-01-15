6 Barre Workouts That Are the Perfect Slow Burn

Barre may have its roots in ballet, but it has since grown to be a popular workout beyond the dance studio, accessible to all fitness levels. And don’t be fooled by its seemingly simple, small-range movements; barre is a workout that targets certain muscles and can strengthen your whole body. Here’s what you need to know about barre workouts, their benefits, and how you can try a few moves yourself.

What is a Barre Workout?

“Barre is an elegant combination of Pilates and ballet that is designed to lengthen your whole body and help you find your center,” says Jacqui Kingswell, founder of The Pilates Class. “It also includes targeted bursts to the core, arms, and butt.”

In barre workouts, minimal to no equipment is needed—just a mat and a chair or something to hold onto that represents a barre, and light weights if you want to use them. “Most barre classes will start just like a traditional ballet class would with pliés,” says Kingswell. “The movements will then build and progressively get harder, and throughout a barre class all your Pilates principles apply to the movements. Barre classes have fluidity with every movement, so it’s almost as if you’re moving through water throughout the entire class.”

Even though it has elements inspired by ballet, you don’t have to be a trained (or even untrained) dancer to do a barre workout. And if you are coordination-challenged, Kingswell says, "Most of the time people with no coordination end up enjoying the class the most, because it’s something new and challenging. The only dancer aspect you want to have is to think like a ballet dancer.”

What Are the Benefits of a Barre Workout?

Barre is a low-impact, full body workout, and the movements in barre tend to focus on body weight (or low weight) and high repetition to help you tone and lengthen your muscles. While you aren’t lifting heavy weights like in traditional strength training, the small, targeted moves in barre add up to help make your muscles stronger.

Beyond the physical benefits, there are also mental ones. “The movements in a barre class teach you control, precision, and balance as well as increase strength, flexibility, posture and awareness of the mind and body,” says Kingswell.

And if you find your body shaking during a barre workout, that’s a good thing. Kingswell explains that shaking is a sign that your muscles are working hard to hold the moves. She always encourages her clients to find the shakes and deep burn, “because that’s where your body really benefits from the movement.”

6 Barre Moves to Try

Kingswell showed us a few barre moves that help connect you with your body and breath. The only equipment you need is a chair or a barre like structure to help support you. (Hint: The Pilates Class offers a free, seven-day trial and has a range of classes you can try, including barre, pilates, stretch, and calm classes).