All The August Beauty Launches That You Need On Your Radar

Much like an August heatwave, beauty brands are introducing some of the hottest new products of the year. We’re talking sizzling hot must-haves that will have you excited to lock in your vacation days and book that last-minute trip to your dream location—or staycation.

Before packing your favorite travel beauty caddy to enjoy your last hurrah before summer ends, consider getting your hands on these absolutely intriguing buys, which include a fragrance collection inspired by Spanish travel destinations and a mask that received 5-star reviews within 24 hours.

Ahead, see some of our favorite new releases for August.

About-face

about-face Cheek Freak Blush Balm $18.00 Shop

About-face knows exactly how to fulfill our wishes. The brand's Cheek Freak Blush Balm ($18) makes for the perfect product to achieve the trendy sunkissed blush look.

The buildable blush balm glides on with ease. Featuring hyaluronic acid and meadowfoam seed oil, the cushiony formula makes it comfortable on the skin and a wonderfully hydrating experience.

LUXSB

LUXSB Marabella $15.00 Shop

LUXSB, a fragrance subscription service, has added Carner Barcelona's Dream Collection to its roster of luxury scents. These fragrances were inspired by Spanish travel destinations and were created to spark dreams of fun at the beach and dancing until dawn.

The highlight of the collection is Marabella ($15), an aromatic fruity and floral perfume that smells like a luxury hotel stay and is inspired by the island's sumptuous magnetism.

Mario Badescu

Mario Badescu Lip Mask with Açaí and Vanilla $14.00 Shop

Prepare for your softest lips of the season! The Lip Mask with Açaí and Vanilla ($14) from Mario Badescu is a hydrating lip mask that feels like a touch of care and smells delicious. If you want to wear it overnight, on top of skincare, or during the day is your choice. The formula contains açaí, vanilla, and botanical extracts for intense lip moisturization.

Keys Soulcare

Keys Soulcare Protect Your Light Daily Moisturizer with SPF 30 $32.00 Shop

Alicia Keys’ daily ritual includes the use of a dermatologist-developed SPF to help protect and defend against the sun’s harmful rays. Keys Soulcare’s highly-anticipated Protect Your Light Daily Moisturizer with SPF 30 ($32) is a lightweight, non-greasy, and non-comedogenic daily face lotion that gives you sun protection without leaving a white cast behind.

Glow Recipe

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment $40.00 Shop

Looking for glowing overnight results? Try Glow Recipe’s new Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment ($40). The mask received over a hundred 5-star reviews on Sephora within 24 hours of its release. It is most likely due to its gentle formula, featuring multi-molecular hyaluronic acids, which are said to hydrate and delicately exfoliate to reveal your softest skin yet.

Booby Tape

Booby Tape Stas x Booby Tape Illuminating Bronzer $22.00 Shop

Booby Tape collaborated with Stas Karanikolaou for the brand's first venture into cosmetics. Yes, you read that correctly. The Stas x Booby Tape Illuminating Bronzer ($22) is an illuminating bronzer that is designed to add luster to your decolletage area in just a few strokes of your makeup brush. What a perfect collaboration!

A Bronzer Brush ($25) for application is also available.

Love Beauty and Planet

Love Beauty and Planet Silky Bliss Coconut Oil and Chamomile Shampoo $7.00 Shop

Bring that sheen back to your hair with the help of Love Beauty and Planet’s latest innovation. The Silky Bliss Coconut Oil and Chamomile Shampoo ($7) revives dry, stressed hair with natural coconut oil for deeper hydration and chamomile fragrance to ease your senses.

Gilded Body

Gilded Body Summer Stone Fruit Body Oil $95.00 Shop

It's finally time to show off your smoothest skin yet. Gilded Body Summer Stone Fruit Body Oil ($95) is a body oil infused with an antioxidant-rich blend of apricot, peach, cherry, and plum oils that is designed to be a skin-nourishing summer body oil for all skin types. The scent is worth chatting about too—it puts you in the mood for your favorite summer fruits!

Supergoop!

Supergoop! Lipscreen Sheer SPF 30 $22.00 Shop

Supergoop has developed a sunscreen for your pout. The Lipscreen Sheer SPF 30 ($22) is a balm that glides over the pucker and protects while leaving a natural, moisturized finish. Think of it as the “Unseen Sunscreen” for your lips. The Lipscreen can be worn alone or under your favorite lipstick.

PHLUR

PHLUR Missing Person Body Wash $30.00 Shop

Yes, we encourage you to enjoy your summer days. But remember, there’s not a better time than the present to stock up on your cozy autumn body care products.

PHLUR recently launched a Body Wash ($30) and Body Lotion ($36) in the same scents as some of the brand’s top-selling fragrances including the TikTok viral Missing Person.

