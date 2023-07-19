Barbara Palvin's Classic Wedding Look Included Three Hair Accessories and One Style Change

With a bow, of course.

By
Isabella Sarlija
Isabella Sarlija writer
Isabella Sarlija
Isabella is a news writer at Byrdie. In addition to Byrdie, you can find her work on The Zoe Report, Coveteur, Well+Good, BuzzFeed, Bustle, Elite Daily, & more.  
Published on 07/19/23 11:45AM
barbara palvin sprouse in her white wedding dress and a veil

@thereduster / Instagram

Your favorite Victoria’s Secret Angel just became a Sprouse. On July 15, model Barbara Palvin and actor Dylan Sprouse tied the knot on her parents’ property in Hungary, and the entire wedding looked like a whimsical fairytale. The scene was ripe with rolling green fields, old homes made of stone, and, of course, tons of people dressed in their black-tie best. While bridal looks are more experimental these days, Palvin-Sprouse exuded timelessness with a princess half-updo—and we have all the details on how she achieved the look.

The most important part of any wedding—besides the people to be wed—is a wedding dress, and Palvin-Sprouse wore a white Vivienne Westwood gown with the brand’s iconic corset top and draped silky skirt to the ceremony. She paired the look with white Jimmy Choo pumps, opera gloves, a veil, and various diamond pieces from Tiffany & Co.

barbara palvin sprouse and dylan sprouse in their wedding day

Bense Barsony

For the first dance, though, Palvin-Sprouse changed into a more comfortable custom Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress, which included a strappy back, a midi-length skirt, and a bow that sat at her lower back. She paired the look with a bucket bag, white shoes from Jimmy Choo, and gold jewelry. It’s a Hungarian tradition for the bride to switch into a red dress come midnight, and for her final look of the night, Barbara Palvin swapped her white dress for a red sleeveless mini dress with an A-line skirt.

barbara palvin sprouse and dylan sprouse on their wedding day

Bense Barsony

Hairstylist Owen Gould used all Bumble and Bumble products to do her hair for the big day. Gould first coated Palvin-Sprouse’s damp hair with the Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Primer ($22) to provide heat protection and then added a quarter-sized amount of the All-Style Blow Dry ($34) from mid-shaft to the ends. Gould mentions that he prefers blow drying the hair with a medium-sized boar bristle round brush to create tension and shine.

barbara palvin sprouse wearing her hair pulled back with a barette on either side of her head for her wedding day

Bense Barsony

After that, Gould created soft waves using a 2-inch barrel iron—he sprayed each section with the Does It All ($36) texturizing spray before creating a classic curl set. Once her hair was set, Gould combed her curls out, revealing waves, and then used the Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil ($45) to create separation and shine. Finally, Gould spritzed her hair with the Spray de Mode ($36) to seal everything in.

barbara palvin sprouse with a white bow in her hair for her wedding day

Bense Barsony

Gould created romantic, clipped-back waves for the ceremony with dazzling Jennifer Behr barrettes. For the reception, Gould pulled Palvin-Sprouse’s hair back and secured her half-up-half-down hairstyle with a large white bow.

Palvin-Sprouse looked like a literal princess and kept her beat minimal with a natural smoky eye and a peachy lip.

