20 Barbiecore Nail Ideas for a Manicure Perfect for the Dreamhouse

Mark your calendar (and maybe go ahead and book your ticket), as the much-anticipated Barbie movie officially hits theaters on July 21. If you plan on getting in the spirit ahead of time—and who isn't, with all the Barbenheimer talk right now?—we can't think of a better way to channel your own inner Barbie than getting a fresh mani. From hot pink details to shimmering patterns, there's a fun-filled nail design out there for Malibu Barbie, CEO Barbie, Groovy Barbie, and everyone in between. Start practicing your best Barbie ponytail, stock up on a few doll-like products, and keep reading for 20 of the best Barbiecore nail ideas to ask for at your next manicure.

