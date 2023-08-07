Meet August's Best New Beauty Launches

Although saying goodbye to summer is never easy, these August beauty launches definitely make the prospect a little sweeter. Popular brands like Gucci and Lancôme are bringing plenty of beauty newness this month. So, if you're due for a skincare, fragrance, or haircare upgrade, there is no shortage of options.

Whether you're in the mood to splurge on a smoothing eye cream or save on a bonding hair treatment, you've got a wealth of choices this August. Read on for the best new beauty launches to shop this month.

Evo

Evo Fabuloso Platinum Blonde Toning Mist $27.00 Shop

Give your blonde hair new life with this just-launched toning mist from Evo. Just spray the purple mist on dry or damp hair to nourish bleached hair and protect it from UV and heat damage. For platinum blondes, this product is the perfect way to keep things cool-toned without making your haircare routine too high-maintenance.



Lancôme

Lancôme Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Cream $145.00 Shop

Lancôme's latest launch, the Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Cream ($145), combines three powerful ingredients—hyaluronic acid, peptides, and niacinamide—to target sagging skin, wrinkles, and dark spots. The lightweight formula is an investment, but according to an eight week consumer study, it's well worth it; over 96% of participants agreed the cream improved their overall skin appearance.

Not Your Mother’s

Not Your Mother’s Tough Love Intense Bonding Treatment $15.00 Shop

Not Your Mother's new Tough Love Bonding System is the brand's first venture into premium haircare. The affordable four-piece collection helps hair look and feel healthier, by reducing breakage and preventing future damage. You can update your whole routine with the Intense Bonding Treatment ($15), Bonding Shampoo ($15), Bonding Conditioner ($15), and Bonding Leave-In Protector ($15) for a little less than $60.



StriVectin

StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus $59.00 Shop

We all pay plenty of attention to our faces, but our neck skin is often left out of the anti-aging conversation. That's where neck creams come in. StriVectin just revamped its bestselling TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus, adding a proprietary Alpha-3 Peptid to lift and smooth; and spilanthol, which strengthens skin to help with tightness and firmness.

Burberry

Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum $168.00 Shop

I'm not sure if you've heard, but gourmands are back. And there's no better way to embrace sweet fragrances than with Burberry's new eau de parfum. Goddess is all about the vanilla, with vanilla in the base, heart, and top notes, and a splash of woods and lavender. It's a warm, feminine fragrance perfect for summer nights and upcoming fall days.

Shiseido

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream $65.00 Shop

If dark circles are one of your top skincare concerns, this eye cream from Shiseido is a calling your name. Already a best-seller, the Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream ($65) has a new and improved formula starting August 1. The cream, which has ginseng extract and vitamin E in it, reduces dark circles, smoothes fine lines all around the eye, and calms any puffiness.

Moon

Moon Luminous Shine Teeth Serum $60.00 Shop

Get your pearly whites in tip top shape with this new whitening serum from Moon. Safe for sensitive teeth, urea peroxide and hydrogen peroxide gently whiten in 10 days. The gloss is inspired by beauty products, and includes shimmering mica and hyaluronic acid for bright, polished teeth.

Gucci

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Magnolia Eau de Parfum $168.00 Shop

A fruity floral scent that Miley Cyrus happens to approve of? There's no better way to upgrade your fragrance collection. Gucci's new perfume, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Magnolia Eau de Parfum ($168), has notes of dewberries, magnolia, and patchouli. While the juice itself is gorgeous, it's almost worth it for the packaging alone.

Mugler

Mugler Alien Goddess Supra Florale Eau de Parfum $150.00 Shop

Mugler just added another member to its Alien Goddess family, and it's a good one. Supra Flora builds on Alien Goddess' classic floral notes with a fresh cactus flower accord, a luxurious jasmine note, and the salty amber of everlasting flower. The result? A floral fragrance that's out of this world.