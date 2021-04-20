Baebody’s Eye Gel is an easy product to work into any skincare routine and provides noticeable results with minimal effort.

We put Baebody's Eye Gel to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Nobody told me that becoming a parent would mean reassessing my skin and hair care routine. I guess the subliminal messages of sleep deprivation and added responsibility are warning cues for gray hair and tired eyes. My days are now longer as I juggle childcare and working from home amongst other things, compounded against two to three hours less sleep each night than I used to get—it’s been a pretty big adjustment. The result of which has included under-eye discoloration. Oh, and the joys of parenthood? All those happy moments of witnessing a child’s first experiences? Well, those ear-to-ear smiles come with a companion known as crow’s feet.

While I wouldn’t trade this new life for anything, I’m in the midst of learning how to adjust to my newfound needs and concerns as a mama, including but not limited to signs of aging around my eyes. Needless to say, I was grateful to have the opportunity to test an Amazon bestseller with raving reviews.

Read on to get my honest review of Baebody's Eye Gel.

Baebody's Eye Gel Best for: Aging, tired-looking skin Uses: Eliminating dark circles, puffiness, wrinkles Potential Allergens: None Active Ingredients: Vitamin E, peptide complex, matrixyl 3000, jojoba oil, amino acid blend, gotu kola Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $25 About the brand: Baebody is a skincare brand that uses more than 80% natural ingredients in its products. The brands aim to provide easy-to-understand solutions for the skin that are practical and convenient for anyone.

About My Skin: Dark circles and crow’s feet

The time has finally come where my skin is noticeably aging. Having a kid really threw me—my body, skin, hair, and all—into a new life stage. Even though my baby is sleeping through the night, I’m still losing the zzz’s I used to get pre-parenthood because my days start earlier and end later. I feel perpetually tired to be a woman and mother at this time in our history, and the skin around my eyes has been displaying my exhaustion. I began to develop purple-red discoloration stemming from the corner beneath my eyes, and my crow’s feet were extending themselves toward the ends of my eyebrows. These are hard-to-ignore changes with a job that requires showcasing my face to the internet frequently.

I’d consider myself a minimalist when it comes to beauty routines. I rarely wear makeup, I apply mascara only on occasion, but I do tend to splurge on skincare products. I believe in washing my face with cold water every day. Product-wise, I use the Vintner’s Daughter duo morning and night, followed by a thick, rich Aesop moisturizer that I use every day in the winter months. I had just begun using the Grown Alchemist Age Repair Eye Cream for two weeks before testing the Baebody Eye Gel and was happy to see a reduction in my crow’s feet wrinkles before entering this trial period, but that unwanted discoloration hadn’t really budged.

The Feel: Cool, light, and gooey

This gel has a similar consistency to aloe vera. It’s soothing and cool, it’s lightweight, but it’s also a bit gooey. I’ve never experimented with a face product that felt this way outside of an occasional face mask. If I’m honest, I didn’t love the gooey-ness. I much prefer a cream-based product under the eyes that feels like it gets absorbed into my skin as my moisturizer does.

In the morning, when I rinse my face with cold water, I could always feel a little bit of a residue around the edges of my eye gel application, which the minimalist in me doesn’t like very much. Despite these minor setbacks, the gel did improve my skin, so the texture wasn’t enough on its own to keep me away. It just took a little getting used to.

Byrdie / Ashley Rubell

The Packaging: Sanitary push-pump applicator

This product comes in a push-pump applicator that is efficient and easy to use. I’ve used a similar applicator only once in a Kate Somerville moisturizer, and it’s a product detail that’s hard to forget. Especially during a time of high awareness around sanitation following a pandemic, I have more of an appreciation for any product—face products in particular—that don’t cause me to stick my fingers into a jar every day.

