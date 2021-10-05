Have you ever walked into a room and the energy felt dense? Or, conversely, met someone new and immediately clicked because they had "good energy"? You're likely sensing other people's auras.

Celeste McMillian, a ceremonialist, integrative medicine facilitator, and practitioner for wellness concierge service ALTYR, defines an aura as an "energetic signature, the vibratory layer of our being." McMillian notes according to quantum physics, everything—including solid things such as tables, walls, and our bodies—is composed of tightly packed atoms vibrating together.

So since auras are all about energy, as we go about living our lives, we can pick up energy from other people and the outside world, making us feel off and ungrounded. This is where aura cleansing comes into play, which, as its name suggests, is about cleaning your aura of other energies that are not your own.

The Benefits of Aura Cleansing

Megan Firester, a celebrity aura reader and psychic medium who goes by Mystic Michaela, says the benefits can include the ability to attract more of what you want into your life and being more in tune with the world around you. Most importantly, Michaela says, a cleansed aura helps you make better choices because you've removed barriers "between your authentic self and the needs, emotions, and wants of others which are not about you."

While there is no one-size-fits-all practice when it comes to spiritual, mental, and emotional self-care, there are many aura cleansing rituals you can try. Ahead, McMillian and Michaela share seven practices to cleanse your aura and keep your energy feeling good.

How To Cleanse Your Aura

Practice Protection Meditations

According to McMillian, meditation is one of the greatest tools for cleansing your aura and staying clear and grounded. She recommends meditation for 15 minutes daily first thing in the morning "before the energetic momentum of thoughts, emotions, and human-ing has begun."

In particular, Michaela recommends protection meditations where you envision your aura as a bubble of protection around you and see white light filling you with positive energy. "Just like any muscle, your aura becomes stronger when you focus on it daily and work on it with intention," Michaela says. "When your meditation is over, say the words 'I am protected' and know this bubble of auric protection travels with you all the time, and it works for you as you go about your daily life."

Stay True to Yourself

"Your aura feeds off authenticity," Michaela says. "Being truthful to yourself, instead of covering up your real feelings to fit in, is essential to the health of your aura. Your aura needs to be validated and heard, and every thought, word, and action needs to reflect who you are inside." This means saying no to things you don't want to do and only working towards goals you truly desire, not ones other people say you should.

Make Time for Inner Child Play

McMillian recommends inner child play as a regular practice for cleansing and recalibrating your aura, which can include dancing, playing with animals, or any other activity that encourages a playful spirit and brings you out of your head and into your heart. "When we are in a heart-centered state of being, the energetic field of our heart organically recalibrates the energetic field of our entire being," McMillian says.

Bathe in Water

Just like a shower washes off the dirt of the day, bathing in water can do the same for your aura. If you have access, Michaela recommends taking a dip in a natural body of water such as a lake or the ocean, but a bath at home will do the trick too. The key is to create an ambiance for relaxation (think Epsom salts, candles, and essential oils) and set an intention. "Take this bath with the intention of wiping away anything in your aura that is not yours, of repairing any rips or tears and repeating intentions which give a feeling of wholeness and protection," Michaela says.

Have a Physical Practice

"Our bodies crave a physical release of tension," McMillian says. This is why she advises maintaining a regular physical practice such as breath-work or yoga, which help you get out of your head and into your body.

Work With a Crystal

Given crystals are said to bring positive energy, it makes sense that working with them can help clean up your aura. In particular, Michaela suggests working with a chunk of amethyst or blue lace agate by repeating a mantra for protection and peace to infuse your intention into the crystal. Then, she recommends carrying the crystal with you in your pocket or handbag to serve as a touchstone for aura protection, especially when you feel nervous, upset, or untethered through the day.

Spend Time in Nature

Whenever you need an easy energetic reset, McMillian’s best piece of advice is to step outside and immerse yourself in nature. Specifically, if the situation allows for it, she suggests walking around barefoot outside, which is a practice called earthing. This, she says, will help you feel more grounded and quickly change the way you feel.

