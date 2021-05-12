The bareMinerals BarePro Liquid Foundation creates a matte, skin-like finish, and thanks to the brand's signature mineral lock technology, the product stays in place all day. While drier skin types may need an extra boost underneath to achieve a glow, this foundation provides natural-looking coverage and strong performance for busy lifestyles.

We put the bareMinerals BarePro Liquid Foundation to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

In my pursuit to lead a cleaner lifestyle, I have been searching for brands that use formulations and practices that closely align with my values. So when I come across a brand that's balancing ethics and health with product quality, I'm more than happy to review it.

For the last few weeks, I have been using the bareMinerals BarePro Liquid Foundation with SPF 20, and I have honestly been loving the natural, skin-like finish this foundation gives my complexion. My pores look instantly smaller, and my skin has an even, natural finish that lasts all day. This foundation is oil-free, so my dry skin does need a base layer of serum for an optimal result, but I'm overall impressed with this foundation, which comes in 36 shades that all provide breathable coverage and protection. Intrigued? Keep reading for all the details.

bareMinerals BarePro 24 Hour Longwear Liquid Foundation with SPF 20

Best for: Most skin tones and types, though dry skin may need to prep with a serum for an optimal finish.

Uses: A daily foundation that provides matte, natural-looking coverage for an even finish that lasts all day, with the added benefits of hydration and sun protection.

Active ingredients: Bamboo stem extract, papaya enzymes, mineral sunscreens.

Price: $35

About the Brand: In 1995, bareMinerals burst onto the beauty scene as one of the first makeup and skincare brands to focus on clean and natural ingredients. The brand formulates its products with carefully curated ingredients that nourish and hydrate the skin, improving it over time.

About My Skin: Experiencing increased dryness

My skin is generally normal to dry, but due to mask-wearing and other environmental factors, lately it has been feeling drier than usual. Over time, I have acquired more wrinkles and spots due to aging, and I use several skincare products to optimize the appearance and health of my complexion. My daytime skincare routine always starts with a good base layer of a serum or face oil to nourish and hydrate. After this, I am ready for my everyday makeup, which consists of concealer, foundation, blush, mascara, and a lip product.

How to Apply: One pump at a time

I followed bareMinerals's suggested application process in hopes of getting the best results. I started with one pump of foundation on the back of my hand, adding more as needed. The next step was to dab a brush or makeup sponge in the foundation and apply from the center of the face outwards, using short strokes and making sure to cover the entire face, jaw, and hairline. These steps ensure the proper amount of product and blending, resulting in a natural, skin-like finish.

The Results: Natural coverage with staying power

After my first time applying the bareMinerals BarePro Liquid Foundation, my skin had a matte, natural-looking finish. Given I have a fairly dry skin type, my preceding skincare was crucial to achieving the result I wanted, but the product offers a breathable, full-coverage finish and I can honestly say it lived up to its expectations. This foundation is powered by a patented mineral lock technology to help the product stay in place all day. With its resistance to heat, humidity, water, and sweat as well as the inclusion of SPF 20, the product is more than ready to make a busy lifestyle that much less complicated.

The Value: Well-priced

The BarePro Liquid Foundation retails at $35 for 1 oz., which I believe is well-priced for the quality. bareMinerals uses high-quality ingredients that aim for both performance and added benefits for skin, and from my experience, this product is definitely providing the long wear and natural finish it promises. Because of this, I would say it's worth the investment if you're in the market for a new foundation.

Similar Products: You've got options

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint: If you like the idea of a natural-looking liquid foundation with skincare benefits but prefer a more dewy finish, Ilia's cult-favorite skin tint ($48) may be your answer. Available in 30 shades, this product uses squalane, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide to nourish skin while providing coverage, in addition to SPF 40 mineral sunscreen.

The Ordinary Serum Foundation: For a budget option that's also kind to skin, it's hard to go wrong with The Ordinary's light-to-medium coverage formula ($7). SPF regulatory processes are ongoing in areas outside of Europe, so you'll still want to wear sunscreen underneath until those are complete, but the coverage results in a finish that's like your skin but better.

bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation: Interested in bareMinerals but prefer a powder formula? This powder foundation ($32) is actually one of the brand's longtime specialties, providing buildable coverage and SPF 15 to leave your skin looking natural, luminous, and protected.