14 Baby Blue Nail Ideas That Put an Elevated Twist on the Classic Color

Pastel polishes come and go, but baby blue nails are here to stay (and its cousin blueberry milk nails, too). The soft and subtle hue flatters every skin tone and is perfect to wear year-round. Another plus? Baby blue nails can easily be tweaked to fit your personal style. If you're into minimalist manis, you can go for a classic sheer baby blue look. Or, you can go all out with intricate baby blue nail designs. Ahead, we've rounded up a range of baby blue nail designs to inspire your next manicure.
Blue Jean Baby
You can't go wrong with a classic baby blue manicure. The simple mani becomes a standout with the perfect shape and polish job. To get this exact look, use Peacci's Nail Polish ($13) in Double Denim.
Silver Streak
Dress up baby blue nails with a few accent French tips. Throw in a metallic silver line on each finger to give the look some edge.
Mermaid Magic
Baby blue nails are open to interpretation, so go the mermaid-core route by putting a chrome twist on the hue. The shimmering effect makes the pastel look even prettier.
Bedazzled Baby Blue
This manicure is over-the-top—and we love it. Give your baby blue stiletto tips some sparkle by adding rhinestones or gemstones to each nail.
Feeling Shady
Can’t decide on which blue nail polish to choose? Opt for five—one on each finger—for a rainbow of blues. The baby blue polish on the index finger balances the entire look.
Come Slither
A snakeskin-inspired manicure is beyond bold and unique. The unexpected baby blue and silver polish combo gives the look another eye-catching twist.
Blue Crush
There’s so much to admire about this mani. The negative space, glimmers of gold, and psychedelic swirls keep the eyes busy.
Bow Down
Baby blue tips put an extra fun spin on a French manicure. And the tiny silver bows are the perfect finishing touch.
Cherry Bomb
Deck out your baby blue nails with fun fruit nail designs. Using red nail rhinestones to create the cherries gives them a three-dimensional look.
Mix and Match
Why choose one nail design when you can have several? With this look, you can keep some nails simple with a solid coat of baby blue polish, add flowers to a few nails, and double-lined French tips to others.
Flower Power
This mani combines two buzzy nail trends—baby blue polish and floral designs. You can use your blue polish to create a sleek French tip on your index finger. Decorate your middle and ring finder with pastel floral art.
Pretty Porcelain
This nail design is a work of art. This striking manicure utilizes various shades of blue polish (from baby blue to dark blue) to create a museum-worthy design.
Out of Line
Brown and blue are an unexpected color combo, which is exactly why this design is so cool. The baby blue accents really pop against the brown French tips.
Watercolor Wonder
Nothing brings out baby blue like a slew of other pastels. Use a few colors and a sponge to create a watercolor-esque design. It may sound like an art project, but this video proves how simple it is to DIY.