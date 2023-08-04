14 Baby Blue Nail Ideas That Put an Elevated Twist on the Classic Color

Pastel polishes come and go, but baby blue nails are here to stay (and its cousin blueberry milk nails, too). The soft and subtle hue flatters every skin tone and is perfect to wear year-round. Another plus? Baby blue nails can easily be tweaked to fit your personal style. If you're into minimalist manis, you can go for a classic sheer baby blue look. Or, you can go all out with intricate baby blue nail designs. Ahead, we've rounded up a range of baby blue nail designs to inspire your next manicure.