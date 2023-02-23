The Baby Pink Makeup Boom Is Set To Take Over Your Cheeks, Lips, and Lids

Ashley Rebecca is an NYC-based makeup artist and a regular contributor for Byrdie covering makeup, skincare, and haircare.
Published on 02/23/23
model with baby pink makeup

@artbyashleyrebecca

With spring fast approaching and warmer temps on the horizon, the time to refresh your beauty routine has come. With each season comes new trends, colors, and tricks to implement into your everyday makeup look, yet one tone is standing out amongst the rest for spring—baby pink. Whether you want to wear baby pink blush, eyeshadow, or lipgloss (or combine them all for a memorable monochromatic look), baby pink makeup is going to be popping up all over the place come spring, just like all the dazzling florals. Ahead, we've rounded up 10 beautiful baby pink makeup looks to get you inspired.

01 of 10

Soft Flush

model with visible freckles wearing pink blush and lipstick

@artbyashleyrebecca

Pink doesn't always need to be bold. Flushed baby-pink makeup is just as stunning. Utilizing the soft hue for blush and matching lip color is an excellent way to incorporate it into your makeup look. Take a cream blush and blend it onto the apples of the cheeks. If you're in a pinch, you can also use the same product on the lips and add a gloss or leave it as is for more of a matte finish.

02 of 10

The Gift of Gloss

Model wearing glossy pink eyeshadow and lipgloss

@danessa_myricks

This look proves gloss belongs on your lids and lips. The soft baby pink tones on the eyes, cheeks, and lips are giving chic, monochromatic goodness. However, using products that have a glossy finish at times can be tricky. If you want to re-create this look, try Danessa Myricks Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment ($18) in the high-shine finish. Lightly tap the product onto the skin and layer to build the pigment and consistency. Blending small amounts with your finger or a brush can aid in the product laying nicely and sustaining throughout the day with minimal touching up necessary.

03 of 10

Glam It Up

model wearing pink eyeshadow with winged eyeliner and rosy pink lipstick

@huseyinkaygusuz

Enhance your baby pink look by adding a sophisticated winged liner and a few coats of volumizing mascara. Defined lips in a soft rose color with a touch of shine are equal parts beautiful and sophisticated. Looking for a brown liquid liner with a precise tip? Check out Lottie London's Wing Woman Eyeliner ($7). For a baby pink cheek, try Grande Cosmetics GrandePOP Plumping Liquid Blush in "Macaron" ($25).

04 of 10

All About Pink

Jennifer Lopez wearing soft pink makeup on eyes, cheeks and lips

@maryphillips

Jennifer Lopez is co-signing baby pink monochromatic makeup looks. This soft, romantic makeup is a *chef's kiss* all around. Everything about this look is a hit, from the gorgeous pink eye makeup to the light pink glossy lip. If you want to make this look your own, you can experiment with varying shades of pink to achieve the most flattering monochromatic look for your skin tone. You can also play around with the pigment's intensity on the eyes, cheeks, and lips until you achieve your desired look.

05 of 10

Make it Metallic

Ashley Graham wearing pink eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick

@kaleteter

Take your baby pink hues to the next level by adding a touch of metallic to the shadow and tight-lining the eye area on the top and bottom waterline. This look is a tad more dramatic and ideal for special occasions or, honestly, any time of day you feel like wearing it. Pink blush and lips tie this look together; you can see how well pink on pink wears.

06 of 10

The More, The Better

Camilla Cabello wearing pink eyeshadow, blush, ang lipgloss

@patrickta

The more saturated the pink, the better. This baby bubblegum pink color palette looks phenomenal on the eyes and cheeks—the more blush, the better. Lighter-toned pink lips complement the look and show off how well varying tones of pink look when worn together. If wearing powder blush, blend it in a circular motion on the cheeks using a brush like Anisa Beauty's Multi-Powder Brush ($40) which will help to blend and distribute the product evenly.

07 of 10

Baby Pink Cheeks

Candice Swanepoel wearing soft pink makeup on eyes, cheeks, and lips

@patrickta

Blush is always a great idea, and pink blush is even better. If you need a quick boost of color, blush can instantly illuminate your complexion. Here, the cheeks have a generous amount of blush applied and a lovely highlighter on top to implement a soft-focus glow. Want a liquid blush with a built-in glow? Check out Tarte's Blush Tape Liquid Blush ($35), as it delivers rich pigment and highlight. The eyes and lips are also touting baby pink shades—another monochromatic look4 going into our inspiration folder.

08 of 10

Dream Girl in Pink

Model wearing pink blush, eyeshadow and lipstick

@artbyashleyrebecca

The dreamiest makeup looks can start with pink products, and this makeup look proves it. If you're uncertain where to begin, using cream and liquid multi-use products can help you achieve a dewy complexion. Start by lightly tapping the product on the eyes, cheeks, and lips, and continue to blend and apply as needed. The result? Freshly glowing, hydrated skin that packs the perfect punch of pink.

09 of 10

Radiant in Pink

Model posing in sunlight wearing pink blush on cheeks with highlighter and soft pink lipstick

@artbyashleyrebecca

Get your cheeks effortlessly glowing with a pink blush that has some shimmer. This looks sensational when golden hour hits. For a natural look that requires minimal effort, you can utilize pink shades for the blush and lips, lightly brush through brows with a gel and apply a few coats of mascara. A makeup look you can create in under 5 minutes? Sign us up.

10 of 10

Pink Sparkle

model posing in a baby pink dress wearing glittery pink shadow with soft pink blush and lipcolor

@artbyashleyrebecca

What's better than wearing baby pink? Baby pink with a touch of sparkle. Whether you want minimal shimmer or a noticeable glitter, adding sparkle to your pink instantly elevates the look. A liquid eyeshadow that has some shimmer and sparkle already built in is the easiest way to achieve this. Armani Beauty's Eye Tint Long Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow in "Rose" ($36) gives the best of both worlds.

