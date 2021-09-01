The Byrdie Boy Guide to Caring for a Bald Head

02 of 03

Before You Go Bald

Biggs says the first thing to keep in mind before joining the bald heads club is maintenance: “While shaving your head bald is clean and crisp, it does require more upkeep to maintain the look.” While this mostly comes down to moisturizer and SPF, it’s still an extra step in your routine. Also, you may want to consider if your hair type lends itself well to a bald look. “Men of color, particularly African Americans, experience ingrown hairs due to the hair being cut down to the skin," says Biggs. "When curly/coarse hair grows back, it sometimes grows back into the skin, causing bumps, irritation and infection.” So, if you think any of the above applies to you, it’s best to consult with your barber first.





Tip 1: Before you even think about taking a razor to your head, Fitzsimons recommends trimming your hair as short as possible with clippers. This is to ensure the razor stays close to the skin for a more even cut. Biggs also advises placing a hot towel on your head to open the pores and soften up the hairs. Lastly, apply a pre-shave oil to provide an extra layer of lubrication and protection to your skin.

Tip 2: When it comes to choosing a razor, Biggs says to keep in mind that the less curly your hair is, the more blades you can use when shaving. For example, if you’ve got straighter hair, a standard three-blade disposable razor should be sufficient to get the job done. But for those with coarse, curly hair, as well as sensitive skin, Biggs recommends a single blade razor: “This prevents extra irritation by just using a single stroke and not cutting the hairs too close.” To avoid nicks and cuts, Fitzsimons recommends using a new razor every time you shave your head.

Tip 3: Don’t forget shaving cream! Fitzsimons was adamant about this step. “You need to soften the hair and provide a surface with appropriate slip so you can achieve a close shave,” he says. He also recommends rinsing the blade after every stroke to get rid of excess shaving cream and hair. Oh, and mirrors. “You'll want to have plenty of mirrors available. Maybe consider getting a hand held mirror as well, to ensure you haven't missed any spots,” he says.

