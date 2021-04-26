26 Modern Bald Fades to Show Your Barber

A fade hairstyle looks good on pretty much everyone. That’s not to say that the same exact fade looks good on every single head. Rather, for every single head out there, a perfect fade awaits. Not only that—there’s also a perfect bald fade haircut for everyone, in which the fade goes all the way down to the skin before disappearing entirely.

The skin fade (as it’s also commonly called) can be applied to nearly any hairstyle. You can wear your hair long up top, and fade it anywhere on the sides—high, medium, low–as it grades into the beard or bare cheeks. Alternatively, you could rock short hair up top, then combine it with a skin fade at different heights on the sides. There’s a bald fade haircut that looks perfect on you—you just may not know it yet.

However, your barber probably knows best, and some visual inspiration may help give you some ideas before your next appointment. So, have a look at the 26 bald fade haircuts below—all different takes on the same technique. We asked two barbers to share their thoughts on the looks: Darius Davie, a barber and the expert grooming voice behind Groom Guy, as well as Emmanuel Garcia, a barber at Blind Barber in NYC. Here’s what they had to say about each one.