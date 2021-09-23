Augustinus Bader Uses Science to Help Your Skin Heal Itself

Splurging on skincare can be fun when it’s the right brand, and for us, Augustinus Bader checks off all the boxes. The luxe skincare line is only three years old, but it's quickly made its presence known with highly effective products that will leave your skin craving more.

“Our focus is on maintaining high efficacy levels while working towards a long-term goal of sustained and improved skin health,” says Professor Augustinus Bader on the simple but powerful outlook for his line.

The innovative brand has a unique backstory, with co-founders Bader and Charles Rosier’s passions for medical research being the root of the line’s existence. “Creating a consumer skincare product wasn't something I had previously considered. My work has always been in the field of medical research and as a physician and professor,” Bader tells Byrdie. “Several years ago, I developed a medical-grade hydrogel that could provide rapid, scar-free healing for those [with] severe burns. [But] pharmaceutical companies weren't as willing to fund clinical trials because the number of cases of burned people in the Western world was not so high. For a pharmaceutical group, it's not necessarily the most lucrative venture."

To bring his ideas to the world, Bader found that teamwork was the way to think bigger. "At that point, I met the co-founder of the brand, Charles Rosier, who had the vision to apply the technology to skincare consumer products to help raise awareness—and ultimately funding—for my medical research," the physician and professor explains. "He thought if the technology could turn burned skin into perfect skin, then a variant could probably help with wrinkles. After two years of persuading, I agreed to create a skincare product for everyday use as opposed to just wounds. While the skincare line is entirely different from its medical iteration, it taps into similar self-healing technology through a complex cocktail of high-grade vitamins, amino acids, and compounds that react to your skin.”



Augustinus Bader Founded by: Augustinus Bader & Charles Rosier, in 2018. Based in: Germany Pricing: $$$ Best known for: Luxury skincare products rooted in research science. Most popular products: The Rich Cream and The Cream Fun fact: The brand’s products are intended to fund the scientific research and clinical development of treatments that promote scar-free healing in severe burns and skin wounds. Other brands you'll love: Dr. Barbara Sturm, Lancôme, Tata Harper

While we know the skincare industry is saturated, the foundation of research is what sets the Augustinus Bader brand apart from the rest. “We are backed by over 30 years of research in cellular repair,” Bader says. “and [our] deep understanding of stem cell biology, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine.”

So, who exactly was the line for? The answer is easy: everyone. “We pride ourselves on creating highly universal skincare products,” Bader says. “The formulas work independently from gender, ethnicity, or age differences, but adjust accordingly to your skin needs. The aim here is to achieve the best, healthiest skin for all skin types. Keeping your skin healthy will give you an abundance of protection for the rest of your life. I think about it as part of being healthy as a human.” We agree.

We also asked Bader about the price point, which understandably is out of budget for many. “The price of our products is determined by the research and development that goes into each product, as well as the quality of the ingredients,” Bader explains. “Our products contain the highest quality ingredients—high potency botanicals and clean actives—to complement our proprietary complex, TFC8, and work synergistically within the formulation to enhance overall performance.”

Curious to see all the ways this science-backed brand can enhance your skincare routine? Read on for our favorite Augustinus Bader products and links to our full reviews (including their two newest launches).

