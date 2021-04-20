Reviewed: Aveeno's Daily Moisturizing Lotion Is Perfect for Dry, Sensitive Skin

Overall, the Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion is such a simple but effective moisturizer for fighting dryness all over the body. It’s soothing, hydrating, and won’t irritate sensitive skin.

We purchased the Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion so our writer could put it to the test. Keep reading for our full product review.

As much as I love a luxurious, aesthetically beautiful product, when it comes to certain daily essentials, sometimes you just can’t beat a drugstore classic. And as far as drugstore beauty goes, it doesn’t get much better than Aveeno. It’s a brand my mom always had in the bathroom, and the original Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion is actually one of the first beauty buys I ever spent my money on.

Fast forward 12 years, and I’m still a fan. This body lotion is one of those products you buy time and time again, knowing full well it will soothe and nourish dry or dehydrated skin (all without burning a hole in your wallet). But despite its longevity, I’m sure there’s a select few out there who have yet to try it. So to assist you on your next trip to CVS, you’ll find a detailed review below.

Keep reading for my thoughts on Aveeno’s Daily Mosturizing Lotion.

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion Best for: Normal to dry and sensitive skin. Uses: This product is designed as an all-over moisturizer for the body. Potential allergens: None Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $9 About the brand: Aveeno is an American skincare brand that works with scientists and dermatologists to create clinically proven products that nurture and care for the skin.

About My Skin: Face and body have different needs

The skin on my face is prone to shine and breakouts, but my body is very dry (go figure). For this reason, I love a nice hydrating body cream or lotion. I also have a weird habit of shaving my legs every single time I shower, and nothing beats that smooth-legs-freshly-moisturized feeling (in my opinion, anyway). But it is hot where I’m located (Sydney, Australia), so anything too sticky or rich below the neck is a no from me.

The Ingredients: Healing and hydration based in nature

Aveeno puts emphasis on naturally-sourced ingredients, especially oat extract. The Daily Moisturizing Lotion uses a prebiotic oat compound known to soothe the skin and restore the moisture barrier, meaning it’s really useful for anyone dealing with tightness, dryness, or itching. There’s also glycerin, a humectant that draws moisture towards the skin.

How to Apply: Quick and easy

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

This one is pretty straightforward: just take a few pumps and massage all over the body, working it in until fully absorbed. I like to apply lotion to damp skin for an extra dewy result (and this approach can actually help with deeper hydration overall, too). For those of us with really (really) dry skin, you could even use it on your face if you were in a pinch.

The Results: Silky and nourished

Aveeno's Daily Moisturizing Lotion will give you soft, silky, properly hydrated limbs. The texture is relatively lightweight, but it does have a certain emollient quality, so could potentially feel greasy in certain areas (like the chest). My advice is to try this body lotion out all over and see how it fares. It’s fragrance-free and noncomedogenic, so it won’t contribute to congestion on your arms or legs, either.

According to Aveeno, the Daily Moisturizing Lotion improves the health of dry skin in one day, and I’ve got to say, they’re not lying. It sinks in, gives a healthy glow, and keeps moisture levels topped up throughout the day.

The Value: As good as it gets

At $9 for a large pump bottle (18 oz.), the value of Aveeno's Daily Moisturizing Lotion is pretty fantastic. There are definitely more luxurious options out there I’d pick over this given the choice, but if cash is your bottom line, Aveeno is a great way to go.

Similar Products: You've got options

Nivea Rich Nourishing Body Cream ($17): This body lotion from Nivea is as good as it gets. It’s super hydrating but not slimy, and gives the skin a really beautiful sheen. It actually feels much more expensive than it is, and who doesn’t want that? It’s got quite a strong scent though, so keep that in mind if you prefer a fragrance-free product.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream ($18): If you’re really dry, itchy, or prone to mild eczema, CeraVe's moisturizing body cream is a great option. It’s loaded with ceramides, which work to repair the skin’s barrier and prevent water loss. It’s also fragrance-free and absorbs well. In comparison to the Aveeno, this is somewhat thicker in texture, so it could be especially nice for intense dryness or days you want to feel a little more luxurious. Read Byrdie's full review here.

Jergens Ultra Healing Extra Dry Skin Moisturizing Lotion ($8): This seriously affordable pick from Jergens contains Vitamins C, E, and B5 for nourished, healthy skin. It applies beautifully and leaves zero residue—impressive considering its deep hydrating abilities. You can also use this on the face if you wanted.