Byrdie / Ashley Rubell

Ingredients: Hydration at the forefront

With ingredients like jojoba oil and vitamin E in the list of leading ingredients (meaning those with the highest concentration levels), there’s no doubting that hydration is one of the perks at the forefront of using this product. Jojoba oil’s anti-inflammatory properties help to depuff those under-eye bags and calm the skin with its cool-to-the-touch application while vitamin E is generally known to help retain moisture between skin cells, serving as an anti-aging agent. This gel is considered clean by Byrdie's beauty standards and has been created without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates. It is a vegan product, free from gluten, GMO, and cruelty practices.

The Science: Protecting the skin’s barrier

Other star ingredients with high concentration levels in this product are an amino acid blend, a peptide complex, and matrixyl 3000. They are great anti-aging ingredients with benefits that serve to build dermal density and collagen regeneration. Chains of these amino acids are called peptides and the Baebody Eye Gel has included a peptide complex to assert those building blocks back into the skin. As for matrixyl 3000? This is a protein duo peptide (a small chain) that targets signs of aging by promoting collagen and elastin. In short, the Baebody Eye Gel’s most concentrated ingredients are scientifically proven anti-aging heroes that help rebuild and protect the skin’s barrier from the damage of free radicals.

The Results: Minimized dark circles in one week

Historically I’ve applied eye cream after the serums and before my moisturizer, but Baebody suggests their eye gel to be the final step. So, the only adjustment I made was the sequence of my applications. I think I can confidently say that I noticed results with this product after using it for three days straight, day and night. On my third day, I began to see a softening around the outer “C” shape framing my eyes where most of my wrinkles reside.

Once the product felt like it had dried and absorbed into my skin, there was a brighter, tighter appearance to my skin, and I could see it happening in real-time each day.

I noticed the label on this eye gel encouraged users to apply to other problem areas or use it as an all-over facial moisturizer, which really intrigued me. I decided not to slather this all over my face because I don’t like the texture very much, but I did occasionally apply it to the fine lines forming between my brows and along my forehead. I didn’t notice any major improvement there, but I was really drawn to its versatility and the idea that I could care for other “problem” areas with a single product.

I tried this product out for two weeks straight. Within one week, I saw a gradual shift in the discoloration I’d been noticing. My biggest shock was waking up without ridiculously huge bags under my eyes after crying the night before. That has literally never happened before with any eye cream or product I’ve ever used. All in all, I was pleasantly surprised with the rapid results I got from using this eye gel.

Byrdie / Ashley Rubell

The Value: Stretches your dollar

At just shy of $25, this 1.7-ounce gel is the most bang for my buck I’ve seen when looking specifically for an eye gel. There are a lot of eye gels that come in one-time applicator pads, similar to face masks, but they tend to be on the higher end of the market at $35 to $60. And considering the brand encourages that this gel is used with versatility, it could technically be considered a two-in-one product. The Baebody Eye Gel’s effective results, quantity, and price point simply can’t be matched.

Byrdie / Ashley Rubell

Similar Products: Gels vs. creams

I have never been a big user of other eye gels, only of other eye creams, so I’m going to speak on this to the extent of my own knowledge and experiences. Eye gels and eye creams aren’t necessarily a fair comparison, though they both have many similar effects and benefits. To my understanding, their texture and weight is the biggest point of differentiation. Both are typically loaded with anti-aging ingredients that are scientifically proven to be beneficial. Both can hydrate and soften the unwanted appearances under our eyes, which tend to dry out faster as we age. Because creams have a heavier consistency, I think they are great candidates for the evening routines, allowing your skin to absorb all those perks without any makeup layered on top of it.

Paula's Choice RESIST Anti-Aging Eye Gel ($34): This Paula's Choice eye gel features a build-in applicator to massage the product to the under-eye area. Ingredients like peptides, hyaluronic acid, and licorice work to soothe puffiness, and improve signs of aging.

OLEHENRIKSEN Wrinkle Blur Bakuchiol Eye Gel Crème ($49): This gel-cream powerhouse, has anti-aging properties to help blur the look of fine lines and wrinkles, decrease dark circles, and improve skin's firmness and elasticity.

Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Eye Cream ($39): This retinol cream works while you sleep, to deliver anti-aging results (thanks to retinol) and 24-hours of hydration.