Reviewed: Avène's Thermal Spring Water Is My Forever Skincare Staple

Avène Thermal Spring Water is simple, soothing, and an integral part of my skincare routine. I’ve literally been using it for about six years, and I don’t think I’ll ever quit.

The single enduring narrative that’s permeated my career as a beauty editor is an infatuation with French pharmacy products. I love how simple but effective they are, and that the focus is always nourishment and moisture—it’s difficult to mess up your complexion when using French pharmacy products exclusively. There's the allure of living a chic French lifestyle in general as well, but I’ll save that topic for another time.

Avène is the crème de la crème of French pharmacy, and while each and every product is great, I have a particularly soft spot for the brand's Thermal Spring Water mist. It’s something that anyone can use, and it can serve many purposes in the context of skin, from refreshing makeup to soothing redness. And if this doesn’t pique your interest, the fact I’ve been repurchasing it for upwards of five years (also known as a lifetime by beauty editor standards) just might.

So next time you’re at the drugstore, might I suggest picking up a bottle? And in the meantime, keep scrolling for a detailed review of what's possibly the most versatile skincare product ever.

Avène Thermal Spring Water Best for: All skin types, including sensitized skin and those prone to redness, eczema, and rosacea. Uses: It can be used to hydrate, soothe, and refresh the skin, set makeup, or dampen the complexion in between product applications. Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $14 About the brand: Originating in 1736, Avène is a French skincare brand that’s built on the healing powers of thermal spring water from the South of France. It was first discovered when a horse with alopecia rolled in the spring regularly to soothe its itching skin. This water has since been used to treat patients suffering from atopic dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, and burns, with its multipurpose effects having led to its status as an overall staple product.

About My Skin: Normal to combination, a little dehydrated

If I had to categorize my skin, I’d say it's normal to combination. It’s prone to congestion as well, plus dehydration and uneven tone (the whole nine yards, basically). In terms of skin finish, I like things super dewy, plump, and bouncy as well, which is why an easily layered moisturizing mist like the Avène Thermal Spring Water fits my needs so well.

The Ingredients: Thermal spring water and nitrogen (that's it)

There's actually only two ingredients in the mist: thermal spring water and nitrogen. The water comes from the Avène spring in the South of France, which has a high mineral concentration and soothing properties that can help to treat skin conditions like atopic dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, and burns. The nitrogen is for atomizing purposes only, so it's easiest to think of this as pure thermal spring water (fun fact: the water is actually completely uncontaminated until you dispense it).

How to Apply: Choose your own adventure

You really can use Avène's Thermal Spring Water however you like. Personally, I use it to dampen my face between skincare steps, because my facialist told me doing this is great for product absorption. I also find it gives the skin a plumper, fresher appearance in the long run.

It also works as a makeup setter, a soothing mist when you’re feeling irritated, a refresher throughout the day, or to dampen your brushes or makeup blender. Pro tip: store it in the fridge and next time a hot day rolls around, you’ll have chilled French water at your service. Fancy, I know.

The Results: Fresh hydration

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

Results vary depending on how you’re using it, but I find when I use Avène's Thermal Spring Water to sandwich my skincare products, my skin looks so juicy and hydrated. The mist itself is super fine, so I love the freshness it brings to a finished makeup look as well. It also provides the perfect amount of moisture if you need to re-blend your makeup amidst a long day, but don't want to start over at square one. For this, simply mist the product all over and use a blender to nix creasing and push foundation back into the skin.

Also, because of the unique mineral composition, I find this mist is really calming and works to take redness out of the skin. Definitely call on it next time you’ve overdone it on actives (because we’ve all been there).

The Value: Totally worth it

Honestly, I can’t fault this product and use it multiple times a day, so in my eyes it’s 100% worth it. One of the great things about French pharmacy skincare as well is that it’s reasonably priced, so you won’t have to throw down a lot of cash to experience the magic for yourself. While regular tap water will suffice for some of the purposes Avène's Thermal Spring Water addresses, I find that the combination of its refreshing experience and its soothing properties make this product hard to beat.

