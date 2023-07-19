Your favorite Victoria’s Secret Angel just became a Sprouse. On July 15, model Barbara Palvin and actor Dylan Sprouse tied the knot on her parents’ property in Hungary, and the entire wedding looked like a whimsical fairytale. The scene was ripe with rolling green fields, old homes made of stone, and, of course, tons of people dressed in their black-tie best. While bridal looks are more experimental these days, Palvin-Sprouse exuded timelessness with a princess half-updo—and we have all the details on how she achieved the look.

The most important part of any wedding—besides the people to be wed—is a wedding dress, and Palvin-Sprouse wore a white Vivienne Westwood gown with the brand’s iconic corset top and draped silky skirt to the ceremony. She paired the look with white Jimmy Choo pumps, opera gloves, a veil, and various diamond pieces from Tiffany & Co.

For the first dance, though, Palvin-Sprouse changed into a more comfortable custom Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress, which included a strappy back, a midi-length skirt, and a bow that sat at her lower back. She paired the look with a bucket bag, white shoes from Jimmy Choo, and gold jewelry. It’s a Hungarian tradition for the bride to switch into a red dress come midnight, and for her final look of the night, Barbara Palvin swapped her white dress for a red sleeveless mini dress with an A-line skirt.

Hairstylist Owen Gould used all Bumble and Bumble products to do her hair for the big day. Gould first coated Palvin-Sprouse’s damp hair with the Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Primer ($22) to provide heat protection and then added a quarter-sized amount of the All-Style Blow Dry ($34) from mid-shaft to the ends. Gould mentions that he prefers blow drying the hair with a medium-sized boar bristle round brush to create tension and shine.

After that, Gould created soft waves using a 2-inch barrel iron—he sprayed each section with the Does It All ($36) texturizing spray before creating a classic curl set. Once her hair was set, Gould combed her curls out, revealing waves, and then used the Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil ($45) to create separation and shine. Finally, Gould spritzed her hair with the Spray de Mode ($36) to seal everything in.

Gould created romantic, clipped-back waves for the ceremony with dazzling Jennifer Behr barrettes. For the reception, Gould pulled Palvin-Sprouse’s hair back and secured her half-up-half-down hairstyle with a large white bow.

Palvin-Sprouse looked like a literal princess and kept her beat minimal with a natural smoky eye and a peachy lip.