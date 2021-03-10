The BareMinerals Original Liquid Mineral Concealer Lasts Me All Day—Seriously

BareMinerals's Original Liquid Mineral Concealer provides buildable, illuminating coverage that lasts all day—but those with dry skin might want to prep with a moisturizer first.

As a lover of clean beauty, one product I am always happy to review is concealer—because it’s one product I never go without. I wear concealer every day. For the last few weeks I have been wearing the BareMinerals Original Liquid Mineral Concealer, and I can honestly say it lived up to my expectations. Read on to learn more about my experience.

BareMinerals Original Liquid Mineral Concealer Best For: Concealing blemishes and dark circles, and brightening around the eye area Active Ingredients: Mineral coated pearls and white water lilly extract

Byrdie Clean?: Yes

Price: $25

About The Brand: BareMinerals launched in 1995, debuting with its Original Loose Powder foundation. Today, the company claims one jar is sold globally every 18 seconds.

About My Skin: On the drier side

At almost 59 years young my skin tends to be on the drier side, especially during the cooler months with forced heat. Wearing a mask this year has also contributed to dryer skin around the eyes, so before applying makeup I use a very moisturizing eye and face cream or oil. I have very deep-set, large eyes and have worn concealer for as long as I can remember to soften the shadows of my eyes. I found the bare Minerals Liquid Mineral Concealer a bit more drying than other brands when worn alone, but when used in conjunction with a good moisturizer it’s absolute perfection.

How to Apply: Dab and blend

To apply, I use the concealer applicator and dab around my under eye, fanning upward to my eye lids, and then I gently dab with my ring finger in an outward fashion. Then, I follow with a sponge or concealer brush to smooth out any of the product that may have collected in my wrinkles. The beauty of this concealer is you can layer it depending on the amount of coverage you are going for.

The Results: Instant illumination

This concealer instantly covered imperfections while illuminating the entire area around my eyes, creating a more air brushed affect and making my eyes pop. This lightweight concealer offered plenty of coverage, and I was able to layer more product if I felt I needed it. I am very scent sensitive and I choose my products very carefully; I am happy to report this concealer is scent-free. The application is easy and the tube is the perfect size for throwing in your bag for easy touch ups throughout the day, but honestly one application lasted my entire day.

The Value: Worth it

This concealer retails for $25, which I believe to be in the medium range. If you’re a concealer junkie like me that looks for clean, vegan, and cruelty-free products, this concealer will not disappoint.

Similar Products: You've got options

Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer: Like the BareMinerals Original Liquid Mineral Concealer, the Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer ($25) is fragrance free, cruelty-free, and passes the Byrdie Clean Beauty pledge. Additionally, both products offer medium coverage. Where they differ, however, are the key ingredients: Ilia's True Skin Serum Concealer has hero ingredients including stabilized vitamin C, mastic, and Albizia julibrissin bark extract.

Pacifica Liquid Cover Concealer: Though the shade selection is less impressive, Pacifica's Liquid Cover Concealer ($13) offers cruelty-free, vegan coverage at a more affordable price point. The formula also includes hyaluronic acid to help eliminate creasing and offer hydration.