These 17 Barbiecore Beauty Products Add the Perfect Dose of Pink to Your Routine

The hot pink Barbiecore aesthetic is one of the trends of the moment, and if you think it’s set to go anywhere soon, think again. The much-anticipated Barbie movie is hitting theaters on July 21, and fans of the iconic doll and muse are leaning into all things pink and glamorous with fun outfits for every occasion, ultra-feminine hair, makeup, and nails, and accessories galore that make getting ready feel like a game of dress-up. Beauty brands are rising to the occasion with a range of new product releases inspired by the iconic doll (including official Barbie collaborations galore). From hot pink polish to temporary hair dye, there are enough beauty launches to create your own Barbie world, no matter your personal style. Read on for 17 of our favorite Barbiecore beauty products, and get inspired for your next pool party or blowout look.

Barbie Pink Blush

Merit Flush Balm in Stockholm $30.00

Bright pink cheeks are key in achieving a Barbie-inspired makeup look. One of our favorites—Merit’s Flush Balm cream blush in Stockholm—is a dreamy pink hue that’ll wake up your complexion without being too bold. We love that you can toss it in your purse to touch up with your fingers throughout the day.

Barbie-Approved Blowout Kit

Mermade Barbie Blowout Kit $89.00 $71.00

A voluminous, doll-inspired blowout is a staple of the Barbie look, and Mermade’s Barbie Blowout Kit will help you achieve it easily. The kit comes with a round blow dry brush tool, a silky head scarf, hair gems, and creaseless styling clips, giving you everything you need to create a lush, voluminous look. Those who prefer waves can opt for the brand's Barbie Wavy Kit ($71), which pairs a mini ionic waver with the same accessories.

Pink Chrome Eyeliner

Make Up For Ever Aqua Resist Color Ink in Pink Blaze $26.00

Go bold and play up your eyes with this Make Up For Ever eyeliner in Pink Blaze. The striking fuchsia hue will help you create endless eye-catching looks, plus it's water, smudge, and sweat-proof, so you can be your best mermaid Barbie without worrying.

Bubblegum Pink Polish

Nails.Inc We Wear Pink Nail Polish Duo $15.00

Coinciding with the explosion of Barbie pink—which has been going strong since it dominated notable runways including Valentino in recent seasons—Nails.Inc released two new shades of the iconic color in this giftable set. Pink to the Core is a neon hot pink, while Choose Pink is a neon baby pink, and both are extra sweet thanks to their bubblegum scent. Use them solo or together on almond-shaped nails to achieve the signature Barbie manicure.

Malibu Barbie Heatless Curling Set

Barbie x Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set $20.00

Look no further if you need new hair accessories (especially for replicating the Barbie ponytail trend). Kitsch created the ultimate collection, including scrunchies, hair clips, and satin pillowcases, all adorned with checkered Malibu Barbie blue, classic Barbie pink, and rhinestone details to give your hair a playfully chic finish. We love how this heatless curling set brings summery Dream House vibes to your nightly routine.

Temporary Barbie Pink Hair Color

Barbie + Hally Temporary Hair Color Set $16.00

Hair color brand Hally's vivid collaboration with Barbie allows you to experiment with colorful streaks without the commitment. The limited-edition release comes in three shades: Signature Pink, Malibu Blue, and Pump Up Purple, each one easy to wash out in a single shampoo. Truly tapping into '90s nostalgia (and all your inner child's Barbie dreams), each set comes with a matching sparkly clip-in hair extension.

Barbie Dreamhouse Candle

Glasshouse Fragrances Barbie Dreamhouse Strawberry & Dream Candle $55.00

This scented candle mixes the playful essence of strawberries with notes of brown sugar and mint leaves for a fresh, fruity scent. In other words, it's exactly how you would imagine the Barbie Dreamhouse to smell, which is perfect for your next blowout or pampered night in.

