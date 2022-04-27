Badger Baby's Mineral Sunscreen Cream Is My New Favorite SPF

Badger Baby Mineral Sunscreen Cream SPF 40 goes on easily and offers effective protection against harmful UV rays. If you're in the market for a mineral sunscreen—and don't mind shopping in the baby aisle—this gentle, waterless formula will make you a full-fledged convert.

I made the switch to mineral sunscreen a few years ago. After much trial and error, I finally found a few I like. However, it took a trip to Costa Rica with my son Miles to find one I love. Ahead of our holiday, I ordered a bunch of all-natural baby SPFs and tried them out on my baby's little hands before deciding which to bring with us. Upon trying Badger Baby Mineral Sunscreen Cream SPF 40, it immediately edged out the competition. In fairness, it already had an advantage because it’s 98% organic, hypoallergenic, pediatrician-tested, and reef-safe. I promptly tossed two tubes in our suitcase.

So what about this formula made me become that mom who shares sunscreen with her baby? Keep reading for all my thoughts.

Badger Baby Mineral Sunscreen Cream SPF 40 Best for: Babies and adults, especially those with sensitive skin Uses: Sun protection Star Rating: 4.7 Active ingredients: Zinc oxide Clean?: Yes Price: $18 About the brand: Badger is a family-owned company from New Hampshire that makes mineral sunscreen, bug repellent, and beauty products. The conscious use of natural ingredients like organic plant oils and extracts has earned it a reputation as a safe choice for babies, kids, and adults.

What a Derm Says About Adults Using Baby SPF

Before diving into the review, it seems pertinent to clarify one thing: Obviously, this sunscreen is formulated for babies. It works great on adults, based on my experience. But I figured it would be worth asking a dermatologist if there were any drawbacks to falling for a sun protection product made for a much younger target demo. Generally speaking, Diane Madfes, MD, FAAD, Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, says it’s totally fine for adults to use baby SPF. "I actually recommend applying the leftovers on your hands after lathering up the kids."

Something to watch out for? Usually, baby formulas are a bit thicker, and adults tend to need a moisturizing base. Spoiler alert: that’s not a problem with my beloved Badger Baby Mineral Sunscreen Cream SPF 40, but it’s something to keep in mind if you’re shopping the baby aisle for sunscreen.

About My Skin: Combination and always thirsty

I have combination skin and the occasional hormonal breakout on my chin. When I know I’ll be sweating, whether from working out or spending time in the heat, I typically opt for lighter formulas to avoid potential congestion.

These days, the main thing I find myself needing most is hydration—so the more moisturizing the product, the better. My son (the original target consumer for the product) is a baby, so the term "baby-soft skin" definitely applies.

The Feel: Thick and creamy

When I first squeezed the tube, I noticed the formula was relatively thick and slow to come out. Would that be an issue? Nope, not in the slightest. It rubbed in quite easily and felt moisturizing. Miles, shockingly, didn’t protest—which should give you a clear idea of how little effort it took. It also didn’t leave a white cast, which is another plus.

The Ingredients: Clean and nourishing

"The 22.5% zinc oxide provides excellent protection against UVA and UVB rays, while the calendula and chamomile have soothing, anti-inflammatory properties and make this formula an ideal choice for sensitive skin," Dr. Madfes says. Badger Baby Mineral Sunscreen Cream SPF 40 also contains nourishing sunflower and jojoba oils, vitamin E, and seabuckthorn fruit. It's also loaded with beeswax to lock in moisture.

The Results: Moisturized and protected skin

Indulge me in a moment to reflect on the origins of my love story with Badger Baby Mineral Sunscreen Cream SPF 40. On the first day in Costa Rica, after applying sunscreen to Miles, I swiped the leftover cream on my chest. It rubbed in easily, didn’t leave a white cast, and made my skin feel supple. I figured I’d save myself the trouble of rifling through my stuff and just use the product for one day. But my first experience was so pleasant that I proceeded to use it every day of our entire month-long trip.

I primarily used the sunscreen on my body (only because I’m a creature of habit who already wears a tinted SPF for my face daily). With that said, I did apply it to my visage on days when I would be out in the sun during peak hours. It always left my skin feeling moisturized and didn’t make me break out.

To be thorough, I tested it with and without makeup. It's probably not the product I’d use if I were going to a big event and wearing a full face of foundation, pressed powder, etc. But that’s also not the aim of this formula. Remember, it’s for babies. Overall, I had no issues with it as a base underneath a light skin tint, a few dabs of concealer, and some cream bronzer.

The Value: Well worth the price

A 2.9 fluid ounce tube of Badger Baby Mineral Sunscreen Cream SPF 40 retails for $18, which is right in line with comparable products on the market. If you ask me, the high-quality ingredients, creamy texture, moisturizing abilities, and effective sun protection make it a steal. I’d happily pay double for it.

Similar Products: You have options

