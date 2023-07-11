Barbie Blush Is the Prettiest Way to Wear the Hot Pink Makeup Trend

Everybody everywhere is thinking pink, and it’s mostly because of one Ms. Barbie Doll. We’re all wearing rose-tinted glasses thanks to the Barbie effect and the ever-present Barbiecore aesthetic of all-pink everything, but it’s not just our wardrobes and our lenses getting the pink-on-pink treatment. Our cheeks are too, as 2023 is the year of pink blush in all its sweet, sweet glory. Ahead, how to wear the bright pink Barbie blush trend you'll see everywhere this summer.

The Trend

Okay, so pink blush isn’t exactly groundbreaking, per se. Basically every brand makes a pink shade, though the color did peak in popularity in the ‘80s and dipped during the Nars Orgasm-crazed 2000s and 2010s. However, pretty-in-pink blush is back in a big way, and while some of the obsession may be due to the Barbiecore aesthetic, the color will have staying power long after the Greta Gerwig movie leaves theaters.

It started on TikTok, as most makeup trends do these days, with Dior’s viral Rosy Glow Blush. The buildable, pH-adjusting bubblegum pink was sold out everywhere for weeks, igniting an obsession with similar shades. Too Faced launched their Cloud Crush Blurring Blush in a similar cotton candy color, which also blew up on the FYP, and many other brands followed suit.

Pink blush is getting her well-deserved moment in the trend spotlight, but she’s a forever favorite outside of the Dreamhouse. Just look at your mom’s high school pics for proof! “Of course we're seeing the resurgence due to the Barbie movie but what we're also seeing a resurgence in ‘80s and ‘90s makeup, and blush was the next frontier after brown lip liner and lipstick,” says makeup artist Kasey Spickard. It’s not just timeless; it’s flattering, fun and easy to find at practically every makeup counter.

“Bright pink blush has such amazing versatility across a variety of skin tones from very fair to very deep. It's a trend everyone can participate in.” Its cheerful hue also stands out from the crowd of peaches and dusty roses. “Bright pink blush gives that perfect, doll-like glow,” says Spickard. “It's super feminine and playful which you just can't get with other colors.”

How to Get the Look

If you’ve resisted all things bright pink this long, kudos to you! But it may just be time to give in to your candy cravings. That hot pink color can look intimidating in the pan, but it doesn’t have to give you flashbacks to the airbrushed ‘80s posters in the salons of your childhood. Pink blush works for pretty much any look under the sun, from just the slightest flush of pastel to a full-throated vibrant color concentration. “I use it on clients who want a ‘trendy’ or ‘TikTok’ look paired with a soft glam aesthetic and a lightly pink undereye,” says Spickard of his typical application method. “ It's super romantic but also playful.”

We promise, it’s as simple as a day at the beach with Ken and company. “For cream blushes, I recommend applying first to the back of your hand and then using a finger to dab onto the tops of the apples of the cheek and up the cheekbone, then buff out with a dense blending brush,” he explains. This gives you extra control with pigment so you can build the color to your liking, like Barbie baby steps.

If you’re using a cream formula, Spickard recommends layering a powder blush on top to set it. “It's the same idea as using a powder to set your foundation to make it last all day,” he says.

For highly pigmented powder blushes, Spickard recommends lightly dipping into the pan with a small, fluffy brush. “Tap off any excess and with a swirling motion. apply to the apples of the cheeks and up the cheekbones toward your hairline,” he advises. “I like to lightly dust any remaining product toward and under the eyes for a soft romantic glow.”

Ready to expand your pink palette? Spickard’s top pink picks for deep skin tones are Fenty Beauty's Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush ($24) in Strawberry Drip, Armani Luminous Silk Glow Blush ($38) in Ecstasy, and Surrat’s Artistique Blush ($32) in Se Pomponner. For fair and medium skin tones, he likes Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic ($42) in Love Is the Drug, Cle de Peau Cream Blush ($60) in Pale Fig, Armani Luminous Silk Glow Blush in Euphoric, Fenty’s Cheeks Out in Bikini Martini and, of course, the iconic Rosy Glow Blush ($40) from Dior in Pink 001.