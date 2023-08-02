Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon Both Love This Face Oil For a Dewy Glow

They say that great skin can comes from a whole host of things, including skincare routine, diet, exercise, and of course, genetics. Ava Phillippe, who happens to be Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, is a spitting image of the Legally Blonde star, and both of them have the effortlessly glowing skin that dreams are made of. It turns out, it isn’t just genes that give them a dewy complexion—they both use the same exact face oil for a gorgeous glow.

On August 1, Phillippe shared her first-ever Get Ready With Me video on Instagram. The 23-year-old was wearing a white robe, gold hoops, and two turquoise hair clips. “Today we’re getting ready for Oceana Sea Change Summer Party,” says Phillippe at the start of the video. She used all Biossance products to prep her skin for makeup and mentioned that the brand makes some of her favorite skincare products (both her and her mom are brand partners). “One of the things I love most about Biossance is they’re really environmentally conscious, and the squalane that’s used in all their products is actually not from animals but instead is made from sugarcane.”

Phillippe begins by applying the Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream ($56) in a tapping motion, mentioning that “it’s really important to me that we keep wrinkles away for as long as possible.” After tapping the product onto both her under-eye and browbone, she then used the Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum ($68). “That’s your Botox in a bottle,” she says. “It has changed the texture and firmness of my skin.” Witherspoon also sung the praises of this serum in her skincare routine earlier in the week, saying, “It’s literally my secret weapon because it uses this really innovative hyaluronic acid complex that makes my skin so hydrated and so plumped.”

While Witherspoon follows her serum with the Squalane + Omega Repair Cream ($60), Phillippe follows the copper peptide serum with the Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer ($54), noting that it goes onto the skin “super smooth and lightweight.”

Phillippe seals her skincare in with the same face oil that Witherspoon uses. “I like to put on some of the Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil ($74),” says Phillippe. “It makes my skin look super dewy and glowy, and I love the way it smells because I love the smell of roses.” Phillipe then applied the Squalane + Rose Vegan Lip Balm ($16) for hydrated lips.

Finally, Phillippe moved onto makeup, creating a soft, smoky look with a matte taupe shadow in her crease, a subtle liner around her eyes, a coral blush, and a nude glossy lip. She paired the look with an undone blowout, a cream strapless dress, and a minimal black choker necklace.