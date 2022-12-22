Barbie Ferreira Uses This Foundation For “Dewy, Delicate Skin”

The One Thing Our series The One Thing is a Sparknotes version of the products, rituals, and moments your favorite celebrities and influencers swear by—their go-tos, must-haves, and can’t-live-withouts. So go ahead—take a brief, intimate peek into the lives of your favorites through the things (and people, and moments) they hold dear.

When I was a freshman in college, I spotted Barbie Ferreira across the room at a downtown gallery opening, and it felt the same as if I had seen red-carpet royalty. This was pre-Euphoria when Ferreira was mostly known for her active Tumblr presence and modeling. She was at the forefront of the mid-2010s body positivity movement and a regular in American Apparel campaigns (RIP) and on the pages of I-d but was not yet a household name. Still, in that tiny gallery, her star power was palpable.

Flash forward to 2022, and the world has finally caught up with those of us who’ve always known she’s it. Ferreira made her foray into acting with a tiny little show called Euphoria and has since starred in HBO Max’s Unpregnant alongside The White Lotus’s Haley Lu Richardson. Plus, she nabbed a major beauty contract with YSL. While the industry finally caught up, Barbie has stayed true to herself, maintaining a quirky, vibrant personal style that's now her signature. She’s tried every haircut and color under the sun and is never afraid to take a makeup risk. Seriously, her Instagram is the only beauty inspo you could ever need, making her the perfect person to give us some guidance on holiday makeup looks.

Ahead, we chat with Barbie about what products she’ll be wearing during the holidays, her favorite fashion purchases, and more.

The One Holiday Makeup Look She Can Always Count On

“My favorite holiday look either involves a cat eye with a little brown shadow on the lid and definitely plenty of mascara—my favorite being Lash Clash ($29)—or a bold red lip with YSL Beauty’s The Bold ($39). I think the bold red lip is a classic staple for the holidays, so I’m always bringing it out.”

Her One Winter Fashion Favorite

“I’ve been doing tons of shopping especially for lacy, velvety dresses. I feel like winter in Los Angeles is all about the silks, faux furs and textures.”

The One Makeup Look That Makes Her Feel Herself

“Right now, I’ve been using the new All Hours Foundation ($56) with a wet sponge and making sure my skin looks dewy and delicate. I use some highlighter like the Touche Eclat ($38), so my skin looks juicy and dimensional. I love a brown lip and some mascara—maybe a touch of balm blush like YSL Beauty’s Lip & Cheek Balmy Tint ($26).”

The One Beauty Change She *Won't* Be Making This Year

“Okay, so I’m known to change my hair every few months, and for the first time in a long time, I’m keeping my hair long and natural. I feel like I’ve run out of things to explore!”