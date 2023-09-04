17 Bachelorette Party Nail Ideas That Are Elegant and Expressive

While your wedding day manicure should be extra special, your bachelorette party nails deserve just as much thought. Bachelorette parties are meant to be a moment of immense celebration, so it's only right that you adorn an equally fun manicure. And thankfully, so many of the nail ideas we've spotted on the 'gram recently are fitting for the occasion. Ahead, we've rounded up 17 elegant and expressive nail ideas perfect for wherever your bachelorette festivities may take you.
French Connection
You can never go wrong with a simple French manicure. Always elegant, a flawless French mani works for any occasion or outfit.
Milky Way
An all-white mani is always a good choice, especially for a bachelorette party. Achieve this milky mani using Orly's Nail Lacquer ($18) in Coconut Milk.
Pearly Whites
A French manicure is a classic bridal look. However, you can give this nail design a bachelorette party edge by adding pearl gems across each nail.
Ride the Wave
There’s a lot going on with this design—in a good way. We love the abstract wavy design and the small accent crystal on each finger.
Head in the Clouds
Bring the dreamy vibes to the bachelorette party with this cloud manicure. The muted beige base ensures that the creamy white cloud designs are the star of the show.
White Stripes
If a French manicure had a contemporary art cousin, this nail design would be it. The chunky white lines in the center of the nail are fresh, unexpected, and eye-catching.
Sweet Swirls
These white swirl designs look incredibly striking against the milky strawberry base. Get the look using the Kokoist Base Coat ($17) in Strawberry Milk and OPI Nail Lacquer ($11) in Alpine Snow.
Mermaid Mani
When you're in your bridal era, a pearly manicure is an ideal choice. Use Lights Lacquer Nail Polish ($11) in Diamonds are Forever to achieve the glittery base. From there, apply 3D pearl nail stickers to each nail.
Seeing Stars
Every bride deserves a manicure that will make them the star of the show—and this nail design will do precisely that. The gold stars on each nail give this mani an extra touch of glamour.
Diamond Dots
Recreating this chic manicure is easy. Once you've applied white polish to each nail, create the shimmery dot design using Olive & June's Nail Art Pens ($48).
Glazed Glory
While new nail trends are emerging daily, glazed donut nails are still going strong. Make the look bachelorette party-ready by applying chrome powder on top of your favorite white nail polish.
Shimmer And Shine
Make your French manicure extra glamorous by replacing your regular white polish with a pearly, opalescent one. Here, the manicurist used Gelcare's Polish ($20) in Freshwater Pearl.
Chain Reaction
Nail accessories are in—and these silver chains and pearls give this glossy manicure an edgy touch. Bottom line: This nail design is truly a work of art.
White Hot
There are many ways to remix a French manicure, and we love this take on the traditional design. The designs on the ring and middle finger take this look to the next level.
Baby French
Brides-to-be who want a subtle bachelorette mani will love this baby French look. This nail design is super easy to DIY—once you apply your nude base, use a tiny nail brush to draw on a very thin French tip.
Crystal Method
Talk about a triple threat. These bachelorette party nails knock out three trends in one: fun French tips, iridescent finish, and crystal accents.
Frosted Over
A frosted glitter manicure is super sophisticated and flashy, making it the perfect choice for a bachelorette party. Get this exact look using Cirque Colors Nail Polish ($13) in Dove Jelly and Siren.