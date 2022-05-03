The 2022 Met Gala Was a Lesson in Balletcore

Ballet and fashion have always gone hand in hand—and this year, the aesthetic has been making a triumphant comeback. From maxi tulle skirts to cardigans and wrap sweaters, you'll spot balletcore everywhere from social media to the runway in 2022.

This year's Met Gala proved no different, with the trend making its way on the red carpet. The theme, “Gilded Glamour,” celebrates the opulence of the Gilded Age and is an ode to 1800s American fashion. It was a time in which graceful, feminine styles reigned supreme, and artists of the age were particularly fascinated with dancers and ballet. Edgar Degas and Renoir Impressionist paintings participated in elevating ballet dancers into fashionable and graceful icons.

Ballerinas such as Marie Taglioni were stars of their time and inspired some of the most influential figures of society. “The great Romantic-era ballerina of the 1830s and 1840s, Marie Taglioni, was such a big star in Europe that fabrics, corsets, and even candy were named for her and her most famous role, La Sylphide,” Patricia Mears, the deputy director of FIT and curator of the 2020 exhibition “Ballerina: Fashion’s Modern Muse,” told W Magazine. “Even as a young princess, Queen Victoria was a huge fan and named one of her horses Taglioni.”

Naturally, at the 2022 Met Gala, celebrities walked the red carpet and wore outfits inspired by the ballet aesthetic. And honestly, we love this frothy take on the theme.

Tessa Thompson's Pretty In Pink Moment

Tessa Thompson walked the carpet in a custom-made pink tulle gown designed by Wes Gordon, the creative director of Carolina Herrera. The dress was inspired by the Fall/Winter 2022 runway and used 200 meters of tulle to create Thompson’s train. The actor also carried a custom-made CH Carolina Herrera Scala Insignia clutch in blush pink to match the gown.

Emma Stone's Sheer details

Emma Stone wore a simple ivory slip dress with feathers at the hem. Designed by Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière, the dress was originally made for the actor’s wedding reception in 2020. “There is no better feeling than to know your designs will live on,” Ghesquière told Vogue. “While my role as an artistic director is to constantly create, the chance to return to previous collections and designs for this year’s Met Gala was joyful.” Emma Stone was styled by Petra Flannery and the look was created with the aim of celebrating circular creativity. The simple ivory color and sheer detailing of the dress is an ode to ballet’s classic designs.

Billie Eilish's Sculptural Corset

Billie Eilish wore a custom-made upcycled Gucci gown designed by Alessandro Michele. “We didn’t have to waste a bunch of stuff, and I wanted to be as eco-friendly as possible,” she said on Vogue's Livestream. Paired with drapes, the gown is a reminder of ballerinas' sculptural silhouettes, stage outfits, floral details, and the age's signature black choker (a sartorial choice found in more than one painting from the era).