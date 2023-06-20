All the Barely-There Nail Trends That Have Gone Viral This Year

If there is one manicure that keeps on reinventing itself, it's the barely-there nail. Since Hailey Bieber brought out her "glazed donut" chrome cuticles, it seems every few weeks there's a new rendition of the "your nails but better" trend just waiting to make it to our fingertips.

Bieber's shiny manicures have inspired countless variations, including cloud nails, milky nails, oat milk nails, lip gloss nails, and so many more clear, glossy, and iridescent manicures. (The looks have also inspired Many New York and LA salons to create bundles of the necessary polishes, so they're ready to go as soon as someone utters the words "Hailey Bieber.")

Ready to get in on the (many versions) of the trend? Ahead, discover all the barely-there manicure trends that have gone viral in 2023, plus our recommendations for the coats, colors, and chromes to recreate the looks at home.

