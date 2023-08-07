August's New Fashion Launches Are Here to Spice Up Your Wardrobe

The dog days of summer are almost over, which means it's a perfect time to go through your closet. Whether you're getting ready to donate some old clothes to GoodWill or looking to add new pieces to your outfit rotation, you're probably overdue for a wardrobe update. Fortunately, fashion brands have been filling their calendars with new launches, collections, and collaborations.

This August, you can find new hair accessories, shoes, and wardrobe staples from some of your favorite brands, like Everlane and Emi Jay. Read on for the best new August fashion launches, and all the standout pieces you're going to want to add to cart.

Christopher John Rogers

Palm Heights x Christopher John Rogers Sarong $350.00 Shop

This sarong was designed to celebrate the opening of Dolores, a new boutique at the fashion industry favorite Palm Heights hotel in Grand Cayman. The bright colors and fun polka dot pattern are an ode to the sarong's island inspiration and Christopher John Rogers's signature color palette.

Emi Jay

Emi Jay Super Bloom Clip $15.00 Shop

Emi Jay's Club Soleil collection is full of eye-catching hair accessories, and this floral claw clip is just one of the most beautiful options. The clip is not just visually stunning, but it's also useful, too. The design is made to hold up a full head of hair, so it's never been easier to give your hair a laid-back, beachy vibe.

Luvlette

Luvlette Strapless T-Shirt Bra $29.00 Shop

Luvlette teamed up with model Candice Huffine to introduce the Strapless T-Shirt Bra ($29) and the Plunge T-Shirt Bra ($22) to its lineup, with sizes going up to an F cup. If you're in the market for a bra that offers serious support in a cute package (and who isn't?), these new styles are a great place to start.

Christine Alcalay

Christine Alcalay Betty Blouse $298.00 Shop

New York-based designer Christine Alcalay's Fall 2023 collection is called Nature vs. Nurture—and it channels its name in every piece. Whether you're on the lookout for a lace skirt, a flowy blouse, or printed trousers, this collection has an option for everyone.

Everlane

Everlane Puffa Clog $165.00 Shop

This statement shoe from Everlane is the perfect transitional piece to get you ready for fall. The Puffa Clog ($165) comes in black, off-white, and tan—and no matter what neutral color you choose, this shoe promises comfort and style.

Emma Mulholland on Holiday

Emma Mulholland on Holiday Cherry Bomb Tank Top $61.00 Shop

Give your wardrobe a retro feel with EM on Holiday's latest collection. Full of funky prints and funny sayings, this collection makes it easy to add a little bit of fun to your outfits, whether you're feeling a "Lifestyles of the Bored and Aimless" baby tee or "Someone on Holiday Loves Me" baseball hat.