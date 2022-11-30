20 Ways to Try Baby Bangs That Are Actually Wearable

It seems every trendsetting starlet and influencer got the same memo about their hair: The micro baby bang is back, and we think it's here to stay. It's bold, super short, and adds so much drama to your 'do. While you'll want to consider your hair type, lifestyle, and face shape before making the chop, we only see these as fringe details when it comes to this statement-making, versatile look.

We tapped two professional hairstylists to discuss how to maintain this trending style in all of the varied ways it can be worn. Keep reading for their expert advice and 20 of our favorite baby bangs hairstyles.

