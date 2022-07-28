14 Barbiecore Outfits That Embrace the Fashion Icon

Color is back in style this year—from dopamine dressing, which uses color as a mood booster, to Very Peri being named Pantone color of the year. However, pink seems like the one color that is standing out above the rest this summer. As people have started introducing the color into their closets, they are thinking of one fashion icon in mind while styling: Barbie.

Long before Elle Woods and Lisa Vanderpump made pink their signature color, Mattel’s Barbie doll was rocking the color since her debut in 1959. Since then, Barbie has been most people’s first introduction to fashion with her variety of outfits, styles, and career choices that allowed children to explore their creativity and personal style.

Even as adults, our obsession with Barbie has never truly faded, as seen when the internet lost its collective mind when the first images of the live-action Barbie movie were published online. While we will have to wait until 2023 for the Greta Gerwig-directed film, celebrities have already started getting in on the Barbie trend. From Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s emo “Barbie and Ken”-inspired look for the Life in Pink premiere to Anne Hathaway dressing head-to-toe in the color at Valentino's couture show, we are officially in Barbiecore mode.

The trend embraces a classic feminine, almost “girly” style: Mini skits, frilly or sexy dresses, tiny handbags, and, of course, heels. Because Barbie brings up a certain nostalgia for both millennials and Gen-Zers, Barbiecore also has a very Y2K feel, so you can also expect baby tees, low-rise jeans, and a lot of kitschy fun. Barbiecore is probably one of the easier fashion trends to pull off because you really only need one thing: Pink. Either dress in the color from head to toe, or put a pop of color in your shoes or handbag. Below, let’s go party with these 14 different outfits.

Cowgirl Barbie

Infusing both the pink trend and the western-style fashion movement that has been happening, Margot Robbie in her pink western getup has been a moment. Create the look for yourself with a pink waistcoat vest, flared western-inspired pants, and a white embellished cowboy hat to really bring it all together.

Blue Barbie

While pink is Barbie’s signature color, she does branch out occasionally. In the first stills of the Barbie movie, we see Robbie in a pink car wearing in a blue outfit. Recreate the look with a patterned blue dress, a cute headband, and fun accessories to bring it all together.

Workout Barbie

Barbie has been around for decades and has embraced many fashion trends. One of the most iconic is her '80s workout outfit, complete with a bright pattern bodysuit, bike shorts, and a fanny pack to create a look that might actually make working out fun.

Elle Woods Core

Barbie isn’t the only style icon around here that uses pink as their signature color. You can also channel Elle Woods in your daily style with a pink blazer and skirt with a stylish handbag to store all of your confidential files.

Beach Barbie

Barbie is always up for a day at the beach, so get inspired by a pink bikini set and a lovely skirt cover-up to bring it all together.

Princess Barbie

If you’ve spent the better part of your childhood watching the Barbie movies, you’ve probably been dreaming of your own princess outfit to wear out on the town. With princesscore still going strong, don’t be afraid to put on a pink gown and tiara just to hang out at home.

Trending Barbie

Despite being 63 years old, Barbie is still keeping up with all the fashion trends. Get trendy with your look with a feather cap top, pink linen pants, and some fun heels to create a standout summer look.

Date Night Barbie

Bring your Barbie style to date night with a romantic pink mini dress, some sweet shoes, and a lovely necklace to really bring the look together.

'00s Barbie

Y2K fashion is back, and whether you love it or hate it, you’ll have to learn to embrace the style—especially when it brings back so much Barbie nostalgia. Get yourself a fun mini skirt with platform mules and a cute graphic tee to bring Barbie back to the early aughts.

Vintage Barbie

Going even further into the vintage look, go back to where Barbie first started with a 1950s look. Pair a knit pink cardigan with a pleated flare skirt for a retro look that’s perfect for fall.

Party Barbie

As Aqua told us, Barbie loves to party. Pair a corset top, skirt, and shoes to paint the town pink.

Playtime Barbie

To bring back even more childhood memories, indulge in your favorite playtime looks with some hot pink overalls, a white shirt, and some sneakers to have some fun in the sun—or work on your many projects.

Ballet Barbie

Barbie is known for her many skills (and careers), with one of the most familiar being a ballerina. Infuse the balletcore trend with Barbiecore by pairing a ribbon corset, a tulle skirt, and some lovely Mary Janes.

Lounging Barbie

...Or you can just relax in your Barbie look with a cardigan dress, sweet slippers, and some sunglasses if you'd rather lay out in the sun and forget your worries.