Dr. Barbara Sturm's Face Cream for Men Is Worth Every Penny

I highly endorse Dr. Barbara Sturm's Face Cream for Men , but not for daily, standard use. Instead, use it prescriptively and when your skin needs something as powerful and effective as this cream; it’s worth having in your arsenal for these occasions.

On more than a few occasions, friends have rifled through my grooming products and pulled out Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Face Cream for Men—and they do so with a gasp. “You have this?!” they say like it’s some collector’s item. And I guess, in the skincare world, any Dr. Barbara Sturm product is an investment akin to gold bricks. (And that price tag proves it.)

Dr. Sturm’s products are powered by a long list of active ingredients, meticulously balanced for the task at hand. In the case of this made-for-men moisturizer, that recipe remedies skin that is often agitated by razors. Thus, the formula also addresses skin (for any consumer, face shaver or not, man or not) who is easily irritated by environmental conditions—think bone-dry, cold winter air, windburn, overexposure to the sun, and defense against pollutants and skin-aging toxins. Her hero ingredient across the skincare line is antioxidant-rich purslane, which stimulates collagen growth and skin healing.

But these top-tier formulas come with a top-tier price. This men’s moisturizer is $215—hence my friend’s reactions when they see it in my stash (and no, I didn’t pay for it; as a grooming editor, I receive every product on the sun, from all kinds of brands).

So, the big question: Is this one worth its price? I think so, but I would also recommend using it for specific occasions, and not on a 24-hour basis. Read on for more explanation on that.

About My Skin: Combination, sweaty, and not too sensitive

I have combination skin in that my forehead and nose get oily, while the cheeks and chin stay dry. But I also sweat a lot. For example, after a hot shower, I need a good 20 minutes before applying any moisturizer or sunscreen because it’ll otherwise be lost to the sweat as my body temperature readjusts. Likewise, I can’t wear anything too heavy if I go outside for a run because I’ll feel it suffocating my pores.

I get a couple of noticeable pimples each month, but I wouldn’t say I fully qualify as acne-prone. I used to be more breaky-outy, but it could be that I now have a better skincare regimen to mitigate acne. (I mostly credit lower stress and nightly use of tretinoin.)

It’s a personal preference, but I am averse to shaving. I’ll do it a couple of times a year, but I much prefer an electric shaver that doesn’t break the skin's surface. (And usually, I have a short weeks-old beard.) I will, however, shave below my neckline and the spare whiskers that drift above the beard’s cheek line. Whenever I do shave, I do not experience bad irritation. So I wouldn’t say that I have sensitive skin.

The Feel: Heavier than advertised

The texture of Barbara Sturm's Face Cream for Men is exactly as you’d expect: light, easily applied, and creamy (it’s certainly not a lotion or balm). However, it wears on my skin rather heavily, despite its advertising a lightweight layer. I can feel it on there for a good 30-60 minutes after application, particularly on my forehead (which, as aforementioned, gets very sweaty very fast).

But this isn’t a bad thing, per se. In fact, I think its weight is beneficial unless you specifically want a lightweight cream. To me, that says the product is chock full of nourishing stuff and is that much more defensive against cold, dry air (and in turn preserves moisture levels all the better). All things considered, it means you should use this cream in instances when you want to deploy its superpowers (namely, overnight, after shaving, or at the height of winter). Given its cost, I think it’s smart to save this product for those imperative cases rather than emptying it in a month simply because you wore it to go to the gym or the office.

The Ingredients: Key to its success

Here’s where you get your money’s worth. Dr. Barbara Sturm soars above the competition because of her highly concentrated, carefully culled ingredients. The below are the many active ingredients in this men’s moisturizer. Read up on their many abilities, and you’ll see why it’s so effective at restoring skin from razor blades, burning winds, dryness, and more.

Purslane: Dr. Sturm’s signature ingredient. It boosts collagen production, shields against toxins, and helps skin heal fast—an anti-aging superhero.

