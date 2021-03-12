We Tried Aurelia's Probiotic Eye Serum—Here Are Our Honest Thoughts

Ah, the under eyes. Where do we start? If you’re a TikTok user, then you probably know that the Gen Z-ers are embracing their dark under-eye circles on the platform. But for those who prefer to keep their under-eye area brighter and awake-looking, there's another way. Enter: Aurelia’s Brightening Eye Serum ($72). It is specially formulated to hydrate, smooth, and boost the radiance of your delicate under-eye area. All of Aurelia's products rely on its unique probiotic complex to soothe the skin. This eye cream promises to calm inflammation, promote collagen production, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles in just two days.

If you're exhausted from Zoom fatigue or not sleeping as much as you used to, this might be the perfect solution to treat your tired under-eyes. Ahead, we put the buzzy under-eye serum to the test. Read on for our honest thoughts.

Emerald Elitou, news writer

Before

AE Photos

I didn’t start developing darkness under my eyes until recently. Between school, life, and the pandemic, I haven’t been getting my full eight hours, and it shows. While my under eyes aren’t as bad as they could be, they appear sunken in and a little dark under my lashline. When I first heard about the eye serum, I was extremely excited to try it out. The anti-inflammatory and collagen-boosting benefits of shea butter, the vitamin C of aloe vera, and the hydrating properties of rose essential oil left me confident that I’d see amazing results.

After

AE Photos

After a long week of consistent use (applying the serum once in the morning and again at night), I didn’t notice an extreme difference in the dark circles and hard lines that dwell under my eyes. I did, however, notice slight plumpness, which left me hopeful for more significant results with prolonged use. Coming in at $72, I’d say the highly-concentrated formula is worth it if you aren’t dealing with a major under-eye circles, but looking for more of a plumper appearance.

Amanda Ross, news writer

Before

Amanda Ross

You know those videos of "dramatic" houseplants that look dead after a few hours of no water but then perk right back up? That's me; I'm the houseplant. Even one day of skipping eye cream leaves my skin looking textured, papery, and dull. And while dark circles materialize arbitrarily on me, my main issue with my eyes is how deep and puffy my tear troughs are. I've found that an eye cream can keep them relatively under control, which is exactly what happened with the Aurelia Brightening Eye Serum.

Firstly, the apothecary-style vial appeals to me greatly. I'd be lying if I said packaging didn't matter. And the beauty of this eye serum? It's thin enough to be dispensed from a dropper or pump rather than a tub—a major win if you have long nails.

But honestly, what makes this eye serum stand out to me are the probiotics that help manage inflammation. Like I mentioned, my primary eye issue is my tear troughs which can often look deeper than they are when the skin just below them gets puffy. I brought this serum down to the very bottom of my orbital, grazing the very top of my cheek, and saw subtle but noticeable flattening. Extract from the Arnica flower—a daisy-like mountain bloom in the sunflower family—also helped shut down my dark circles when they did come out to play.

After

Amanda Ross

Shea butter is another top ingredient in the serum, and while my skin didn't feel dry by any means, it didn't quite feel as moisturized as other creams I've tried, including my basic yet beloved Kiehl's Creamy Avocado Eye Cream ($50). That said, it could honestly have been psychosomatic. I'm used to the thicker, tubbed creams, and a thin and concentrated serum was a change. I just layered some Vaseline on my orbitals to combat that. Slugging, you know? It totally works.

At $72, the serum certainly is on the pricier end of eye creams, thanks to its highly concentrated formula. In my opinion, if you deal with particular eye issues like inflammation, put your name on the waiting list for the Aurelia serum today.