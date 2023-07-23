Baroque Nails Are a Must-Know Trend for Mani Maximalists

Our "saved" posts on Instagram are almost entirely nail designs, and we wouldn't have it any other way. If you also have a running list of nail ideas you want to try out, get ready to add another entry: Baroque nails.

This manicure is gilded, luxurious, and full of gems. You can go the sumptuous route and stick with crosses and rich tones, or go for a more coquette vibe and use lighter colors instead. Read on to learn all about Baroque nails, including what exactly they are, what to ask for at the salon, and how to get the look at home.

What Are Baroque Nails?

Baroque nails are lavish and totally in your face (in a good way), consisting of heavy gems, rich colors, and even 3D printing techniques. The trend is inspired by the Baroque era of arts that swept Italy (and most of Europe, subsequently) in the 17th century. "The look is embossed, dark, and ethereal," explains Elle Gerstein, a celebrity nail artist with clients like Blake Lively and Gal Gadot. "I think the newer spin-off trend of this is coquette, where you're lightening it up and making it more pastel and less royal. Baroque and coquette balance each other very well."



Behind the Trend

Baroque nails have been around forever, but it wasn't until the 2018 Met Gala that they truly hit the mainstream. Gerstein cites the event—which celebrated the opening of the exhibit "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination"—for the most recent resurgence in Baroque nails.

For the event, Elle created a stunning set of nails for Blake Lively using Swarovski crystals and a metallic burnt red hue for the base.

Baroque Nails We're Loving

When it comes to Baroque nails, it's all about the gems. This design by Imarni of @imarninails pairs heavy jewels with a rose quartz base for a more minimalist approach to the look. (Well, as minimalist as one can get with such a wonderfully over-the-top trend, anyway.)

Once the Met Gala passed, Baroque nails hit the mainstream in a big way. Canishiea J. Sams of @nailsbycanishiea perfectly executed the mani trend with this stunning set, incorporating an Italian-esque design of saints, crosses, and other holy memorabilia.

Our jaws dropped to the floor when we saw this set created by Destiny Medina of @myprettyset. With deep red accents and gold bling, this bejeweled mani is what dreams are made of. These nails feature hand-painted details along with some gems, and while it takes a high level of artistry and time to achieve a look like this, we think it's well worth it.



How to Get Baroque Nails

If you want to try out the Baroque mani look for yourself, remember that it all lies in the gems. You can go the luxe route and opt for Swarovski crystals or ask to see your local nail salon's gem offerings: As long as it seems extra and over the top, you're probably doing it right. And if you don't have access to pre-made gems in opulent shapes, we suggest using simple rhinestones and DIY-ing the shapes yourself. (A wax pen will come in handy here.)