Ayesha Curry's Approach to Style Is Rooted in Simplicity and Self-Celebration

To her kids and family, Ayesha Curry is a mom, daughter, sister, wife, and chef. In the eyes of the world, she's all that and then some. Curry, fresh off the heels of her namesake cookware collection, is celebrating a new project sure to bring joy to your fall wardrobe She partnered with JustFab on a new collection celebrating the brand's "return of fabulous fashion," adding "style curator" to her lengthy list of distinctions.

The collaboration is complete with all the shoe and garment pieces needed for a fall-to-winter wardrobe, from on-trend loafers for hanging out, sweaters and slip dresses for layering, and booties for every occasion. We caught up with Curry to talk about her new collection, which she calls a direct reflection of her style. "I am excited to lean into fashion again, and this collection embodies a lot of the trends I love right now: Bold color, unexpected textures, great layering pieces, true timeless staples," Curry says. "My personal style is all about wearability. I'm a busy working mom, I love to look great, but everything also has to be super comfortable and get me through my day. All of these pieces check both boxes."

For Curry, collaborating with JustFab was more than a lineup or garments and more of an opportunity to help women feel their best. "I love how JustFab celebrates strong women. That resonates with me as I think about all of the amazing women in my life who inspire me daily," she says. "I love the community of women they've cultivated and am so excited to be a part of it."

Curry's JustFab collection has allowed her to reflect on her style evolution, which she says is where comfort meets fashion. "I have three kids and was pregnant for most of my 20's, so the last few years have been formidable in terms of finding my style and feeling comfortable in my skin," she says. "In my everyday life, I'm all about comfort, and I'll find ways to integrate style through a bag or a cute shoe." Her JustFab collection also features vivid neon-colored slip-on heels that add a pop of color to any outfit.

For work and play, Curry leans into layering to build outfits. "Usually, for me building an outfit is matching something oversized with something a little more revealing, so a baggy jean with a crop top or an oversized jacket with a skirt or pair of high-waisted shorts," she says. "I try not to overthink putting outfits together and tap into how I feel versus paying attention to any fashion rules."

Listening to herself, be it in life or getting dressed in the morning, has empowered Curry to feel bolder than ever before. "It's really about finding your confidence. Fashion is really about empowering whatever version of yourself you want to me at that moment," she says. "Boldness is not being afraid to step out of your comfort zone." Curry says that her Sweet July magazine has been an outlet to tap into her boldness, as of late. "It's been a great excuse to help me experiment with trends while exposing me to emerging designers," she says. "I'm much more willing to try things that would have intimidated me in the past."

Curry applies the same simplistic yet carefully thought approach to her beauty routine, which has evolved along with her style. "Skincare has been a journey for me since I've struggled with cystic acne and melasma for most of my adult life," she says. "My biggest principle is consistency." Over the years, Curry has adapted a routine that includes cleansing, toning, and moisture. "In the morning, I use a vitamin C serum and sunscreen, and in the evenings, I like to use a retinol serum and incorporate my gua sha and roller set to do a quick lymphatic massage," she says. "I love to keep them in the fridge or drop them in some ice for a few minutes, which feels great but also helps to tighten my skin before putting on makeup for the day. It makes such a difference, especially when I'm running on little sleep, which tends to be the majority of the time."

For Curry, her newest collection, approach to beauty, and more are all rooted in embracing simplicity—whatever that means to you—and self-celebration, and we can't wait to see what she does next. In the meantime, if you're looking for us, we have an excuse to do some lunchtime shopping.