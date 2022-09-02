'90s Baby Blue Eyeshadow Is Back With a Vengeance

Get ready to stow your warm eyeshadow palettes at the back of your collection. This fall, the weather isn’t the only thing that’s cooling down—celebrities, it-girls, and those on BeautyTok are sporting a familiar icy tone on their upper lids, lower lids, and everywhere in between: a soft, hazy sweep of baby blue eyeshadow.



You may remember blue eyeshadow as the prime color you raced towards whenever you opened up a kid-friendly makeup palette, but blue eyeshadow has a vast history that spans way past our style decisions as children.

Getty



Icons like Elizabeth Taylor and Jean Shrimpton sported blue eyeshadow in the '60s and '70s, while Debbie Harry and Christina Aguilera each made it a staple in the '80s and '90s, respectively.

Getty



Blue eyeshadow tends to pop up every decade or so, but it hit a fever pitch in the late '90s and early 2000s—dusty, frosty shades were everywhere from art house films like Buffalo 66 and Blue Velvet to pop icons like Beyoncé and Pamela Anderson.

Getty



During the mid-2010s, however, rusty warm tones reigned supreme, more notably with the launch of palettes like Urban Decay’s Naked and Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Modern Renaissance. Cool silvers, blacks, and greys fell by the wayside and didn't make much of a reappearance, while rust, red, and bronzy shades seemed to be everything everyone wanted out of an eyeshadow look.



"Traditionally in beauty, we’re taught that warm tones look more flattering because warmer implies the sun and light, and that’s the picture of health,” Nick Barose, celebrity makeup artist for Lancôme ambassador Lupita Nyong’o, recently told Byrdie. Barose admits that while this sentiment may be true, it can become redundant in terms of makeup—especially after years of sticking to the same warm types of hues.

Of course, trends always cycle in and out of style, and so it was only a matter of time before we saw a glimpse of the cool-toned blue surface back again. Celebs like Kendall Jenner, Rowan Blanchard, and Doja Cat are all rocking their own variations of blue eyeshadow. Here’s how it’s coming back.



All Matte

Kendall Jenner is the latest celeb to hop on the trend with an all-matte, monochromatic coating of a blue/grey eyeshadow along her lid and crease. Although it seems she only used one eyeshadow color, Jenner created a siren-esque eye shape by extending her eyeshadow horizontally past the crease on either side of her eye.



Doja cat is also partial to a matte blue look—but one that extends well past the crease to reach the lid.



Of course, if either of these matte looks won’t work with your “clean girl” makeup routine, opt for Hailey Bieber’s minimalist approach to the trend, which includes a simple blue line on her lower lash line.



Barely-There Dusting

Stars like Rosalía and Addison Rae pair a faint blue eyeshadow look with a rosy lip for a casual daytime pop of color. This look is subdued yet chic enough to wear pretty much everywhere, whether it's to work during the day or an event at night.



Pop of Sparkle

Now, there are obviously no rules when it comes to wearing blue eyeshadow—if that means adding a bit of sparkle to your eyes, then so be it. Taylor Swift opts for a shimmery blue shadow to create sparkle all over her lid that juxtaposes her classic, stark black winged liner.

Rowan Blanchard, on the other hand, substitutes her inner corner highlight with turquoise glitter to pair with her monochromatic periwinkle eyeshadow look.



Although trying new trends can be daunting, whichever way you slice it, blue eyeshadow really is just makeup—so have fun with it. Swipe on your favorite periwinkle or baby blue shade, pair it with a glossy lip, and you’ll be ready for fall.