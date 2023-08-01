22 Nail Ideas for August That Will Slow Burn the Rest of Summer

Can you believe the last full month of summer is already upon us? Since it seems as though every year flies by faster than the last, we love to find ways to anchor ourselves in the present moment. As the beauty lovers we are, one way we like to do so is with our nails. After all, by embracing the colors and prints of the summer season, we can enjoy a small piece of the magic every time we glance at our hands.

While May and July have holidays to inspire the nail trends of the month, August leaves more room for interpretation. To help guide you to your perfect end-of-summer nail look, we've rounded up nearly two dozen August nail art ideas featuring bright colors, solid polishes, busy prints, classic nail designs, and everything in between.