Barbie Pink Travel Hair Kit

Chi x Barbie On-the-Go Travel Kit $110.00

If you ever had a Barbie-themed lunch box growing up, chances are you’ve seen a pattern similar to the carrying case for this Chi set. Perfect for your next weekend getaway, this travel-sized hair dryer and flat iron add as much Barbie retro glamour as they do practicality. The collaboration also includes a triple-barrel waver ($110), a curling iron ($100), and two flat irons ($110 each), so you can overhaul your whole hair routine if you can't get enough.

Barbie Pink Lipstick

NYX Barbie Smooth Whip in Perfect Day Pink $9.00

Nothing screams Barbie more than a hot pink lip. This creamy lipstick helps you achieve vivid color in just one step, and it comes in both Dreamhouse Pink and Perfect Day Pink. NYX also launched a full collection, including a flip phone-shaped mirror ($18), mini shadow palettes ($12 each), and more products for the Barbie fanatic.

Barbie Pink Eyes

Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix and Match Eyeshadow Palette in Rose $30.00

Every Barbie needs a pink monochromatic eyeshadow palette to create the makeup looks of her dreams. This one from Fenty Beauty has a good mix of bold, shimmer, and neutral shades, so you can decide based on the day whether you want to embody more subtle Barbiecore or let everyone know exactly what you're going for.

Instant Barbie Mani

OPI x Barbie xPress/On Press On Nails in Dolls Rule $16.00

Looking to achieve a long-lasting modern French mani in minutes before you spend your afternoon out roller skating? These OPI x Barbie press-on nails come with everything you need for just that, and the wavy pink-and-blue tips are everything.

Shimmery Sugar Scrub

Barbie x Truly Barbie Smooth Scrub $35.00

The Truly x Barbie collab has all the body care essentials you need for a Malibu glow, all in a playful pink and purple palette with fun, fruity scents. The sugar scrub pictured above is Byrdie editor-approved for a pre-shave Barbiecore moment, plus there's also an ingrown serum ($35), a brightening body serum ($40), a body butter ($40), and an adaptogenic overnight butter ($31).

Rose Gold Razor

Oui the People Rose Gold Sensitive Skin Razor $85.00

After you've exfoliated with your hot pink scrub, shave the Barbie way with a gentle, effective razor in a chic rose gold finish. This Oui the People design features a single-blade design that's friendly to both your skin and the environment, which earned it our 2021 Eco Beauty Award for Best Razor.

Luxe Pink Blush

Dior Rosy Glow Blush in Pink $40.00

Add this Dior blush to your cart for a radiant, rosy effect on the cheeks. It’s viral on TikTok thanks to its color payoff, and its Y2K-embossed packaging makes this the perfect compact to keep in your shoulder bag to keep your makeup look as Barbie as possible all day long.

Hot Pink Matte Lip

Glossier G Suit Soft Touch Lip Crème $22.00

Whether dressing up for a daytime look or going for something bolder at night, this semi-matte lip cream is a great finishing touch. We love this hot pink shade, which goes on like butter and feels comfortable on your lips for hours.

Hydrated Barbie Glow Kit

Glow Recipe x Barbie Watermelon Glow Hydration Kit $31.00

Fruit-infused, K-beauty-inspired brand Glow Recipe's fan-favorite Watermelon Glow line is so naturally Barbiecore that two of its hero products became an official collaboration, packaged in a tin adorned with watermelons, roller skates, and various Barbie profiles. Just add a good SPF, and you have a juicy, subtly scented skincare routine that will give you the dewiest doll skin.

Sparkly Barbie Pink Gloss

Pat McGrath Labs Lust Gloss in Pale Fire Nectar $29.00

Few things feel more Barbie than whipping a shimmery pink lip gloss out of your purse, and this one from Pat McGrath Labs accomplishes just that. Beyond looking stunning in the packaging, the formula itself is seriously impressive, with a hydrating, non-sticky texture and a finish that doesn't disappoint on pigment or shine.