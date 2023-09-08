16 Aura Nail Ideas That Prove the Ethereal Manicure Trend Is Here to Stay

08 of 16

Jelly Aura Nails

You don't have to opt for opaque polish to adopt the aura nail trend—case in point: These iridescent jelly aura nails. Manicurist Brittney Ellen shared her complete technique for this nail look: She began by applying and curing a clear gel top coat. Then, she brushed each nail with her favorite chrome powder. Next, she used builder gel in the center of each nail and topped each off with foil. After curing, she applied more builder gel on each side of the foil to cover it entirely. Once the gel looked level, she cured it, smoothed out uneven areas, and finished with a top coat.