Dr. Sturm’s signature ingredient. It boosts collagen production, shields against toxins, and helps skin heal fast—an anti-aging superhero. Macadamia Oil: A mega moisturizer that also prevents moisture loss. Rich in fatty acids that soften and smooth the skin.

A mega moisturizer that also prevents moisture loss. Rich in fatty acids that soften and smooth the skin. Skullcap: Antioxidant-rich extract that thwarts attacks from skin-aging toxins. It helps brighten the skin and has soothing anti-inflammatory powers.

Antioxidant-rich extract that thwarts attacks from skin-aging toxins. It helps brighten the skin and has soothing anti-inflammatory powers. Taurine: Extends the life of skin cells and defends against toxins; helps prevent wrinkles and fine lines.

Extends the life of skin cells and defends against toxins; helps prevent wrinkles and fine lines. Vitamin E: Nourishes skin and is rich in antioxidants.

Nourishes skin and is rich in antioxidants. Panthenol: Soothes and softens skin. Prevents moisture loss.

Soothes and softens skin. Prevents moisture loss. Allantoin: Soothes skin and stimulates repair.

Soothes skin and stimulates repair. Squalane: Smoothes skin, combats hyperpigmentation, fights free radicals.

Smoothes skin, combats hyperpigmentation, fights free radicals. Shea Butter: Fatty-acid-rich ingredient that softens, smoothes, calms, and heals skin.

Fatty-acid-rich ingredient that softens, smoothes, calms, and heals skin. Green Algae: Boosts cellular renewal and is rich in antioxidants.

Boosts cellular renewal and is rich in antioxidants. Taiga Root: Soothes and repairs skin.

Soothes and repairs skin. Ascorbic Acid: A collagen-boosting form of vitamin C. Brightens complexion, fights toxins, and detoxes the skin.

A collagen-boosting form of vitamin C. Brightens complexion, fights toxins, and detoxes the skin. Citric Acid: An alpha-hydroxy acid that counters hyperpigmentation and texture inconsistencies. It also stimulates collagen production.

The Results: An overnight success story

Adam Hurly/Design by Cristina Cianci

I use this product when I need it most: In winter, namely, and overnight. I like to put it to use when I can maximize its benefits or when other products might fall short of its standards. For example, here is a before-and-after of my reddened, parched skin after a long walk in 30-degree late-November weather. Now, I normally would use a product of this caliber to prevent the redness in the first place (and I often use this product for that). But for the sake of a good Before and After effect, here is my reddened skin before applying Dr. Barbara Sturm's Face Cream for Men. The second photo is of my skin in the morning, after eight hours’ sleep. I knew the product would plump my skin with its long list of soothing, repairing ingredients and that I’d wake up with a restored, glowing complexion.

And I was right. That’s exactly why I deploy this product when my skin needs it. It would help if you did the same, reserving it for a post-shave application, a defense against cold + dry winter air, against hyperactive air conditioners (which can parch your skin while you sleep), as a general night cream when you need to wake up looking at your best… the use cases go on and on. I like that it also works as a proactive eye cream, ensuring that the skin around the eyes stays plump, protected, and hydrated. If you’re prone to dark circles in the morning, an application can ensure you don’t see a raccoon in your reflection.

The Value: Worth it, for the right situations

I wouldn’t use Dr. Barbara Sturm's Face Cream for Men year-round, all day. It’s advertised as a 24-hour cream and lightweight, but I find it simply not lightweight enough for summer or active use. Because it lacks SPF, I also wouldn’t use it as my daytime moisturizer (I personally require that a daytime moisturizer has SPF instead of applying two separate products.)

But this is good news for those of you who are skeptical of its cost. If you reserve it for imperative uses, you’ll get much more use out of it. I liken it to a good tretinoin prescription (which runs about $100) or a high-powered skin serum (which can run $70-200). I wouldn’t use any of these products except when I absolutely need them (in tretinoin’s/retinol’s case, it is nightly, but one tube also lasts 3-5 months). Anyway, if you treat this product like a treatment in itself, then you’ll understand its value much more readily, and that $215 price (at just 1.75 oz., no less) will seem far less punishing.

Similar Products: You've got options

