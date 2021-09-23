Augustinus Bader Uses Science to Help Your Skin Heal Itself

Splurging on skincare can be fun when it’s the right brand, and for us, Augustinus Bader checks off all the boxes. The luxe skincare line is only three years old, but it's quickly made its presence known with highly effective products that will leave your skin craving more.
“Our focus is on maintaining high efficacy levels while working towards a long-term goal of sustained and improved skin health,” says Professor Augustinus Bader on the simple but powerful outlook for his line.
The innovative brand has a unique backstory, with co-founders Bader and Charles Rosier’s passions for medical research being the root of the line’s existence. “Creating a consumer skincare product wasn't something I had previously considered. My work has always been in the field of medical research and as a physician and professor,” Bader tells Byrdie. “Several years ago, I developed a medical-grade hydrogel that could provide rapid, scar-free healing for those [with] severe burns. [But] pharmaceutical companies weren't as willing to fund clinical trials because the number of cases of burned people in the Western world was not so high. For a pharmaceutical group, it's not necessarily the most lucrative venture."
To bring his ideas to the world, Bader found that teamwork was the way to think bigger. "At that point, I met the co-founder of the brand, Charles Rosier, who had the vision to apply the technology to skincare consumer products to help raise awareness—and ultimately funding—for my medical research," the physician and professor explains. "He thought if the technology could turn burned skin into perfect skin, then a variant could probably help with wrinkles. After two years of persuading, I agreed to create a skincare product for everyday use as opposed to just wounds. While the skincare line is entirely different from its medical iteration, it taps into similar self-healing technology through a complex cocktail of high-grade vitamins, amino acids, and compounds that react to your skin.”
Augustinus Bader
Founded by: Augustinus Bader & Charles Rosier, in 2018.
Based in: Germany
Pricing: $$$
Best known for: Luxury skincare products rooted in research science.
Most popular products: The Rich Cream and The Cream
Fun fact: The brand’s products are intended to fund the scientific research and clinical development of treatments that promote scar-free healing in severe burns and skin wounds.
While we know the skincare industry is saturated, the foundation of research is what sets the Augustinus Bader brand apart from the rest. “We are backed by over 30 years of research in cellular repair,” Bader says. “and [our] deep understanding of stem cell biology, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine.”
So, who exactly was the line for? The answer is easy: everyone. “We pride ourselves on creating highly universal skincare products,” Bader says. “The formulas work independently from gender, ethnicity, or age differences, but adjust accordingly to your skin needs. The aim here is to achieve the best, healthiest skin for all skin types. Keeping your skin healthy will give you an abundance of protection for the rest of your life. I think about it as part of being healthy as a human.” We agree.
We also asked Bader about the price point, which understandably is out of budget for many. “The price of our products is determined by the research and development that goes into each product, as well as the quality of the ingredients,” Bader explains. “Our products contain the highest quality ingredients—high potency botanicals and clean actives—to complement our proprietary complex, TFC8, and work synergistically within the formulation to enhance overall performance.”
Curious to see all the ways this science-backed brand can enhance your skincare routine? Read on for our favorite Augustinus Bader products and links to our full reviews (including their two newest launches).
The Cream
It only feels right that we start with the brand’s staple product, The Cream. This hydrating daily moisturizer is formulated for combination to oily skin types, and is also gentle on blemish-prone skin. We love it because it focuses on reducing fine lines and wrinkles as well as hyperpigmentation. This fragrance-free product didn’t irritate my sensitive skin, which I consider a win, and comes in recyclable packaging.
“The first morning after I used The Cream, I washed my face and noticed my skin had a silkiness it was usually missing,” Byrdie’s Joline Buscemi mentions in her review. And while this moisturizer does come with a high price point, you'll also find three size options to choose from, meaning there's an option for everyone from new users to dedicated fans.
The Rich Cream
A self-proclaimed upgrade of Augustinus Bader’s original face cream (and at no extra cost), The Rich Cream is a luxe, nourishing moisturizer for those with normal to dry skin. It also targets more mature skin types, filling in any blanks The Cream may have left out. My skin felt plump and supple after applying, and like its predecessor, the product absorbed quickly. With similar benefits to The Cream plus the added bonus of being 100% vegan, this has quickly become my go-to daily moisturizer.
The Cream Cleansing Gel
The Cream Cleansing Gel is a great hybrid between makeup remover and a regular cleanser. The serum-like texture feels gentle on the skin and does a great job of removing makeup (even the stubborn bits that get caught in your pores). “When I say it removes all of my makeup in one go, I mean it,” says Byrdie’s Tanya Akim in her review.
My sensitive skin typically has the most trouble with cleansers (one wrong move and I am breaking out like there’s no tomorrow), but I found this to be gentle and non-irritating on the skin. I liked that it was not a foaming cleanser, and that it didn’t leave my skin feeling dry instantly after removing.
The Face Oil
Face oils can be a tricky product to perfect, but Augustinus Bader’s checks off all the boxes. The formula melts into the skin (no sticky or greasy residue for me) and wears well under makeup. The product is formulated to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, all while promoting elasticity. “From the moment I first applied The Face Oil, I knew it was going to become an immediate favorite,” says Byrdie writer Jenna Igneri.
The oil works on its own or combined with other skincare products. I personally found that two drops in one pea-sized portion of The Rich Cream was a dream combination, but for oilier skin types, one drop should do the job.
The Essence
I was most excited to try this product because of its 3-in-1 formula. The Essence, which feels more serum-like than your typical toner, is designed to exfoliate, tone, and hydrate the skin, and it did not disappoint. My skin felt fresh and clean after application, and I especially noticed the minimization of pores on my nose and forehead.
The Body Lotion
People often sleep on the importance of body lotion, myself included. Moisturizing head to toe is important for happy, healthy skin, and The Body Lotion has my seal of approval. The formula deeply hydrates and nourishes the skin without leaving any greasy residue that could feel sticky or uncomfortable under clothes.
The Body Lotion also works to make skin smoother and firmer and strengthen the skin barrier to prevent transepidermal water loss. My skin still felt soft after a full day's wear, which is definitely an upgrade from my drugstore lotions.
The Body Oil
The ideal counterpart to The Body Lotion, The Body Oil adds an extra layer of nourishment to keep your skin glowing and supple. This is a product you’ll want to reach for come colder, dryer months to give you an extra boost of hydration.
Like the lotion this product has a non-greasy, non-sticky test and my skin drank it right up. With similar benefits, the oil is formulated to improve skin elasticity, smooth, firm, and hydrate the skin.
The Serum
New product alert: If you felt like a serum was missing from the Augustinus Bader collection, worry not, as it’s arrived.
The best way to describe this formula is liquid silk. It feels cooling and calming on the skin, and it absorbs quickly. The Serum is an all-encompassing, fast-absorbing concentrate developed to zero in on the skin’s “most persistent challenges,” including dehydration, stress, signs of aging, loss of elasticity, and environmental damage.
This product makes me want to walk around makeup-free just to show off my skin, and the packaging is just as head-turning as the product within.
The Eye Cream
A good eye cream can be hard to find, but after testing this product, I can say I’ve found a gem. Augustinus Bader’s second new launch, The Eye Cream, is formulated to protect and nourish the “most demanding area of the skin.”
This product is definitely a splurge, but if you’re looking for an eye cream that reverses the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while vital antioxidants safeguard against blue light exposure, you’ve found it. French seaweed, pennywort, and arjun tree extracts are just a few of the ingredients that make this eye cream special, and the luxe packaging is the cherry on top.