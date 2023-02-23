The Baby Pink Makeup Boom Is Set To Take Over Your Cheeks, Lips, and Lids

With spring fast approaching and warmer temps on the horizon, the time to refresh your beauty routine has come. With each season comes new trends, colors, and tricks to implement into your everyday makeup look, yet one tone is standing out amongst the rest for spring—baby pink. Whether you want to wear baby pink blush, eyeshadow, or lipgloss (or combine them all for a memorable monochromatic look), baby pink makeup is going to be popping up all over the place come spring, just like all the dazzling florals. Ahead, we've rounded up 10 beautiful baby pink makeup looks to get you inspired.
Soft Flush
Pink doesn't always need to be bold. Flushed baby-pink makeup is just as stunning. Utilizing the soft hue for blush and matching lip color is an excellent way to incorporate it into your makeup look. Take a cream blush and blend it onto the apples of the cheeks. If you're in a pinch, you can also use the same product on the lips and add a gloss or leave it as is for more of a matte finish.
The Gift of Gloss
This look proves gloss belongs on your lids and lips. The soft baby pink tones on the eyes, cheeks, and lips are giving chic, monochromatic goodness. However, using products that have a glossy finish at times can be tricky. If you want to re-create this look, try Danessa Myricks Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment ($18) in the high-shine finish. Lightly tap the product onto the skin and layer to build the pigment and consistency. Blending small amounts with your finger or a brush can aid in the product laying nicely and sustaining throughout the day with minimal touching up necessary.
Glam It Up
Enhance your baby pink look by adding a sophisticated winged liner and a few coats of volumizing mascara. Defined lips in a soft rose color with a touch of shine are equal parts beautiful and sophisticated. Looking for a brown liquid liner with a precise tip? Check out Lottie London's Wing Woman Eyeliner ($7). For a baby pink cheek, try Grande Cosmetics GrandePOP Plumping Liquid Blush in "Macaron" ($25).
All About Pink
Jennifer Lopez is co-signing baby pink monochromatic makeup looks. This soft, romantic makeup is a *chef's kiss* all around. Everything about this look is a hit, from the gorgeous pink eye makeup to the light pink glossy lip. If you want to make this look your own, you can experiment with varying shades of pink to achieve the most flattering monochromatic look for your skin tone. You can also play around with the pigment's intensity on the eyes, cheeks, and lips until you achieve your desired look.
Make it Metallic
Take your baby pink hues to the next level by adding a touch of metallic to the shadow and tight-lining the eye area on the top and bottom waterline. This look is a tad more dramatic and ideal for special occasions or, honestly, any time of day you feel like wearing it. Pink blush and lips tie this look together; you can see how well pink on pink wears.
The More, The Better
The more saturated the pink, the better. This baby bubblegum pink color palette looks phenomenal on the eyes and cheeks—the more blush, the better. Lighter-toned pink lips complement the look and show off how well varying tones of pink look when worn together. If wearing powder blush, blend it in a circular motion on the cheeks using a brush like Anisa Beauty's Multi-Powder Brush ($40) which will help to blend and distribute the product evenly.
Baby Pink Cheeks
Blush is always a great idea, and pink blush is even better. If you need a quick boost of color, blush can instantly illuminate your complexion. Here, the cheeks have a generous amount of blush applied and a lovely highlighter on top to implement a soft-focus glow. Want a liquid blush with a built-in glow? Check out Tarte's Blush Tape Liquid Blush ($35), as it delivers rich pigment and highlight. The eyes and lips are also touting baby pink shades—another monochromatic look4 going into our inspiration folder.
Dream Girl in Pink
The dreamiest makeup looks can start with pink products, and this makeup look proves it. If you're uncertain where to begin, using cream and liquid multi-use products can help you achieve a dewy complexion. Start by lightly tapping the product on the eyes, cheeks, and lips, and continue to blend and apply as needed. The result? Freshly glowing, hydrated skin that packs the perfect punch of pink.
Radiant in Pink
Get your cheeks effortlessly glowing with a pink blush that has some shimmer. This looks sensational when golden hour hits. For a natural look that requires minimal effort, you can utilize pink shades for the blush and lips, lightly brush through brows with a gel and apply a few coats of mascara. A makeup look you can create in under 5 minutes? Sign us up.
Pink Sparkle
What's better than wearing baby pink? Baby pink with a touch of sparkle. Whether you want minimal shimmer or a noticeable glitter, adding sparkle to your pink instantly elevates the look. A liquid eyeshadow that has some shimmer and sparkle already built in is the easiest way to achieve this. Armani Beauty's Eye Tint Long Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow in "Rose" ($36) gives the best of both worlds.