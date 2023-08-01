22 Nail Ideas for August That Will Slow Burn the Rest of Summer

Can you believe the last full month of summer is already upon us? Since it seems as though every year flies by faster than the last, we love to find ways to anchor ourselves in the present moment. As the beauty lovers we are, one way we like to do so is with our nails. After all, by embracing the colors and prints of the summer season, we can enjoy a small piece of the magic every time we glance at our hands.
While May and July have holidays to inspire the nail trends of the month, August leaves more room for interpretation. To help guide you to your perfect end-of-summer nail look, we've rounded up nearly two dozen August nail art ideas featuring bright colors, solid polishes, busy prints, classic nail designs, and everything in between.
Neon Rainbow Nails
Neon nail colors are always in style for summer, especially in a swath of "Skittles" colors. As the season winds down, though, consider opting for slightly subdued neons, like the ones in this still-bright rainbow manicure. The exact colors used here are OPI Nail Lacquers($12) in the shades Makeout-Side, Skate to the Party, Flex on the Beach, Stay Out All Bright, Summer Monday-Fridays, I’m Yacht Leaving, and Charge It to Their Room.
Barbie Pink Nails
Barbie mania continues to swirl post-premiere, so you can't go wrong with a hot pink nail look this August. To get this exact look, you'll need the Holo Taco Nail Polish ($14) in the shade Life in Plastic.
Abstract Ethereal Nails
If you live by the mantra "more is more," these colorful, abstract nails are for you. On the one hand, they remind us of croc print; on the other, they seem out of this world, with an almost alien or fairylike appeal. Whatever it is, we're here for it.
Two-Toned Pink Nails
Double the pink, double the fun. This dual-finish, reverse French manicure combines pearlescent pink polish with a shimmery, hot pink cuticle highlight for a set that would make Elle Woods proud.
Complementary Color Nails
You can never go wrong with complementary colors. Here, Madelyn Cline rocks shades of blue and orange for a hot-and-cold August nail look that reminds us of days spent at the beach.
Cherry Nails
Few foods are as symbolic of summer as cherry pie. Because of this, we're all for adding cherries to your nail art. While they're paired with pink French tips here, you could always opt for a rainbow base or any other solid color. The world is your oyster—er, fruit basket.
Watermelon Picnic Nails
Speaking of summer fruits, watermelon nails are perhaps the only produce that outshines cherries during the season. If you prefer the juicy fruit, consider using it to inspire your August nail look. We love how watermelon accent nails are paired with picnic-inspired gingham and solid red nails in this set.
Dewdrop Nails
Not one for color, but still seeking a summery mani? Opt for dewdrop accents. The 3D art will make your nails look like they just took a dip in the pool. (Even if you're stuck behind your desk.)
Rubber Ducky Nails
Perhaps not the most practical August nail look, but how cute is this rubber ducky nail art? Even if you forego the duck, the pool-inspired base is enough to leave us nostalgic for a summer that isn't even over yet.
Water Nails
With water top of mind, here's another way to make your nails look wet: A marbled blue base topped off with 3D water drop accents. This look will give your talons a whole new kind of drip.
Peach Ombré Nails
Mirror summer's fade into fall with this ombré manicure. While stunning, these nails actually aren't that difficult to recreate. Simply start with a nude base, then paint a sponge with peach and nude polish to dab on an ombré effect. Seal it with a top coat and touch up the edges with a detailing brush.
Honey Nails
Did you know that the best months to harvest honey are said to be from July to September? This clear, gold-toned gel mani pays homage to that idea while incorporating popular shades for the end of summer and the beginning of fall.
Gold Flake Nails
For a simple yet statement-making August mani, opt for a milky base decorated with gold foil flakes. If you don't have any on hand, you can buy a jar from Amazon for just $6—and you can choose from gold, rose gold, or silver options.
Malibu Mani
To really lean into the summer vibes, consider copying this Malibu-inspired nail art. With 3D water, peachy-orange ombré nails to mimic sand, and sparkly beachy florals, this mani is bound to turn heads.
Monochrome Swirl Nails
One way to incorporate a bunch of nail colors into one manicure is to opt for a monochrome design on each nail. To recreate this exact look, you'll need the OPI Summer Makes the Rules Collection ($95).
Neon Yellow Nails
Wimbledon might be over, but tennis ball-yellow nail polish remains a popular pick for the rest of summer. The negative space half-moons give the set an elegant touch.
'70s Swirl Nails
While this wavy nail art idea is inspired by a can of Poppi (in celebration of the Poppi x Essie collab at Target), it reminds us of the '70s and popular fall colors. To recreate the look, snag bottles of Essie's Nail Polish ($10) in the shades Sunshine Be Mine, Swoon in the Lagoon, Check In to Check Out, Piece of Work, Watermelon,(Un)guilty Pleasures, and Skinny Dip.
Smoky Marble Mani
Already eager for fall? Kiss summer goodbye while waving hello to autumn with a bonfire-inspired manicure designed using a smoky marbled technique. While it looks quite intricate, nail artist Brittney Ellen shows her followers how to DIY it here. Just be prepared to work in layers, she says.
Daisy Daze Mani
The spritz-inspired red and orange palette of this manicure makes us think of a fond farewell to the hottest season of the year. Meanwhile, the hints of purple offer a sunset effect that only adds to the overall appeal. If you're swooning over the colors and sweet daisy nail art as much as we are, check out the exact shades from Lights Lacquer ($11): Donna (now known as Hot Stuff), Coney Island, Dear Diary, and Hide the Rum.
Neon Ombré Outline Nails
We love the look of this neon ombré-framed milky mani. It incorporates all the hottest colors of summer, including white. This is another mani by Ellen that looks harder to achieve than it actually is: All you have to do is apply an ombré base and then sponge white polish on top. See how here.
Summer Sunset Nails
If you're a sucker for hot, summery colors, consider sticking to shades of pink and orange. To make it easy on yourself, opt for an airbrushed sunset effect. That way, you can use the handy sponge technique.
Tomato Red Mani
Last but not least, we have this stunning solid red manicure—the perfect option for kissing Tomato Girl Summer goodbye. Perhaps while painting your nails with Cirque Colors Créme Nail Polish ($13) in the shade Game Over, you'll want to add to the aesthetic by lighting the Tomato Girl Summer Candle ($48) from Poured Candle Bar. It's a rich, earthy aroma that will make you grateful for this time of year.