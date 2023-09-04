17 Bachelorette Party Nail Ideas That Are Elegant and Expressive

While your wedding day manicure should be extra special, your bachelorette party nails deserve just as much thought. Bachelorette parties are meant to be a moment of immense celebration, so it's only right that you adorn an equally fun manicure. And thankfully, so many of the nail ideas we've spotted on the 'gram recently are fitting for the occasion. Ahead, we've rounded up 17 elegant and expressive nail ideas perfect for wherever your bachelorette festivities may take you.