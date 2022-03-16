12 Balletcore-Inspired Outfits That Are on Pointe

Perhaps you spent your formative years raised on the likes of Angelina Ballerina and Barbie in the Twelve Dancing Princesses (a.k.a. the classics) and longed to learn ballet, yet lacked the skill, grace, or finances. Maybe you made Natalie Portman’s performance in The Black Swan your personality in the early 2010s, or you grew up dancing and still consider it a core part of your identity. If any of this is you, we have some good news: You can now wear your favorite ballet outfits without having to dance, all thanks to balletcore.

The latest fashion aesthetic to swiftly become popular on TikTok, balletcore represents an idealized ballerina style, usually featuring wrap sweaters and skirts, tulle dresses, and pastel colors. Balletcore is a subcategory of cottagecore and princesscore, having a feminine aesthetic with a lot of pastel colors, corset tops with flowing skirts, and a heavy focus on romanticism. It also plays off the late-aughts revival trend with its focus on leggings, wrap tops, and ballet flats.

The great thing about balletcore is that it's easy to dress up or down, depending on your personal style and mood. You can go the athleisure route with a wrap workout top, leggings, and statement leg warmers. Alternatively, you could dress it up with a short tulle skirt, a corset top, and some stylish flats for a real Swan Lake vibe. Ahead, see 12 outfit ideas to try if you want to dance your way into balletcore.

Basic Ballet

Design by Tiana Crispino

A good way to get into balletcore is to start with the basics: a simple wrap top and some leggings. Dress it up with a wrap skirt and some flats, or hit the gym by adding a loose hoodie. Finally, grab a hair ribbon to add a little romantic flair.

To the Barre

Design by Tiana Crispino

Who says a ballerina has to stay in the studio? Embrace the flirty side of balletcore by putting on a shrug top with a wrapped mini skirt, adding to the sweet vibe with a romantic necklace. It's perfect for going out on the town in style.

Gym Routine

Design by Tiana Crispino

Balletcore makes for great athletic wear with its focus on bodysuits, leggings, and movement-friendly fabrics. Take your look to the gym with a breathable bodysuit, a wrap top, and some stylish leg warmers that work with any exercise or dance you try.

Showstopper

Design by Tiana Crispino

Get ready to hit the stage by bringing princesscore into the mix. Pair a romantic dress with some kitten heels and a classic pearl necklace, and you’re ready for the ballet, both as a guest and as a performer.

Date Night

Design by Tiana Crispino

Bring the romance of balletcore to your next date night with a flowy tulle dress, a wrap cardigan, and some lace-up shoes to make you feel like a princess.

Sugar Plum Fairy

Design by Tiana Crispino

Have fun with the ballet look by going full sugar plum with a puff dress, some stunning flats, and a headband that adds to the fairy queen look—you'll be right at home in the spotlight.

Swan Lake Look

Design by Tiana Crispino

If Swan Lake (or Black Swan) is more your vibe, create an all-white balletcore look with a corset top, a full tulle skirt, and some opera gloves that work for a night on the town or a swanky dinner party.

Shop The Look Bardot

DB Studio

Retrofete

Spring Ready

Design by Tiana Crispino

Embrace the beauty of spring with a gingham wrap skirt paired with a black bow-strapped top. Finish off with some socks that add to the schoolgirl-meets-ballerina look.

Minimalist Ballet

Design by Tiana Crispino

If you identify more with the ballet teacher than the ballet dancer, simplify your balletcore look with a plain wrap top, culottes, and some simple flats for an easy but timely moment.

Shop The Look Gracemade

Ninety Percent

Alohas

The Black Swan

Design by Tiana Crispino

Ballet is famous for its pinks, whites, and pastels, but you can also create an all-black studio aesthetic by wearing a crop top with interesting sleeves, a tulle skirt, and some Mary Jane flats to keep things on pointe.

Dancer on Duty

Design by Tiana Crispino

Embrace the balletcore style in your everyday life with a simple turtleneck bodysuit, a tulle mini skirt, and a pair of tights. You'll look effortlessly elegant, even when you’re running errands.

The Audrey Hepburn

Design by Tiana Crispino

Among many other timeless looks, Audrey Hepburn was an early balletcore trendsetter, and for good reason: Before she was an actress and style icon, she was a ballerina. Bring her signature style to your ballet look with a black bodysuit, slim pants, and a pair of timeless flats.

Shop The Look Meadows

Spanx

Reformation