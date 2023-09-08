16 Aura Nail Ideas That Prove the Ethereal Manicure Trend Is Here to Stay

Aura nails are one of the most buzzy and ethereal nail trends as of late. Generally, this mani features blurred orbs of color in the center of the nail that seamlessly blends into another color (or colors). Since there are no harsh lines—just a soft shift in hue that looks straight out of an aura photograph—the resulting design has a stunning, hazy effect. Ready to try the aura nail trend on for size? Ahead, find 16 aura nail ideas you'll want to flaunt this fall and beyond.
Peachy Pink Aura Nails
This peachy pink manicure falls into the sunset aura nails category. It feels warm and nostalgic, making it perfect for summer, but it can just as easily be worn throughout the fall.
Rainbow Aura Nails
We love a mismatched aura nail look, and this rainbow set is just that. While each nail features a different aura color, the gold sparkle decals give the mani a uniform look. To recreate the look, you'll need a bottle of the Lights Lacquer Nail Polish ($11) in the shade Clueless for the base. For the aura center, you'll need Cirque Colors Nail Polish ($13) in the shades Ube Jelly, Saffron Jelly, Aqua Jelly, Lime Jelly, Bitten Jelly, and Cobalt Jelly. Then, use Deco Beauty's Retrograde Stickers ($10) for the decals.
Barbie Pink Aura Nails
Take a page out of Megan Thee Stallion's playbook with this Barbie pink aura nail art idea. With a neutral base, the hot pink aura stands out front and center. To recreate the look, you'll need a bottle of Salon Perfect Nail Polish ($5) in the shade Oh Snap.
Superstar Aura Nails
How fun are these graphic superstar aura nails? With a bright cornflower blue base and a pop of pastel pink in the middle, the star-accented nails are giving major cotton candy vibes. Grab a sponge and bottles of Salon Perfect Nail Polish ($4) in shades Ride the Heat Wave, Strawberry Swirl, and Pillow Talk to recreate the look.
Amethyst Aura Nails
These amethyst aura nails are perfect for fall with their muted, dusty hues. Here, the nail artist started with a base of the Gelcare UV Gel Nail Polish ($20) in the shade Lavender BB Cream and topped it off with a dusting of purple eyeshadow, gold shimmer stickers, and a glossy top coat.
Spritz Aura Nails
These spritz aura nails are another gorgeous example of sunset nails. Nail artist Brittney Ellen used DND Gel Polish ($10) in the shades So Damn Fly, Orange Sherbert, and Tutti Fruitti to create the look.
Pale Pink Aura Nails
Aura nails don't have to be brimming with bright colors. Here, you can see how opting for pale pink shades still makes for a pretty manicure. To DIY this look, buy a bottle of Gelcare UV Gel Nail Polish ($20) in the shade Rose BB Cream.
Jelly Aura Nails
You don't have to opt for opaque polish to adopt the aura nail trend—case in point: These iridescent jelly aura nails. Manicurist Brittney Ellen shared her complete technique for this nail look: She began by applying and curing a clear gel top coat. Then, she brushed each nail with her favorite chrome powder. Next, she used builder gel in the center of each nail and topped each off with foil. After curing, she applied more builder gel on each side of the foil to cover it entirely. Once the gel looked level, she cured it, smoothed out uneven areas, and finished with a top coat.
Sunset Aura Nails
For a bold take on sunset aura nails, skip the neutral background and opt for shimmery purple polish. The OPI Nail Polish ($12) in Feelin' Libra-ted would work well for this look.
Pearlescent Aura Nails
Where most aura nails feature plain gloss finishes, this bold hot pink aura nail idea showcases a pearlescent glimmer with gemstones on top. We're big fans. To create the look, you'll need bottles of Gelcare UV Gel Nail Polish ($20) in shades Rose BB Creme and Cherry Jello.
Pearl Blush Nails
These shimmery pink and white aura nails are perfect for a bachelorette party. To create the look, use the Gelcare UV Gel Nail Polish ($20) in the shade Freshwater Pearl as the base, with a touch of the Gelcare UV Gel Nail Polish in the shade Rose Water for the aura center.
Y2K Aura Nails
These aura grid nails are giving major Y2K energy. To create the look, start with your basic aura design, then use a fine-lining nail art brush to create the arched grids across each nail. To copy this exact look, you'll need Lights Lacquer Nail Polish ($11) in shades Tightrope, Send Noodles, Tuxedo Mask, Hide the Rum, Gemini, Coralcabana, Coney Island, Paper Snow, and Bikini Bottoms.
Lemonade Aura Nails
If you want to embrace a summer state of mind all year long, these pink and yellow lemonade aura nails will help you do just that.
In My Feels Aura Nails
Here's another set of shimmery aura nails to prove just how versatile the manicure trend can be. The clown face accent nails give this dazzling mani a playful and whimsical feel.
Mix-and-Match Aura Nails
Want a more extravagant aura mani? You'll love this bright mix-and-match design then. The gemstones and silver accents take it over the top in the very best way.