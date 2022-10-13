18 Baby French Manicures You'll Want to Show Your Nail Artists ASAP

Sometimes, even the classics can benefit from an update. Just compare today's svelte MacBook Air to its clunky older sister of yesteryear, the PowerBook 100 (look it up). And I'll take a luxe, modern-day cleansing balm over a hefty cold cream any day. Enter the French manicure: It's a staple in its own right, but nail artists have been reimagining it as of late in order to expand it beyond nostalgia territory into countless modern looks.

Enter the baby French, a sleek, new-age take on your grandmother's favorite manicure. And that's no shade to your grandma—classics are classics for a reason. French manicures are still a great option, but sometimes a little tune-up doesn't hurt, and this one is as simple as taking the tip into ultra-thin territory.

Ahead, get to know the versatile, wildly chic baby French manicure from the experts themselves, plus see some of our favorite takes on the updated classic.

Meet the Expert Syreeta Aaron is a LeChat Nails educator and salon owner based in Montgomery, Alabama.

Evelyn Lim is a nail artist and chief educator at Paintbox Nails.

What Is a Baby French Manicure?

Baby French manicures are exactly what you think (unless you thought this technique is a French manicure for babies). According to Lim, a baby French is a micro version of the traditional French manicure, with the tips painted as thinly as possible and slightly tapered down the side of the nail. It's incredibly wearable, low-maintenance, and chic—celebrity fans include tastemakers Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Bella Hadid.

The baby French is also pretty easy to achieve at home. Aaron suggests starting with a base coat similar to your natural nail color or a nude neutral pink, like LeChat's Dare to Wear Sheer Bliss ($6) and using a thin striping brush to apply the white (or any color) tips. For those who aren't as steady with their nail art, Lim suggests allowing the base coat to dry for around 10 minutes, then applying the white polish onto a silicone nail stamper and pressing the nail tip into the stamp (the tip of the nails should be covered by the stamp).

Best of all? It's incredibly versatile, Aaron shares. Stick to neutral tones for a more professional look, or go bold with whatever hues suit your fancy. Aaron's a fan of the classic nude-and-white combo, while Lim likes to switch things up with bold metallic or neon tips. And while both experts love the look on shorter, square-shaped nails, they also say the style will look great regardless of nail shape or size—it just works.

Ready to upgrade your look? Scroll on for some of our favorite takes on the baby French manicure.

