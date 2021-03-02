In both skincare and haircare there is one golden rule: ingredients matter. When selecting products, it's important to understand what makes them beneficial or harmful to your hair. But since there are so many terms that get used when it comes to hair products—like clean, fragrance-free, and sulfate-free—it can feel overwhelming to try and understand them all. Is fragrance really even bad for your hair? Is sulfate-free really better?

In the age of the influencer, it only takes one negative review for an ingredient or product to be baselessly written off (and for brands to adjust their marketing jargon accordingly). But we have to keep in mind that for certain ingredients, the very reason they don't work for one hair type is what makes them so successful for another.

Don't get us wrong —there are certainly some shifty ingredients out there that deserve their reputation. But after conducting thorough research and interviewing two board-certified dermatologists and a trichologist, we've discovered that a lot of "bad" haircare ingredients actually have a rightful place in certain formulations.

Ahead, discover what our experts actually think about notoriously "bad" haircare ingredients, from formaldehyde, to sulfates, to parabens, and beyond.