Avène’s Soothing Eye Contour Cream delivered out-of-this-world hydration to my under-eyes. For this reason, it’ll remain a consistent part of my skincare routine.

Everyone has those areas on their face that they pay special attention to when they do their skincare routine. For me, it’s my eyes. Since I was a kid, I’ve dealt with dark and puffy under-eyes, which is why eye creams have been a longtime staple for me. Every day, I carefully dot one of my many eye creams around that area to soothe and brighten my skin.

While I already have several go-to eye creams, I'm always willing to test out a new one. So, needless to say, I was excited when I was asked to try Avène's Soothing Eye Contour Cream. Byrdie has lauded this eye cream for being sensitive skin-friendly, as well as for its ability to calm under-eye puffiness. I took this product for a spin for three weeks and paid close attention to how it affected my under-eye area. Read on for my honest review.

Avène Soothing Eye Contour Cream Best for: Sensitive skin Uses: Reducing under-eye puffiness and moisturizing Active Ingredients: Chamomile, dextran sulfate, hyaluronic acid, pre-tocopheryl, Avène thermal spring water Byrdie Clean?: No, contains mineral oil and PEGs Price: $27 About the Brand: For more than 270 years, French brand Avène has been focused on creating quality skincare products for sensitive skin.

About My Skin: Perpetually dry skin and puffy, dark under-eyes

I’m pretty skincare-obsessed. It’s probably because my perpetually dry skin needs a lot of TLC. Because I deal with chronic dryness, I’m often reaching for intensely moisturizing products to ensure that my skin remains hydrated and healthy. As mentioned earlier, I’ve also dealt with dark and puffy under-eyes for as long as I can remember. This issue is only exacerbated when I don’t get enough sleep—which, honestly, is often. Plus, during the fall and winter months, my under-eyes tend to be drier than usual, as well, which is why it was the perfect time to test an eye cream like this one.

Ingredients: Chamomile, hyaluronic acid, and more

There are a few stellar ingredients that power this lightweight eye cream. Chamomile and dextran sulfate soothe and reduce the appearance of puffy under-eyes, while hyaluronic acid delivers loads of hydration to your skin. This product also contains pre-tocopheryl, or photostable vitamin E, which provides antioxidant protection from free radicals. And of course, the cream contains the brand’s signature ingredient, Avène thermal spring water, which relieves irritation and redness. Bonus: It's This ophthalmologist-tested for safety, as well as free of parabens and fragrances.

Byrdie / Olivia Hancock

The Feel: Silky and smooth

This cream is incredibly lightweight and silky. You only need a little bit of product with each application; I used just a few dots around my eyes every time. When I rubbed it in, it felt so smooth, creamy, and weightless on my skin. Also, it doesn’t leave behind any greasy residue, which is another plus.

The Results: Intense hydration, but still a bit puffy

Over the last three weeks, I’ve been impressed with how moisturized my under-eyes feel right after using this eye cream. The skin underneath my eyes feels so soft, supple, and bouncy.

For its hydrating effects, this product is definitely superior to other eye creams I’ve used.

Several hours after application, the area around my eyes still looked fresh and felt moisturized, which is a major win in my book. But for me, the cream’s de-puffing powers were a bit subtle. My under-eye puffiness wasn’t as reduced as much as I would have liked, but I plan to continue using the product for weeks to see if it will further soothe the puffiness.

Byrdie / Olivia Hancock

The Value: Pricy for a small amount of product

You get 0.33 fluid ounces of product for $27. While this eye cream is thoughtfully crafted and intended to last you 60 days, I still think the price tag is a bit high for such a small tube of cream.

Byrdie / Olivia Hancock

