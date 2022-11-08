Augustinus Bader's Eyebrow and Lash Serum Makes Mascara Totally Optional

Augustinus Bader is known for its powerful, celeb-loved skincare—and now, the brand is bringing it's science-backed approach to your brows and lashes. The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum ($150) is designed to help your hair follicles be the healthiest they can be. The formula's ingredient lineup, which includes powerhouses like biotin and hyaluronic acid, is made to nourish both your brows and lashes, making it easier for them to be their fullest, fluffiest selves.

"Our latest advancement, The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum, utilizes the power of our proprietary TFC8® to work synergistically with the body's intrinsic renewal mechanisms to address the underlying cause of diminishing lashes and thinning brows," Professor Augustinus Bader explains in a statement. "The unparalleled solution integrates cutting-edge science into a clean irritant-free formula, ensuring the delicate eye area is protected while optimizing hair growth and resilience and revitalizing follicle function for fuller, stronger, healthier-looking brows and lashes."

So, does The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum really work? For four weeks, I put it to the test. Read on for my honest review—plus, all the details on Augustinus Bader's latest launch.

Best For: Nourishing eyebrows and lashes for a fuller, more defined look Price: $150 Key Ingredients: Red winter algae, biotin, roselle and safflower extracts, hyaluronic acid complex Product Claims: Improves look of eyebrows and lashes by strengthening hair follicles

The Formula

The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum's 2-in-1 formula is result-driven. It features ingredients like red winter algae, which helps promote hair growth and reduce hair loss; biotin, which helps hair grow thicker and faster; roselle and safflower extracts, which target inflammation; and hyaluronic acid complex, which supports overall healthier-looking lashes and brows.

Together, these ingredients should make your brows and lashes look fuller and thicker by keeping the follicles strong and preventing damage—and the brand has the data to back it up. In a 12-week clinical trial, lash length and thickness increased by 34% and 40%, respectively. Eyebrow thickness increased by 55%. Plus, lashes and brows looked healthier—and hair follicle clog decreased by 79%.

How to Use it

You can apply the serum morning and night on clean, dry skin. For your brows, use the wide side of the brush and apply a few strokes of the serum. For your eyelashes, use the thin side of the brush to paint along your lash line, as if you were putting on eyeliner.

My Review

Hannah Kerns

I've always been tempted by eyelash serums, but was hesitant to try any. I read once that some formulas can cause discoloration and was too scared to take that risk. Fortunately, the Augustinus Bader Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum is free of the ingredients connected to discoloration, making me feel better about giving it a go.

After 4 weeks of consistent use, I definitely have noticed a difference in my lashes. Although they've always been long, they tend to stick straight out and grow in an unruly way—making it really hard for my mascara not to clump instantly. With consistent use, I feel like that problem has been solved. Plus, my lashes look healthier, with or without mascara.

My eyebrows have never been as much of a focus for me, so I'm less sure how much improvement I've seen there. I do think that they look healthy, and I no longer feel the need to always use brow gel, but I haven't been completely wowed on that front. Of course, that might just be because my lashes are my main concern—and I couldn't be happy with those results.