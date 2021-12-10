Ava Phillippe on the Best Beauty Tip She Learned From Pat McGrath

The One Thing Our series The One Thing is a Sparknotes version of the products, rituals, and moments your favorite celebrities and influencers swear by—their go-tos, must-haves, and can’t-live-withouts. So go ahead—take a brief, intimate peek into the lives of your favorites through the things (and people, and moments) they hold dear.

When Ava Phillippe greets me over Zoom, she looks every bit the Pat McGrath muse. With rosy hair, frosty blue eyeshadow (more on that later), and a sparkling tiara, it's clear she's embraced her role as the face of the line's latest and greatest: the Bridgerton x Pat McGrath Labs collection. This collab marks the first-ever beauty partnership for Bridgerton—an incredible milestone considering the Shondaland hit's impact on fashion (puffed sleeves, anyone?), jewelry (pearlcore is real), and homeware (who could forget the Bridgerton tea set boom) since it launched late last year.

The debut will also act as Phillippe's first major beauty campaign. "I mean, talk about a collaboration. There is so much creativity coming from this," says Phillippe. And it's a perfect fit. The CFDA award-winning McGrath is makeup's reigning queen, and Phillipe's Hollywood lineage is unmatched. Who better to channel the glamour of the Edwardian ruling class than modern beauty royalty?

To celebrate the Bridgerton x Pat McGrath Labs collection, which drops on Boxing Day (December 26), I spoke with Ava Phillippe about all things beauty. Ahead, she shares her product favorites, the makeup tips she learned from Pat, and her stand-out pieces from the collection.

The One Thing She Loves About Bridgerton

"I love the costumes and the set design, and the stories that are told. The diversity of the casting and that element of modernity makes the stories relatable to people now."

The One Product She Loves Most From the Collection

"I'd have to say the eyeshadow palette that's coming is a favorite. I think most people are going to be really excited about it. And one of my favorite things about this collection is the colors, the glamour, and the opulence of everything. The eyeshadow that I'm wearing right now is one of my favorites."

The One Makeup Look That Makes Her Feel Good

"Any time I'm putting something on my face, it's got to feel right for me. It doesn't even have to make sense to anybody else, but as long as I'm enjoying it, that's what matters. And that's what makes me feel empowered. Eyeliner is definitely something that makes me feel cool and makes me feel like, 'Okay, we're doing something here that I like.' And lip liner, I love lip liner. Pat also has taught me to love blush—I did not appreciate it nearly as much as I probably should have until this collection."

The One Product She Always Has on Hand



"Quite literally, what's always in my purse is a Pat McGrath Lipgloss ($14). It's glittery. It's got gold and rose hues, and it goes with every single lip look that I've ever done. It also smells amazing, doesn't make my mouth feel weird, or taste weird. That's definitely a fave."

Pat McGrath Labs

The One Scent She Always Reaches for

"I love vanilla scents—really anything amber and vanilla-based. I like everything that smells warm, pretty, and sweet."

The One Thing She Does to Unwind

"I have a whole nighttime skincare routine, which is probably more extensive than it needs to be, but I enjoy doing it. It's like meditation for me. It makes me think, 'Okay, I'm getting ready for bed,' or 'I'm getting ready for the day.' That's how I get myself in that headspace."

The One Ingredient She Swears By

"I have a liquid exfoliator that is amazing. It makes my skin so smooth and mostly blemish-free. So, I try to use it pretty consistently."

The One Beauty Look She's Wearing During the Holidays

"I love lipstick, don't get me wrong, but I think it's the eyes for me. It's glitter and a little bit of drama with this collection. I'm so excited for it to come out. Hopefully, it will be with me for New Year's Eve, and I will look as stunning and glittery as Pat McGrath's makeup."

The One Piece of Beauty Advice She Lives By

"My mother says, 'Pretty as is pretty does,' and that's really meaningful to me. It strikes a chord because I think you're only as pretty as you are on the inside. Even if you look gorgeous on the outside."



The One Beauty Tip She Learned From Pat McGrath

"Pat herself, whether she knows it or not, has given me great advice that's unspoken. Just to be more playful with my makeup and to enjoy it and have fun. If you're not having fun, what's the point? She also taught me to be kind with my critiques. When someone's not doing something the way she wants it, she's so kind and gentle with how she explains it. That's a beauty tip because it's a beautiful way to treat people. She's just taught me so much. And that's just one part of it."

You can shop the entire Bridgerton x Pat McGrath Labs collection on December 26, 2021 at PatMcGrath.com.