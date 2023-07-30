According to Barbie Ferreira, This Scent Is Like Lounging on a Beach in Rio

Next Gen Welcome to Byrdie's series, Next Gen, where we profile Gen Z celebrities, influencers, and entrepreneurs. As a collective, members of Gen Z are dynamic trendsetters and culture shifters. And when it comes to beauty and wellness, they have ushered more creativity, inclusivity, and transparency into the industry. In this column, we're stepping into the minds of some of the most notable Gen Z'ers to learn more about how they are redefining beauty, the products they swear by, and their plans for the future.



Barbie Ferreira is excitedly entering the next phase of her career. Her 2022 departure from playing Kat Hernandez on Euphoria marked the end of an era, but it also opened the door for new opportunities. The model-actress has been busier than ever, and she's soaking up every moment. As she puts it, "I'm living my little dream."

Ferreira has been spending her days jetting from magazine cover shoots to film sets (she's starring in two forthcoming horror movies—House of Spoils and Faces of Death). She's also cultivated partnerships with some of her favorite fashion and beauty companies. Most recently, the 26-year-old became the face of the Brazilian-inspired beauty brand Sol de Janeiro's global perfume mist campaign.

Ahead, Ferreira opens up more about her current projects, her favorite summer fragrances, and the skincare rituals she swears by. Keep scrolling to get to know Barbie Ferreira.

Tell me about the projects you've been working on recently.

I have been working on a lot of movie projects, which is great because I've been doing TV for a while. I've dabbled with movies here and there, but over the past year, I've been putting a lot of effort into movie projects I love. I've always wanted to do a horror movie, and I've just been able to do a couple of them, so it's been really fun.

Another fun part of your job is working with brands like Sol de Janeiro. What made this partnership a perfect fit?

Over the past year, I've been connecting with my Brazilian roots. It's such a huge part of my family and upbringing. For the campaign, I was able to go to Rio for the first time. It's been so fun to tap into the Brazilian side of myself. And Sol de Janeiro is such a great brand that I've known about for a while. The Bum Bum Cream ($48) has been a staple of mine, so why not work together?

You're the face of the brand's perfume mist line. How does fragrance play a role in your beauty routine?

I always think about my grandma, who wore the same perfume for decades. I'm the opposite. I love to play around with scents depending on my mood. Sometime, I'll use body mists and pair them with body oils. I'm always mixing and matching depending on how I feel that day.

Sol de Janeiro

With that in mind, let's get into your Sol de Janeiro fragrance wardrobe. Which scents are you regularly rotating through?

Since it's summer, it's been fun to wear scents that remind me of Brazil. I love that all of the scents are very different. There are sweeter ones, ones that remind me of being on the beach in Rio, and some that are more muted and sexy.

Whenever I come out of the shower, I use the Bome Dia Bright Body Cream ($48), which smells very sweet. My favorite Perfume Mist is the Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 68 Beija Flor ($38). I also like the Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 ($38)—it smells like pistachios—and Rio Radiance ($38).

Aside from fragrance, are there any other beauty rituals you swear by?

It's kind of a boring bit of advice, but I always take my makeup off. When I was younger and getting into modeling, I would sometimes skip doing that. Even with Euphoria, the makeup was so heavy; sometimes, I'd come home so tired and leave half of my glitter on. But as I've progressed in my career, I realized I need to make more effort to remove everything. Now, I like to cleanse, use exfoliating wipes, and dry my face with a microfiber towel. At the very least, I'm using micellar water to get everything off.

Are there any treatments that have been a game-changer for your skin?

I go to a woman named Joomee Song once a month, and she gives me an 80-minute facial massage. I love treatments that aren't product based and use tools instead. In this case, her hands are the tools.

Sol de Janeiro

Are there any beauty or wellness trends you've been wanting to try?

Since I have time off from shooting, I'm very much on TikTok. I've been seeing videos about oil pulling with coconut oil, so I started to try that. I recently went to the dentist and didn't tell them I was doing it, but they said my teeth looked great. It's not a replacement for flossing or brushing, but I found oil pulling offers an added benefit.

You mentioned you have some downtime from work right now. How else have you been enjoying your time off this summer?

I went on a much-needed vacation with my girls. We try to do a trip yearly because I don't always get to see them since I'm out of town for long periods. I've also been reading a lot. I finished Pachinko by Min Jin Lee—and then I watched the Apple TV series. It's so wonderful, and I'm so excited they're doing a season two.

On a reflective note, what are you most proud of doing this year?

I'm proud of doing all these projects. I've never been the lead of a project before, and I did it. It was a lot of work and a very different vibe when you have to be present every day. So, I'm really proud of doing that. Personally, I'm just proud that I am surrounded by love and people who care about me.

Sol de Janeiro

Do you have any advice for people who want to pursue a career in entertainment like you?

Remember that the most important relationship is with yourself. I grew up with a mother who worked a lot and was always taking care of other people and wasn't able to think of herself. Now, more resources are available to help people take care of themselves. With so many of us growing up on the Internet and with social media, it can look like everyone is living their best life, which can feel isolating. But it's important to stay connected to yourself and be at peace with yourself.



What do you love most about being a part of Gen Z?

When I think of Gen Z, I think of connection and empathy. The level of community we have on the Internet has been the most positive influence in my life. Because we have such access to different people and their stories, I think we have a lot of empathy. I've met wonderful friends through the Internet, which is so dope. As someone who grew up and didn't see people around me that I could relate to, it was a great escape to find others like me online. I'm really grateful for it. It has helped my creativity and confidence.